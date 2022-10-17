Spain's number of flights in September reached 94% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels

Enaire routed 191,069 flights in September to and from the country's airports, which are operated by Madrid-listed and government controlled Aena, 94% of the figure in the same month in 2019, the agency said in a statement.

The number of flights was 30% higher than during September 2021, Enaire added.

As most travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted around the world, the Spanish tourism industry has shown during the summer a swift recovery that seems to be continuing during the autumn.

(Reporting by Tiago Brandao, editing by Inti Landauro and Hugh Lawson)