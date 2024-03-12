(Reuters) - Spain's hotels expect demand to rise this spring, boosted by a jump in international visitors and in appetite for travel during the Easter holidays, the country's hotel and tourist lodging association CEHAT said on Tuesday.

While consumers still prioritize travel in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic - with European airlines reporting strong summer bookings - prospects for the tourism industry are clouded by high jet fuel prices, global flashpoints, problems at plane manufacturers and wage disputes.

But in a joint report with consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), CEHAT said it expects the sector's growth this spring to be 14% higher than last year and 25% above pre-pandemic levels.

Jose Manuel Fernandez of PwC said the predicted increase in hotel spending was due to a more stable economic environment and strong growth in international tourism, mainly from nearby countries.

"France and Italy stand out in their intention to visit Spain and there's a good recovery of air connectivity with England and Germany, which is already above pre-pandemic levels," Fernandez added.

However, CEHAT also warned of Spain's weaker forecasts for growth in 2024 and sticky inflation, which has weighed on the sector's costs.

Spanish airports owned by operator Aena closed February with an all-time record number of passengers at 19.2 million, maintaining the upward trend seen in January and in 2023.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by David Latona and Bernadette Baum)