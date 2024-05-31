May 31, 2024 at 03:42 am EDT

May 31 (Reuters) - Spain's airport operator Aena is interested in buying the British airports jointly operated by Ferrovial and Australia's Macquarie and valued at 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), Spanish economic newspaper Expansion reported on Friday citing unidentified sources.

Ferrovial and Macquarie intend to sell the operator of the Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports, the newspaper said. Each own a 50% stake in the operator.

The operation would fit in with Aena's internationalisation plans.

The Spanish airport operator, the world's largest in terms of passengers, runs terminals in Britain, Brazil and other countries in Latin America and has said it wants to expand.

A spokesperson for Aena said the company evaluates all assets available.

Ferrovial declined to comment, while Macquarie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dealmaking in the European airport sector is picking up. France's Vinci recently bought a 50.1% stake in Edinburgh Airport.

($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Reporting by Matteo Allievi; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)