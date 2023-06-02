|
Aenza A : Presentación Corporativa – 1T 2023
May 2023
1Q 2023 Corporate Presentation
AENZA
01
AENZA Overview
02
Key Highlights
03
Transformation and Growth Strategy
04
Remarks
At a Glance
Leading Peruvian Conglomerate in Infrastructure, Energy, Real Estate, and Engineering & Construction
Company's Overview
Strong Presence in the LatAm Region
Permanent Operations
in Peru, Chile, and Colombia
Experience in 12 countries
Operational excellence and recognized international experience
|
Infrastructure
|
Energy
|
Real Estate
|
Engineering &
|
|
|
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Revenues 1Q2023
USD 1,130 MM
Consolidated EBITDA 1Q2023
USD 165 MM
Backlog considering recurring businesses as of 1Q2023 1
USD 2.3 Bn
Employees 1Q2023
12,693
CAPEX 2022
USD 72.0 MM
Listed in NYSE since 2013 and in Lima Stock Exchange since 1997
USD 180 MM
Market Cap.2
|
Notes: (1) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period. (2) As of April 2023.
|
4
1 UNNA Infraestructura
Leading infrastructure platform in Peru with 10 years average remaining life of concessions
Main Companies
TRANSPORTATION
-
Line 1 of the Lima Metro (2041) Concessionaire of Line 1 Railway (33 Km)
Only urban railway system in Peru, ~520k daily passengers
ROADS
-
Norvial (2028): Concessionaire of Red Vial 5 Highway (183 Km)
-
Survival (2032): Concessionaire of Nazca-Cuzco Highway (~ 750 Km)
-
Canchaque (2025): Conc. of the Bs As-Canchaque Highway (78 Km)
WATER PLANT
-
La Chira (2037): Concessionaire for the construction, operation and maintenance of a wastewater treatment plant in Lima (28% of the water treated in Lima)
OPERATION & MAINTENANCE
-
UNNA Transporte: Company that operates Peruvian roads and highways, including three private concessions and the Line 1 of the Lima Metro
|
USD 265 MM
|
|
USD 88 MM
|
|
USD 770 MM
|
Revenues 1Q2023
|
|
EBITDA 1Q20231
|
|
Backlog 1Q2023
|
22% of AENZA Revenues
|
|
47% of AENZA EBITDA
|
|
32% of AENZA Backlog2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: (1) Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Backlog refers to expected future revenues for work performed under concession contracts (Infrastructure and Energy segments) for a three-year period.
|
5
Disclaimer
AENZA SAA published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 16:08:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about AENZA S.A.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
4 405 M
1 197 M
1 197 M
|Net income 2022
|
-451 M
-123 M
-123 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
838 M
228 M
228 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|-2,06x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
598 M
163 M
163 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,53x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|13 261
|Free-Float
|50,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends AENZA S.A.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|0,50 PEN
|Average target price
|1,21 PEN
|Spread / Average Target
|142%