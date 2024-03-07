Main Businesses

UPSTREAM SERVICES

Two oil block concessions: Block III (2015-2045), Block IV (2015-2045)

+4,000 barrels of oil produced per day (2023)

of oil produced per day (2023) 10.7% share on national production (2023)

on national production (2023) 514 operating wells (2023)

NATURAL GAS PLANT

Gas processing plant owned by UNNA Energia since 2006 and design & built by AENZA. Supply for power generation and home gas supply

44 MM ft 3 associated natural gas capacity per day

associated natural gas capacity per day 1,0 k barrels of LPG and condensates produced per day (2023)

and condensates produced per day (2023) +90 M Peruvian households will be benefited with our natural gas

STORAGE & DISTRIBUTION

Operation of five fuel terminals in Peru (2014-2034)