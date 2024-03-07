February 2024

2023 Corporate Presentation

AENZA

Index

Index

01

AENZA Overview

02

Key Highlights

03

Transformation and Growth Strategy

04

Remarks

05

Appendix

2

AENZA

Overview

At a Glance

Leading Peruvian Conglomerate in Infrastructure, Energy, Real Estate, and Engineering & Construction

Company's Overview

Strong Presence in the LatAm Region

+90 years

Holding Company

Permanent Operations

in Peru, Chile, and Colombia

Experience in 12 countries

Operational excellence and recognized international experience

Consolidated Revenues 2023

USD 1,158 MM

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 2023

USD 218 MM

Backlog considering recurring businesses as of 2023 1

USD 2.0 Bn

Employees as of 2023

~12,000

CAPEX 2023

USD 64 MM

Listed in Lima Stock Exchange since 1997 3

USD 282 MM

Market Cap.2

Notes: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period. (2) As of February 22, 2024, and using end of day FX PEN/USD Rate of 3.80. (3) AENZA delisted from

NYSE in December 2023.

4

1 UNNA Infraestructura

Leading infrastructure platform in Peru with 10 years average remaining life of concessions

Main Companies

TRANSPORTATION

  • Line 1 of the Lima Metro (2041) Concessionaire of Line 1 Railway (33 Km)
    Only urban railway system in Peru, ~520k daily passengers

ROADS

  • Norvial (2028): Concessionaire of Red Vial 5 Highway (183 Km)
  • Survival (2032): Concessionaire of Nazca-Cuzco Highway (~ 750 Km)
  • Canchaque (2025): Conc. of the Bs As-Canchaque Highway (78 Km)

WATER PLANT

  • La Chira (2037): Concessionaire for the construction, operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment plant in Lima (28% of the water treated in Lima)

OPERATION & MAINTENANCE

  • UNNA Transporte: Company that operates Peruvian roads and highways, including three private concessions and the Line 1 of the Lima Metro

USD 273 MM

USD 90 MM

USD 781 MM

Revenues 2023

EBITDA 20231

Backlog 2023

22% of AENZA Revenues

41% of AENZA EBITDA

35% of AENZA Backlog2

Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period.

5

2 UNNA Energia

Energy company with 40 years of experience, long-term contracts and limited exploration risks

Main Businesses

UPSTREAM SERVICES

Two oil block concessions: Block III (2015-2045), Block IV (2015-2045)

  • +4,000 barrels of oil produced per day (2023)
  • 10.7% share on national production (2023)
  • 514 operating wells (2023)

NATURAL GAS PLANT

Gas processing plant owned by UNNA Energia since 2006 and design & built by AENZA. Supply for power generation and home gas supply

  • 44 MM ft3 associated natural gas capacity per day
  • 1,0 k barrels of LPG and condensates produced per day (2023)
  • +90 M Peruvian households will be benefited with our natural gas

STORAGE & DISTRIBUTION

Operation of five fuel terminals in Peru (2014-2034)

  • 2.7 MM bbl storage capacity
  • 43,707 bbl/day dispatched in 2023
  • Strategically located on the North and Centre coast of Peru

USD 184 MM

USD 64 MM

USD 677 MM

Revenues 2023

EBITDA 2023

Backlog 2023

15% of AENZA Revenues

29% of AENZA EBITDA

31% of AENZA Backlog1

Note: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period.

6

3 Real Estate

Real estate company focused on the development of affordable housing in Lima (capital) and provinces

Subsidiaries

VIVA

  • Affordable housing (AH) projects under execution: Parques de Comas, Parques de Callao, Parques de Piura, Parques del Mar, among others
  • AH clients receive a government subsidy (bonuses) that allows the client to complete downpayment and/or improve financial conditions, such as fixed interest rates through the whole loan term
  • Major referent in the development, promotion, commercialization, and execution of projects
  • 4,396 units to sell for the next 6 years in Parque Comas
  • 8,728 units sold between 2015-2023
  • Green Certification by Fondo Mi Vivienda due to the optimization of use of energy and water resources
  • Green bonus: 100% of housing projects, which usually implies a reduction in the rate for the client loan
  • USD 41 MM of Backlog as of 2023 (2% of AENZA Backlog)1

ALMONTE

  • Subsidiary Viva Negocio Inmobiliario is developing the ALMONTE industrial center, which includes 7,000 sqm plots of land for small and medium-sizedindustries with a strategic location
  • 10 plots of land to sell for the following 4 years (2024-2027)

USD 59 MM

USD 16 MM

USD 227 MM³

Revenues 2023

EBITDA 2023²

5% of AENZA Revenues

7% of AENZA EBITDA

Potential Sales Value as of 2023

Note: (1) In Real Estate only the sold units which are pending of delivery are reported as Backlog. (2) Adjusted EBITDA. (3) USD 160 MM correspond to Viva and USD 66 MM correspond to Almonte.

