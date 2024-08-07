Pursuing the 351(k) regulatory pathway with PrabotulinumtoxinA as biosimilar to Botox Potential to receive approval for all Botox therapeutic indications (12 currently)

Only one other known biosimilar in active development

Botox revenue ~$2.5B for US therapeutic indications - growing high single digits

Competitor has established the regulatory pathway with FDA

AEON FDA meeting in Q3 2024 should provide clarity on remaining requirements for approval

PrabotulinumtoxinA approved in 2019 under aesthetic-only BLA (separately held by Evolus) Manufacturing site approved by FDA, EMA and Health Canada

Analytical characterization completed showing functional and structural "similarity" Successfully completed Phase 2 study (September 2022) in cervical dystonia

Plan to initiate one head-to-head Phase 3 trial in cervical dystonia in 2025 to establish similarity No neurotoxin composition-of-matter patents minimizes litigation risk