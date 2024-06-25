Traffic in 2024 is performing better than expected thanks to strong and steady demand. Evidence of this is the 11.4% increase in the number of passengers at Aena airports in Spain in the first five months of the year compared to the same period in 2023.
The high supply of seats scheduled by airlines for the coming months, together with the improved economic outlook announced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for Spain and the level of demand from the main issuing countries, have also been key to the expected growth in air traffic.
These reasons are, for the time being, limited to 2024 and should not be mimetically transferred to the rest of the period of the Aena's Strategic Plan.
