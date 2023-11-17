UNITED STATES

November 16, 2023

Today, AENZA S.A.A. ("AENZA") notified the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") of its intention to voluntarily delist the American Depository Shares (the "ADSs") listed on the NYSE, pursuant to a resolution adopted by its Board of Directors on October 31, 2023. In addition, AENZA notified The Bank of New York (which acts as depositary) under the ADS program of the termination of the ADS program ("Termination") in accordance with the terms of the Deposit Agreement dated December 31, 2018 among AENZA, The Bank of New York Mellon, as depositary and the owners and holders of ADSs issued from time to time thereunder.

AENZA believes that the delisting of the ADSs from the NYSE and the termination of the ADS program will allow the company to concentrate the trading of its equity in a single market, potentially increasing liquidity. Following the delisting, AENZA's common shares will continue to trade on the Lima Stock Exchange, where AENZA has a significant presence.

AENZA intends to file a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on or about November 27, 2023. Unless the Form 25 is earlier withdrawn by AENZA, the delisting of the ADSs will be effective 10 days after the filing of the Form 25. Accordingly, AENZA anticipates that the last day of trading of the ADSs on the NYSE will be on or about December 7, 2023.

In addition, as soon as practicable, following the delisting of the ADSs on the NYSE, AENZA intends to file a Form 15F with the SEC to deregister and terminate its reporting obligations under Sections 13(a) and 15(d) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1933 (the "Exchange Act").