7

4 Engineering & Construction (E&C)

Leading E&C company in the Andean Region with c. 100% of its revenues from the private sector1 and more than 90 years of experience in the industry

Subsidiaries

CUMBRA

  • Contracts: 49% of LAP (USD 510 MM), 49% of LAP (USD 110 MM), Buenaventura (USD 87 MM), GASNORP (USD 58 MM), Shopping Mall La Molina (USD 31 MM), Mancoraland (USD 95 MM)

CUMBRA Ingenieria

Chinalco / Cerro Verde

  • Provias
  • Contratos Marco
  • Regional Capacity (Pe, Chi, Co)

VIAL Y VIVES - DSD

  • Contracts: 50% of Mina Spence (USD 50 MM), ENAP (USD 42 MM), Framework agreements with the BHP Group (construction works at the Escondida, Spence, and Cerro Colorado mines over the next five years), Minera Centinela (USD 18.5 MM)

Infrastructure

2,000+ km Constructed Highways

Mining 11+Process Plants

1,400+km Access Roads

Via Expresa Linea Amarilla

Norvial (Red Vial 5)

Electric Train Construction

Cerro Verde II

Las Bambas

Toromocho

Energy 17Hydropower Plants 2,000+kmTrans. Lines

Oil & Gas

1,400+ km of Oil and Gas Pipelines

Hydropower plant

Thermal Power Plant Fenix

Hydropower Plant

Talara Refinery

Principal Network

Melchorita

Cerro del Aguila

Power

Santa Teresa

Expansion

Expansion of Natural Gas

Natural Gas Plant

Water 7 Water Treatment Plants

Largest Irrigation Project1

Buildings

19 Hotels

15,000+ Residents Built

PTAR La Chira

La Tomilla II Drinking Water

Excess Water Treatment

Westin Lima Hotel &

Panorama Business Plaza

Larcomar Mall

Treatment Plant

Plant (Antapaccay Mine)

Convention Center

MORELCO

USD 715 MM

USD 49 MM

USD 704 MM

Revenues 2023

EBITDA 2023

Backlog 2023

Contracts: CENIT (USD 16 MM), Santa Monica - Ecopetrol (USD 213 MM)

58% of AENZA Revenues

22% of AENZA EBITDA

32% of AENZA Backlog1

Note: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period.

8

Consolidated Financial Results

Results remain strong and continue to improve, including a significant reduction in financial debt

Revenues (USD MM) and Backlog/Revenues 1,2

EBITDA (USD MM) and EBITDA Margin (%) ²

2.1x

2.0x

2.0x

16.3%

18.8%

1.8x

15.0%

15.1%

13.5%

1.7x

12.7%

1.6x

11.7%

1.4x

218

197

1,232

1,153

1,158

171

147

146

1,052

981

987

123

116

868

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Revenues

Backlog/Revenues

EBITDA

EBITDA margin

Total Financial Debt (USD MM)

Net Leverage Ratio(x)

3.6x

813

2.4x

590

487

1.4x

417

404

400

391

1.0x

1.4x

1.1x

0.6x

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Financial Debt

Net Leverage Ratio

Notes: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period. (2) Revenues and EBITDA do not consider Discontinued Operations and

Sold Assets.

9

Consolidated Financial Results

Financial Liabilities (USD MM)

Q422

Q123

Q223

Q323

Q423

Working Capital + Leasing

23.4

35.8

36.5

33.3

31.2

Project Finance

255.2

253.6

256.9

247.2

249.0

Corporate Debt

-

6.9

8.0

8.0

8.0

Total Banking Debt

278.6

296.4

301.3

288.5

288.2

Bridge Loan

121.4

122.1

123.0

124.0

101.3

Total Financial Debt

400.0

418.5

424.3

412.5

390.5

Accounting record for the sale of economic right of Norvial

42.6

42.1

42.5

40.9

37.9

Leasings (IFRS 16)

15.5

14.5

16.8

16.8

14.8

Total

458.8

475.1

483.6

470.2

443.2

Financial Liabilities By Business Unit

Maturity of Financial Liabilities (USD MM)

Norvial dividend monetization

161

8%

140

Holding Company

Energy

27%

8%

Real Estate

5%

81

USD 443 MM

E&C

61

2%

Infrastructure

50%

Less than 1y

1y to 2y

2y to 5y

More than 5y

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AENZA SAA published this content on 07 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2024 22:21:11 UTC.