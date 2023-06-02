Advanced search
    AENZAC1   PEP736581005

AENZA S.A.A.

(AENZAC1)
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2023-05-31
0.5000 PEN    0.00%
12:09pAenza A : Presentación Corporativa – 1T 2023
PU
05/25Transcript : Aenza S.A.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023
CI
05/16AENZA Files Its 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
BU
Aenza A : Presentación Corporativa – 1T 2023

06/02/2023 | 12:09pm EDT
May 2023

1Q 2023 Corporate Presentation

AENZA

Index

Index

01

AENZA Overview

02

Key Highlights

03

Transformation and Growth Strategy

04

Remarks

05

Appendix

2

AENZA

Overview

At a Glance

Leading Peruvian Conglomerate in Infrastructure, Energy, Real Estate, and Engineering & Construction

Company's Overview

Strong Presence in the LatAm Region

+89 years

Holding Company

Permanent Operations

in Peru, Chile, and Colombia

Experience in 12 countries

Operational excellence and recognized international experience

Infrastructure

Energy

Real Estate

Engineering &

Construction

Consolidated Revenues 1Q2023

USD 1,130 MM

Consolidated EBITDA 1Q2023

USD 165 MM

Backlog considering recurring businesses as of 1Q2023 1

USD 2.3 Bn

Employees 1Q2023

12,693

CAPEX 2022

USD 72.0 MM

Listed in NYSE since 2013 and in Lima Stock Exchange since 1997

USD 180 MM

Market Cap.2

Notes: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period. (2) As of April 2023.

4

1 UNNA Infraestructura

Leading infrastructure platform in Peru with 10 years average remaining life of concessions

Main Companies

TRANSPORTATION

  • Line 1 of the Lima Metro (2041) Concessionaire of Line 1 Railway (33 Km)
    Only urban railway system in Peru, ~520k daily passengers

ROADS

  • Norvial (2028): Concessionaire of Red Vial 5 Highway (183 Km)
  • Survival (2032): Concessionaire of Nazca-Cuzco Highway (~ 750 Km)
  • Canchaque (2025): Conc. of the Bs As-Canchaque Highway (78 Km)

WATER PLANT

  • La Chira (2037): Concessionaire for the construction, operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment plant in Lima (28% of the water treated in Lima)

OPERATION & MAINTENANCE

  • UNNA Transporte: Company that operates Peruvian roads and highways, including three private concessions and the Line 1 of the Lima Metro

USD 265 MM

USD 88 MM

USD 770 MM

Revenues 1Q2023

EBITDA 1Q20231

Backlog 1Q2023

22% of AENZA Revenues

47% of AENZA EBITDA

32% of AENZA Backlog2

Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period.

5

Disclaimer

AENZA SAA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 16:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AENZA S.A.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 4 405 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net income 2022 -451 M -123 M -123 M
Net Debt 2022 838 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 598 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 13 261
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart AENZA S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Aenza S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AENZA S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,50 PEN
Average target price 1,21 PEN
Spread / Average Target 142%
Managers and Directors
Andre Mastrobuono Chief Executive Officer
Juan Vicente Revilla Vergara Chairman
Manuel Fernández Pollan Chief Information Officer
Silvana Perez Yalan Manager-Compliance, Program, Ethics & Training
Carlos Rojas Perla Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AENZA S.A.A.-39.76%163
VINCI14.72%64 834
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.14%37 704
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED11.97%35 514
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED41.55%26 178
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.23.54%25 558
