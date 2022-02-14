Peru's Aenza bids for stake in Brazilian transportation company CCR - sources

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Peruvian construction
conglomerate Aenza SAA has delivered a bid to
acquire a 14.9% stake in Brazilian transportation company CCR SA
, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
Aenza, controlled by private equity fund IG4 Capital, has
delivered the bid to BTG Pactual, the advisor for Andrade
Gutierrez, which is selling its stake in CCR to pay creditors,
the sources added, asking for anonymity in disclosing private
discussions.
Based on closing prices on Friday, Andrade Gutierrez' stake
in CCR is worth 3.77 billion reais ($720 million). IG4 Capital
and Aenza had no immediate comment, while Andrade Gutierrez
declined to comment.
IG4 Capital offered 4.6 billion reais for the stake last
year in partnership with Australia's Macquarie, but its proposal
required governance changes in CCR that were not accepted by
controlling shareholders, Brazilian conglomerates Mover
Participacoes - formerly Camargo Correa - and Soares Penido.
Aenza's current proposal does not seek to change CCR's
governance, one of the sources said. Aenza, which operates roads
in Peru and the subway in Lima, has similar businesses to CCR's
in Peru.
Another potential bidder is Opportunity, a Brazilian bank
and asset manager, one of the sources said.
Another asset manager usually focused on companies
undergoing restructuring, Prisma Capital, has analyzed the deal
but is not going to bid, according to a third source with
knowledge of the matter.
Diversified Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA, which
acquired a 6% stake in CCR on the stock exchange last year, has
also decided not to bid, a fourth source said.
BTG Pactual, Prisma Capital and Opportunity did not
immediately reply to requests for comment. Votorantim declined
to comment.
($1 = 5.2362 reais)
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by
Jan Harvey)