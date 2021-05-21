Aenza A : Peruvian construction giant Aenza signs corruption settlement with judiciary

Lima, May 21 (Reuters) - Peruvian construction conglomerate
Aenza has signed a settlement with judicial
authorities admitting that the company's previous management and
six former executives committed acts of corruption, the Andean
country's prosecutor's office said on Friday.
Under the agreement, Aenza undertook to pay the Peruvian
state about 480 million soles ($128 million) in reparations,
said a joint statement from the special anti-corruption team of
the public prosecutor and the attorney general's offices that
co-signed the agreement.
Aenza acknowledged that Graña y Montero, as it was
previously known, and its subsidiaries GyM and CONCAR, as well
as six former executives, were complicit in graft related to 16
infrastructure projects to build roads, highways and metro lines
in Peru.
Graña y Montero partnered on infrastructure projects in Peru
with scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA, which in
2016 acknowledged it had paid millions of dollars in bribes to
officials in a dozen countries to secure public works contracts
dating back over a decade.
The settlement was delayed by the pandemic and disagreements
between Aenza and the attorney general's office, potentially
shelving a planned deal for Aenza to sell control of the company
to Brazilian private equity fund IG4 Investimentos, three people
with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in February.
IG4 Investimentos, which agreed in November 2019 to buy up
to 25% of Aenza from its founding families and former
executives, had warned to withdraw its offer if the agreement
with Peruvian prosecutors was not finalized by mid-April.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing
by Leslie Adler)