Aenza A : Motion N° 1 Approval of Restatement of the Audited Consolidated and Individual Financial Statements for 2020 Fiscal Year (Form 6-K)

Motion N° 1

Approval of Restatement of the Audited Consolidated and Individual Financial Statements for 2020 Fiscal Year





Whereas:





Whereas, the audited individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 of AENZA S.A.A.A. were submitted for shareholder approval on March 5, 2021 and were approved by the shareholders on March 31, 2021 and such financial statements were prepared on the best information available to the Company as of the date such financial statements were made available to the shareholders;





Whereas, on May 17, 2021, the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission its annual report on Form 20-F which included consolidated and audited information for the same accounting period (the '20-F') that showed results substantially different from those reflected in the Company's financial statements;





Whereas, such differences were based on the fact that between March 5 and May 17, subsequent events occurred related to facts prior to the closing of the accounting period covered by the financial statements whose impacts should have been reflected in the financial information attached to the '20-F' in application of IFRS 10;





Whereas, such events consisted mainly in the achievement of considerable progress in the negotiations of the Company's plea agreement that allowed reevaluating the estimate of the exposure of in-scope contingencies. The adjustments made are as follows:





a) The update of the estimate of the civil reparation to be paid to the Peruvian State, increasing the recording of the present value by S/25.3 million which was recorded in results, in the item 'other income and expenses, net'. Additionally, the payment schedule and method was modified, consequently, the distribution between the current and non-current portion of the item 'other provisions'.





b) The recording of the present value of the estimate of the exposure of the fine that the Technical Secretariat of INDECOPI recommended to apply for the administrative process followed against the subsidiary Cumbra Peru for S/24.5 million, which was recorded in results, under the item 'other income and expenses, net'.





c) The recording in the subsidiary Concesionaria Via Expresa Sur S.A. of provisions for a total amount of S/43.6 million for the resignation of the collection from the Municipality of Lima of any concept arising from the termination of the concession contract, which was recorded in results, under the item 'other income and expenses, net'.





Whereas, on May 17, 2021, the same date on which the 20-F was filed, the Company published quarterly financial statements corresponding to the first quarter of 2021 (the 'Quarterly Financial Statements') and the Quarterly Financial Statements were prepared based on the results reflected in the financial information attached to the 20-F;





Whereas, based on the foregoing, it is necessary that the audited individual and consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2020 be restated so that they are consistent with the financial information contained in the 20-F and with the Quarterly Financial Statements and to submit such restatement to the approval of the general shareholders' meeting in order to avoid confusion among investors or potential investors and in compliance with the principle of transparency.

