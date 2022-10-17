Advanced search
    AENA   ES0105046009

AENA S.M.E., S.A.

(AENA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:30 2022-10-17 am EDT
106.95 EUR   +2.84%
08:16aSpain's number of flights in September reached 94% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels
RE
09/08Aena S M E S A : invites tenders for the food and beverage offering at Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in contracts valued at more than 1.5 billion
PU
08/19Spain's Aena Wins Management Rights Of 11 Airports In Brazil
MT
Spain's number of flights in September reached 94% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels

10/17/2022 | 08:16am EDT
A passenger walks past the easyJet check-in desk at Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas Airport, in Madrid

(Reuters) - The number of flights from and to Spanish airports in September reached 94% of the number registered in September 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the travel industry, flight controlling agency Enaire said on Monday.

Enaire routed 191,069 flights in September to and from the country's airports, which are operated by Madrid-listed and government controlled Aena, 94% of the figure in the same month in 2019, the agency said in a statement.

The number of flights was 30% higher than during September 2021, Enaire added.

As most travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted around the world, the Spanish tourism industry has shown during the summer a swift recovery that seems to be continuing during the autumn.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro and Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 710 M 3 616 M 3 616 M
Net income 2022 604 M 588 M 588 M
Net Debt 2022 6 495 M 6 330 M 6 330 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 15 600 M 15 203 M 15 203 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,96x
EV / Sales 2023 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 302
Free-Float 48,8%
Chart AENA S.M.E., S.A.
Duration : Period :
Aena S.M.E., S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AENA S.M.E., S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 104,00 €
Average target price 141,26 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Maurici Lucena Betriu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Leo Vizcaíno Chief Financial Officer
Amancio López Seijas Independent Director
Jaime Terceiro Lomba Independent Director
Josep Antoni Duran I Lleida Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-25.07%15 203
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.19.51%19 310
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS9.84%12 001
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.02%7 243
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.0.70%6 365
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-6.49%5 909