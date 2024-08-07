PrabotulinumtoxinA

Potential biosimilar for therapeutic indications

Corporate Presentation

August 2024

Biosimilar Pathway - Faster to Market with Larger Potential

Biosimilar Pathway

Limited Competition Large Market

Established Regulatory Pathway

FDA Approved Manufacturing

Substantial Existing Evidence

Lower Costs & Faster to Market

Pursuing the 351(k) regulatory pathway with PrabotulinumtoxinA as biosimilar to Botox Potential to receive approval for all Botox therapeutic indications (12 currently)

Only one other known biosimilar in active development

Botox revenue ~$2.5B for US therapeutic indications - growing high single digits

Competitor has established the regulatory pathway with FDA

AEON FDA meeting in Q3 2024 should provide clarity on remaining requirements for approval

PrabotulinumtoxinA approved in 2019 under aesthetic-only BLA (separately held by Evolus) Manufacturing site approved by FDA, EMA and Health Canada

Analytical characterization completed showing functional and structural "similarity" Successfully completed Phase 2 study (September 2022) in cervical dystonia

Plan to initiate one head-to-head Phase 3 trial in cervical dystonia in 2025 to establish similarity No neurotoxin composition-of-matter patents minimizes litigation risk

3

Experienced Management Team

Leadership team with relevant industry experience and track record of success

Marc Forth

Chief Executive Officer

  • 25+ years of Biopharma experience
  • Former US Business Lead for BOTOX® Therapeutic
  • 16 years at Allergan dedicated to the entire BOTOX® franchise
  • 7 years at TAP Pharmaceuticals responsible for Lupron Depot (Urology, Oncology and Gynecology)

Chad Oh, MD

Chief Medical Officer

  • 30+ years of combined experience in academia and the pharmaceutical industry
  • Responsible for multiple IND, NDA, and BLA submissions
  • Chief, Division of Allergy and Immunology at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
  • Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics at UCLA School of Medicine
  • Published multiple scientific papers, books, book chapters, and abstracts, including 38 peer-reviewed original scientific papers

Alex Wilson

EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Secretary

  • 12+ years of legal experience in corporate governance, mergers & acquisitions and capital markets
  • Associate General Counsel of Glaukos Corporation, responsible for business development activities, capital markets, corporate governance and SEC reporting
  • Counsel at O'Melveny & Myers

Jennifer Sy

VP, Corporate Controller

  • 18+ years of finance and accounting experience in biotech, healthcare, technology and software industries
  • Senior management roles, responsible for establishing stream-lined accounting and financial reporting functions for publicly- traded and privately-held companies
  • Extensive experience in SPAC mergers, SEC reporting and ERP implementations

4

PrabotulinumtoxinA - Same 900 kDa Molecular Weight as Botox

Molecular Size

Approved

Therapeutic

Indications

In Development

FDA Approved

US Share

 

AbbVie Inc.

 

 

Merz Pharma

 

Ipsen Group

Revance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

900 kDa

900 kDa

 

150 kDa

 

~400 kDa

150 kDa

1.

Chronic migraine

None

1.

Blepharospasm

1.

Cervical dystonia

1. Cervical dystonia

2.

Overactive bladder

 

2.

Cervical dystonia

2.

Spasticity

 

3.

Detrusor overactivity

 

3.

Adult upper limb spasticity

 

 

 

4.

Pediatric detrusor overactivity

 

4.

Chronic sialorrhea

 

 

 

5.

Adult upper limb spasticity

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.

Adult lower limb spasticity

 

 

 

 

 

 

7.

Pediatric upper limb spasticity

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.

Pediatric lower limb spasticity

 

 

 

 

 

 

9.

Cervical dystonia

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.

Axillary hyperhidrosis

 

 

 

 

 

 

11. Blepharospasm

 

 

 

 

 

 

12.

Strabismus

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Episodic Migraine

Biosimilar

Undisclosed

1.

Neurogenic detrusor

1. Adult upper limb spasticity

2.

Essential Tremor

 

 

 

 

overactivity

 

3.

IC/BPS

 

 

 

2.

