PrabotulinumtoxinA
Potential biosimilar for therapeutic indications
Corporate Presentation
August 2024
Biosimilar Pathway - Faster to Market with Larger Potential
Biosimilar Pathway
Limited Competition Large Market
Established Regulatory Pathway
FDA Approved Manufacturing
Substantial Existing Evidence
Lower Costs & Faster to Market
Pursuing the 351(k) regulatory pathway with PrabotulinumtoxinA as biosimilar to Botox Potential to receive approval for all Botox therapeutic indications (12 currently)
Only one other known biosimilar in active development
Botox revenue ~$2.5B for US therapeutic indications - growing high single digits
Competitor has established the regulatory pathway with FDA
AEON FDA meeting in Q3 2024 should provide clarity on remaining requirements for approval
PrabotulinumtoxinA approved in 2019 under aesthetic-only BLA (separately held by Evolus) Manufacturing site approved by FDA, EMA and Health Canada
Analytical characterization completed showing functional and structural "similarity" Successfully completed Phase 2 study (September 2022) in cervical dystonia
Plan to initiate one head-to-head Phase 3 trial in cervical dystonia in 2025 to establish similarity No neurotoxin composition-of-matter patents minimizes litigation risk
3
Experienced Management Team
Leadership team with relevant industry experience and track record of success
Marc Forth
Chief Executive Officer
- 25+ years of Biopharma experience
- Former US Business Lead for BOTOX® Therapeutic
- 16 years at Allergan dedicated to the entire BOTOX® franchise
- 7 years at TAP Pharmaceuticals responsible for Lupron Depot (Urology, Oncology and Gynecology)
Chad Oh, MD
Chief Medical Officer
- 30+ years of combined experience in academia and the pharmaceutical industry
- Responsible for multiple IND, NDA, and BLA submissions
- Chief, Division of Allergy and Immunology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics at UCLA School of Medicine
- Published multiple scientific papers, books, book chapters, and abstracts, including 38 peer-reviewed original scientific papers
Alex Wilson
EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary
- 12+ years of legal experience in corporate governance, mergers & acquisitions and capital markets
- Associate General Counsel of Glaukos Corporation, responsible for business development activities, capital markets, corporate governance and SEC reporting
- Counsel at O'Melveny & Myers
Jennifer Sy
VP, Corporate Controller
- 18+ years of finance and accounting experience in biotech, healthcare, technology and software industries
- Senior management roles, responsible for establishing stream-lined accounting and financial reporting functions for publicly- traded and privately-held companies
- Extensive experience in SPAC mergers, SEC reporting and ERP implementations
4
PrabotulinumtoxinA - Same 900 kDa Molecular Weight as Botox
Molecular Size
Approved
Therapeutic
Indications
In Development
FDA Approved
US Share
AbbVie Inc.
Merz Pharma
Ipsen Group
Revance
900 kDa
900 kDa
150 kDa
~400 kDa
150 kDa
1.
Chronic migraine
None
1.
Blepharospasm
1.
Cervical dystonia
1. Cervical dystonia
2.
Overactive bladder
2.
Cervical dystonia
2.
Spasticity
3.
Detrusor overactivity
3.
Adult upper limb spasticity
4.
Pediatric detrusor overactivity
4.
Chronic sialorrhea
5.
Adult upper limb spasticity
6.
Adult lower limb spasticity
7.
Pediatric upper limb spasticity
8.
Pediatric lower limb spasticity
9.
Cervical dystonia
10.
Axillary hyperhidrosis
11. Blepharospasm
12.
Strabismus
1.
Episodic Migraine
Biosimilar
Undisclosed
1.
Neurogenic detrusor
1. Adult upper limb spasticity
2.
Essential Tremor
overactivity
3.
IC/BPS
2.
