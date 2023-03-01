Aenza A : Report Of Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

In accordance with the provisions of Article 22 of the Regulation of Relevant Information and Reserved Information, approved by Resolution SMV No. 0005-2014, we are pleased to inform that Mr. Fredy Chalco Aguilar has resigned as Vice President of Corporate Finance and Market Representative of AENZA S.A.A., and will leave his position on March 31, 2023, date on which Mr. Fernando Rodrigo Barron, currently Vice President of Business Development, will replace him.

The Board of Directors and management of AENZA express their gratitude to Mr. Chalco for his valuable contribution to the company's transformation process, and for the dedication and professionalism he has shown in the performance of his duties.