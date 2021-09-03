Log in
Aenza A : Presentación Corporativa – 2T 2021

09/03/2021
Corporate Presentation

September 2021

INDEX

  1. Overview of AENZA
  2. Group Strategy
  3. Financial Results
  4. Backlog and Commercial Opportunities
  5. Corporate Governance
  6. Legal Situation
  7. Appendix

1. Overview of AENZA

  • Largest Engineering & Construction company in Peru measured by revenues
  • More than 88 years of recognized operational excellence and significant international experience
  • Consolidated LTM Revenues of US$ 1,016 MM and Consolidated LTM EBITDA of US$ 138 MM as of 2Q2021
  • Consolidated Backlog and recurrent business of US$ 1,701 MM as of 2Q2021- 1.67x revenues
  • 1,969 engineers and over 19,000 employees as of
    2Q2021
  • Listed in NYSE (since 2013) and Lima Stock Exchange (since 1997)

S h a r e h o l d e r s - A u g u s t 2 0 2 1

19.7%

33.9%

9.9%

8.7%

27.8%

IG4 (political rights included)

Pension Funds

Pacífico Corp S.A.

Fratelli

Others

ADSs represent 14.98% of the total share capital

Market Capitalization of US$ 296 MM as of August

4

2021

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

1. 57.7% of GMI shares have been assigned to a trust formed in benefit of the Peruvian state to secure the company's contingent obligation to pay

compensation resulting from the investigations of the company by the Peruvian state.

2. In June 2018, AENZA transferred economic rights over 48.8% of the share capital of Norvial S.A. The company continues to possess voting rights

5

over Norvial .S.A.

3. 43.3% of the share capital in Viva is held by our subsidiary Cumbra.

Para continuar a leer este documento, haga clic aquí para la versión original.

Disclaimer

AENZA SAA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