Migraine (episodic &

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

chronic)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

95%

2%

2%

 

 

 

5

Sources: Decision Resources Group Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market Analysis Global 2021

Biosimilar Requirements for FDA Approval

FDA evaluates each proposed biosimilar and advises on the extent of testing to establish biosimilarity

  1. Establish manufacturing
    • PrabotulinumtoxinA approved in 2019 as Jeuveau and manufactured by Daewoong
  3. Analytical characterization
    • Comparative data support the structural and functional similarity
    • Physiochemical and functional assays
  5. Animal studies
    • Toxicology and pharmacology information
  7. Clinical studies
    • Phase 2 in cervical dystonia
    • Comparative Phase 3 study with clinical efficacy endpoint

Animal

Human Studies

Safety and

Studies

Efficacy Studies

 

Nonclinical

Clinical

Comparative Clinical

 

Pharmacology

Studies

 

Analytical

 

 

 

Physiochemical and Functional Assays

FDA meeting

1.

Confirm regulatory path and Phase 3 design

in Q3 2024:

2.

Discuss adequacy of previously completed studies and analytical characterization

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/biosimilars/review-and-approval

6

https://www.fda.gov/media/82647/download

 

Seeking Approval of PrabotulinumtoxinA as a Biosimilar to Botox

Potential approval for all 12 therapeutic indications - >$2.5 B in US sales

  • A biosimilar can meet the requirements for approval based on data from a clinical study that demonstrates safety and effectiveness in an appropriate condition1
  • FDA may approve a biosimilar for indications without direct clinical studies in those indications if the manufacturer provides adequate scientific justification1
  • Chronic migraine
  • Overactive bladder
  • Detrusor overactivity
  • Pediatric detrusor overactivity
  • Adult upper limb spasticity
  • Adult lower limb spasticity
  • Pediatric upper limb spasticity
  • Pediatric lower limb spasticity
  • Cervical dystonia
  • Axillary hyperhidrosis
  • Blepharospasm
  • Strabismus

1. https://www.fda.gov/drugs/biosimilars/review-and-approval

7

Botox US Therapeutic Sales 2021-present - 95% Share of US Market

$2.5B in US therapeutic sales in 2023 continues to show consistent growth

Revenue ($ mil)

$700

$650

$600

$550

$500

$450

$400

$350

$300

US Therapeutic Botox Sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$649

 

$669

 

0.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17% $614

$626

 

 

 

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17%

 

 

$614

 

$611

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

$561

 

$584

 

 

$587

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

US therapeutic revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

 

 

$534

 

 

$557

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Growth

annualizing >$2.5 billion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9%

9%

 

10%

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

$488

 

 

$500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$429

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7%

 

 

9%

 

0.08

Y/Y

Y/Y growth in

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6%

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4%

 

 

 

high single digits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

Q1'21

Q2'21

Q3'21

Q4'21

Q1'22

Q2'22

Q3'22

Q4'22

Q1'23

Q2'23

Q3'23

Q4'23

Q1'24

Q2'24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

Growth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Anticipated

Volume

Growth

Drivers

  • Current indications: Organic growth in current indications driven primarily by continued investment in disease awareness and growing patient populations
  • New indications: Development in therapeutic specialties that do not currently have a toxin treatment option
  • Improved reimbursement: Favorable dynamics to facilitate coverage at current and projected pricing levels

Source: AbbVie quarterly earnings reports

8

Cervical Dystonia

Phase 2 completed

Potential comparative Phase 3 to support BLA submission

Cervical Dystonia - Gold Standard Indication to Establish Toxin Efficacy

Phase 2 successfully completed in 2022

The Disorder

  • ~50,000 US patients
  • Cervical dystonia is a chronic condition with no cure
  • Painful and debilitating twisting movements of neck and shoulders
  • Botulinum toxin injection is the standard of care
  • Established outcome measures and regulatory pathway

Foundational Indication

  • CD has been the foundational disorder used to establish efficacy in the therapeutic setting during clinical development of botulinum toxins
  • All 4 products with approved indications followed the same regulatory pathway
  • Standard protocols and endpoints well-established with the FDA

Phase 3-Ready

  • Phase 2 program was successfully completed in 2022
  • Anticipate that Phase 3 program will include a head-to-head comparison to Botox® to demonstrate non-inferiority

Sources: Company estimates based on 2017 US Census Projections

Defazio, Descriptive Epidemiology of Cervical Dystonia (2013)10 Richardson, American Academy of Neurology - Dystonia Treatment (2017)

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

AEON Biopharma Inc. published this content on 06 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 18:20:03 UTC.