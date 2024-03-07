February 2024
2023 Corporate Presentation
AENZA
AENZA Overview
02
Key Highlights
Appendix
2
AENZA
Overview
At a Glance
Leading Peruvian Conglomerate in Infrastructure, Energy, Real Estate, and Engineering & Construction
Company's Overview
Strong Presence in the LatAm Region
+90 years
Holding Company
Permanent Operations
in Peru, Chile, and Colombia
Experience in 12 countries
Operational excellence and recognized international experience
Consolidated Revenues 2023
USD 1,158 MM
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2023
USD 218 MM
Backlog considering recurring businesses as of 2023 1
USD 2.0 Bn
Employees as of 2023
~12,000
CAPEX 2023
USD 64 MM
Listed in Lima Stock Exchange since 1997 3
USD 282 MM
Market Cap.2
Notes: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period. (2) As of February 22, 2024, and using end of day FX PEN/USD Rate of 3.80. (3) AENZA delisted from
NYSE in December 2023.
4
1 UNNA Infraestructura
Leading infrastructure platform in Peru with 10 years average remaining life of concessions
Main Companies
TRANSPORTATION
-
Line 1 of the Lima Metro (2041) Concessionaire of Line 1 Railway (33 Km)
Only urban railway system in Peru, ~520k daily passengers
ROADS
- Norvial (2028): Concessionaire of Red Vial 5 Highway (183 Km)
- Survival (2032): Concessionaire of Nazca-Cuzco Highway (~ 750 Km)
- Canchaque (2025): Conc. of the Bs As-Canchaque Highway (78 Km)
WATER PLANT
- La Chira (2037): Concessionaire for the construction, operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment plant in Lima (28% of the water treated in Lima)
OPERATION & MAINTENANCE
- UNNA Transporte: Company that operates Peruvian roads and highways, including three private concessions and the Line 1 of the Lima Metro
USD 273 MM
USD 90 MM
USD 781 MM
Revenues 2023
EBITDA 20231
Backlog 2023
22% of AENZA Revenues
41% of AENZA EBITDA
35% of AENZA Backlog2
Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period.
5
2 UNNA Energia
Energy company with 40 years of experience, long-term contracts and limited exploration risks
Main Businesses
UPSTREAM SERVICES
Two oil block concessions: Block III (2015-2045), Block IV (2015-2045)
- +4,000 barrels of oil produced per day (2023)
- 10.7% share on national production (2023)
- 514 operating wells (2023)
NATURAL GAS PLANT
Gas processing plant owned by UNNA Energia since 2006 and design & built by AENZA. Supply for power generation and home gas supply
- 44 MM ft3 associated natural gas capacity per day
- 1,0 k barrels of LPG and condensates produced per day (2023)
- +90 M Peruvian households will be benefited with our natural gas
STORAGE & DISTRIBUTION
Operation of five fuel terminals in Peru (2014-2034)
- 2.7 MM bbl storage capacity
- 43,707 bbl/day dispatched in 2023
- Strategically located on the North and Centre coast of Peru
USD 184 MM
USD 64 MM
USD 677 MM
Revenues 2023
EBITDA 2023
Backlog 2023
15% of AENZA Revenues
29% of AENZA EBITDA
31% of AENZA Backlog1
Note: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period.
6
3 Real Estate
Real estate company focused on the development of affordable housing in Lima (capital) and provinces
Subsidiaries
VIVA
- Affordable housing (AH) projects under execution: Parques de Comas, Parques de Callao, Parques de Piura, Parques del Mar, among others
- AH clients receive a government subsidy (bonuses) that allows the client to complete downpayment and/or improve financial conditions, such as fixed interest rates through the whole loan term
- Major referent in the development, promotion, commercialization, and execution of projects
- 4,396 units to sell for the next 6 years in Parque Comas
- 8,728 units sold between 2015-2023
- Green Certification by Fondo Mi Vivienda due to the optimization of use of energy and water resources
- Green bonus: 100% of housing projects, which usually implies a reduction in the rate for the client loan
- USD 41 MM of Backlog as of 2023 (2% of AENZA Backlog)1
ALMONTE
- Subsidiary Viva Negocio Inmobiliario is developing the ALMONTE industrial center, which includes 7,000 sqm plots of land for small and medium-sizedindustries with a strategic location
- 10 plots of land to sell for the following 4 years (2024-2027)
USD 59 MM
USD 16 MM
USD 227 MM³
Revenues 2023
EBITDA 2023²
5% of AENZA Revenues
7% of AENZA EBITDA
Potential Sales Value as of 2023
Note: (1) In Real Estate only the sold units which are pending of delivery are reported as Backlog. (2) Adjusted EBITDA. (3) USD 160 MM correspond to Viva and USD 66 MM correspond to Almonte.