Migraine (episodic &
chronic)
95%
2%
2%
5
Sources: Decision Resources Group Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Analysis Global 2021
Biosimilar Requirements for FDA Approval
FDA evaluates each proposed biosimilar and advises on the extent of testing to establish biosimilarity
- Establish manufacturing
- PrabotulinumtoxinA approved in 2019 as Jeuveau and manufactured by Daewoong
- Analytical characterization
- Comparative data support the structural and functional similarity
- Physiochemical and functional assays
- Animal studies
- Toxicology and pharmacology information
- Clinical studies
- Phase 2 in cervical dystonia
- Comparative Phase 3 study with clinical efficacy endpoint
Animal
Human Studies
Safety and
Studies
Efficacy Studies
Nonclinical
Clinical
Comparative Clinical
Pharmacology
Studies
Analytical
》
Physiochemical and Functional Assays
FDA meeting
1.
Confirm regulatory path and Phase 3 design
in Q3 2024:
2.
Discuss adequacy of previously completed studies and analytical characterization
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/biosimilars/review-and-approval
6
https://www.fda.gov/media/82647/download
Seeking Approval of PrabotulinumtoxinA as a Biosimilar to Botox
Potential approval for all 12 therapeutic indications - >$2.5 B in US sales
- A biosimilar can meet the requirements for approval based on data from a clinical study that demonstrates safety and effectiveness in an appropriate condition1
- FDA may approve a biosimilar for indications without direct clinical studies in those indications if the manufacturer provides adequate scientific justification1
- Chronic migraine
- Overactive bladder
- Detrusor overactivity
- Pediatric detrusor overactivity
- Adult upper limb spasticity
- Adult lower limb spasticity
- Pediatric upper limb spasticity
- Pediatric lower limb spasticity
- Cervical dystonia
- Axillary hyperhidrosis
- Blepharospasm
- Strabismus
1. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/biosimilars/review-and-approval
7
Botox US Therapeutic Sales 2021-present - 95% Share of US Market
$2.5B in US therapeutic sales in 2023 continues to show consistent growth
Revenue ($ mil)
$700
$650
$600
$550
$500
$450
$400
$350
$300
US Therapeutic Botox Sales
$649
$669
0.2
17% $614
$626
0.18
17%
$614
$611
0.16
$561
$584
$587
US therapeutic revenue
14%
0.14
$534
$557
Growth
annualizing >$2.5 billion
9%
9%
10%
0.1
$488
$500
0.12
$429
7%
9%
0.08
Y/Y
Y/Y growth in
6%
0.06
4%
high single digits
0.04
0.02
0
Q1'21
Q2'21
Q3'21
Q4'21
Q1'22
Q2'22
Q3'22
Q4'22
Q1'23
Q2'23
Q3'23
Q4'23
Q1'24
Q2'24
Revenue
Growth
Anticipated
Volume
Growth
Drivers
- Current indications: Organic growth in current indications driven primarily by continued investment in disease awareness and growing patient populations
- New indications: Development in therapeutic specialties that do not currently have a toxin treatment option
- Improved reimbursement: Favorable dynamics to facilitate coverage at current and projected pricing levels
Source: AbbVie quarterly earnings reports
8
Cervical Dystonia
Phase 2 completed
Potential comparative Phase 3 to support BLA submission
Cervical Dystonia - Gold Standard Indication to Establish Toxin Efficacy
Phase 2 successfully completed in 2022
The Disorder
- ~50,000 US patients
- Cervical dystonia is a chronic condition with no cure
- Painful and debilitating twisting movements of neck and shoulders
- Botulinum toxin injection is the standard of care
- Established outcome measures and regulatory pathway
Foundational Indication
- CD has been the foundational disorder used to establish efficacy in the therapeutic setting during clinical development of botulinum toxins
- All 4 products with approved indications followed the same regulatory pathway
- Standard protocols and endpoints well-established with the FDA
Phase 3-Ready
- Phase 2 program was successfully completed in 2022
- Anticipate that Phase 3 program will include a head-to-head comparison to Botox® to demonstrate non-inferiority
Sources: Company estimates based on 2017 US Census Projections
Defazio, Descriptive Epidemiology of Cervical Dystonia (2013)10 Richardson, American Academy of Neurology - Dystonia Treatment (2017)
