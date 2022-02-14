Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Peru
  4. Bolsa De Valores De Lima
  5. Aenza S.A.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AENZAC1   PEP736581005

AENZA S.A.A.

(AENZAC1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peru's Aenza bids for stake in Brazilian transportation company CCR - sources

02/14/2022 | 11:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Peruvian construction conglomerate Aenza SAA has delivered a bid to acquire a 14.9% stake in Brazilian transportation company CCR SA , two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Aenza, controlled by private equity fund IG4 Capital, has delivered the bid to BTG Pactual, the advisor for Andrade Gutierrez, which is selling its stake in CCR to pay creditors, the sources added, asking for anonymity in disclosing private discussions.

Based on closing prices on Friday, Andrade Gutierrez' stake in CCR is worth 3.77 billion reais ($720 million). IG4 Capital and Aenza had no immediate comment, while Andrade Gutierrez declined to comment.

IG4 Capital offered 4.6 billion reais for the stake last year in partnership with Australia's Macquarie, but its proposal required governance changes in CCR that were not accepted by controlling shareholders, Brazilian conglomerates Mover Participacoes - formerly Camargo Correa - and Soares Penido.

Aenza's current proposal does not seek to change CCR's governance, one of the sources said. Aenza, which operates roads in Peru and the subway in Lima, has similar businesses to CCR's in Peru.

Another potential bidder is Opportunity, a Brazilian bank and asset manager, one of the sources said.

Another asset manager usually focused on companies undergoing restructuring, Prisma Capital, has analyzed the deal but is not going to bid, according to a third source with knowledge of the matter.

Diversified Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA, which acquired a 6% stake in CCR on the stock exchange last year, has also decided not to bid, a fourth source said.

BTG Pactual, Prisma Capital and Opportunity did not immediately reply to requests for comment. Votorantim declined to comment.

($1 = 5.2362 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AENZA S.A.A. -7.28% 1.4 End-of-day quote.2.19%
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A. 2.79% 14.35 Delayed Quote.9.04%
GRUPO CCR S.A. -0.48% 12.39 Delayed Quote.7.51%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.49% 194.22 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) 0.14% 6120.548 Real-time Quote.19.86%
All news about AENZA S.A.A.
11:59aPeru's Aenza bids for stake in Brazilian transportation company CCR - sources
RE
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Aenza S.A.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : Aenza S.A.A., Q3 2021 Earnings Call, Nov 12, 2021
CI
2021AENZA A : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
2021Aenza S.A.A. Announces Board Changes
CI
2021AENZA A : Presentación Corporativa – 2T 2021
PU
2021Aenza S.A.A. Announces CEO Changes
CI
2021BY : /s/ LUIS FRANCISCO DIAZ OLIVERO Name: Luis Francisco Diaz Olivero Title: Chief Execut..
PU
2021AENZA A : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
2021AENZA A : Material Event (Form 6-K)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 948 M 1 050 M 1 050 M
Net income 2021 -132 M -35,1 M -35,1 M
Net Debt 2021 886 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 221 M 325 M 325 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 16 050
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart AENZA S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Aenza S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AENZA S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,40 PEN
Average target price 1,70 PEN
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
Managers and Directors
Andre Mastrobuono Chief Executive Officer
Mónica María Miloslavich Hart Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Augusto Baertl Montori Chairman
Manuel Fernández Pollan Chief Executive Officer-Information Technology
Antonio Cueto Saco Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AENZA S.A.A.2.19%325
VINCI10.02%66 042
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED12.00%36 960
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.37%34 858
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.20%24 084
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%22 358