7
4 Engineering & Construction (E&C)
Leading E&C company in the Andean Region with c. 100% of its revenues from the private sector1 and more than 90 years of experience in the industry
Subsidiaries
CUMBRA
- Contracts: 49% of LAP (USD 510 MM), 49% of LAP (USD 110 MM), Buenaventura (USD 87 MM), GASNORP (USD 58 MM), Shopping Mall La Molina (USD 31 MM), Mancoraland (USD 95 MM)
CUMBRA Ingenieria
► Chinalco / Cerro Verde
- Provias
- Contratos Marco
- Regional Capacity (Pe, Chi, Co)
VIAL Y VIVES - DSD
- Contracts: 50% of Mina Spence (USD 50 MM), ENAP (USD 42 MM), Framework agreements with the BHP Group (construction works at the Escondida, Spence, and Cerro Colorado mines over the next five years), Minera Centinela (USD 18.5 MM)
Infrastructure
2,000+ km Constructed Highways
Mining 11+Process Plants
1,400+km Access Roads
Via Expresa Linea Amarilla
Norvial (Red Vial 5)
Electric Train Construction
Cerro Verde II
Las Bambas
Toromocho
Energy 17Hydropower Plants 2,000+kmTrans. Lines
Oil & Gas
1,400+ km of Oil and Gas Pipelines
Hydropower plant
Thermal Power Plant Fenix
Hydropower Plant
Talara Refinery
Principal Network
Melchorita
Cerro del Aguila
Power
Santa Teresa
Expansion
Expansion of Natural Gas
Natural Gas Plant
Water 7 Water Treatment Plants
Largest Irrigation Project1
Buildings
19 Hotels
15,000+ Residents Built
PTAR La Chira
La Tomilla II Drinking Water
Excess Water Treatment
Westin Lima Hotel &
Panorama Business Plaza
Larcomar Mall
Treatment Plant
Plant (Antapaccay Mine)
Convention Center
MORELCO
USD 715 MM
USD 49 MM
USD 704 MM
Revenues 2023
EBITDA 2023
Backlog 2023
► Contracts: CENIT (USD 16 MM), Santa Monica - Ecopetrol (USD 213 MM)
58% of AENZA Revenues
22% of AENZA EBITDA
32% of AENZA Backlog1
Note: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period.
8
Consolidated Financial Results
Results remain strong and continue to improve, including a significant reduction in financial debt
Revenues (USD MM) and Backlog/Revenues 1,2
EBITDA (USD MM) and EBITDA Margin (%) ²
2.1x
2.0x
2.0x
16.3%
18.8%
1.8x
15.0%
15.1%
13.5%
1.7x
12.7%
1.6x
11.7%
1.4x
218
197
1,232
1,153
1,158
171
147
146
1,052
981
987
123
116
868
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Revenues
Backlog/Revenues
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
Total Financial Debt (USD MM)
Net Leverage Ratio(x)
3.6x
813
2.4x
590
487
1.4x
417
404
400
391
1.0x
1.4x
1.1x
0.6x
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Financial Debt
Net Leverage Ratio
Notes: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period. (2) Revenues and EBITDA do not consider Discontinued Operations and
Sold Assets.
9
Consolidated Financial Results
Financial Liabilities (USD MM)
Q422
Q123
Q223
Q323
Q423
Working Capital + Leasing
23.4
35.8
36.5
33.3
31.2
Project Finance
255.2
253.6
256.9
247.2
249.0
Corporate Debt
-
6.9
8.0
8.0
8.0
Total Banking Debt
278.6
296.4
301.3
288.5
288.2
Bridge Loan
121.4
122.1
123.0
124.0
101.3
Total Financial Debt
400.0
418.5
424.3
412.5
390.5
Accounting record for the sale of economic right of Norvial
42.6
42.1
42.5
40.9
37.9
Leasings (IFRS 16)
15.5
14.5
16.8
16.8
14.8
Total
458.8
475.1
483.6
470.2
443.2
Financial Liabilities By Business Unit
Maturity of Financial Liabilities (USD MM)
Norvial dividend monetization
161
8%
140
Holding Company
Energy
27%
8%
Real Estate
5%
81
USD 443 MM
E&C
61
2%
Infrastructure
50%
Less than 1y
1y to 2y
2y to 5y
More than 5y
10
