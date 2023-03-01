Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Aenza S.A.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AENZAC1   PEP736581005

AENZA S.A.A.

(AENZAC1)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa De Valores De Lima  -  2023-02-27
0.6500 PEN   -.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aenza A : Report Of Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

03/01/2023 | 08:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In accordance with the provisions of Article 22 of the Regulation of Relevant Information and Reserved Information, approved by Resolution SMV No. 0005-2014, we are pleased to inform that Mr. Fredy Chalco Aguilar has resigned as Vice President of Corporate Finance and Market Representative of AENZA S.A.A., and will leave his position on March 31, 2023, date on which Mr. Fernando Rodrigo Barron, currently Vice President of Business Development, will replace him.

The Board of Directors and management of AENZA express their gratitude to Mr. Chalco for his valuable contribution to the company's transformation process, and for the dedication and professionalism he has shown in the performance of his duties.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AENZA SAA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 13:35:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
