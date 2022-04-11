Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aeon Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8267   JP3388200002

AEON CO., LTD.

(8267)
  Report
04/11
2570.50 JPY   +0.27%
AEON : Monthly Operating Performance of Major Consolidated Companies in March

04/11/2022 | 04:39am EDT
April 11, 2022

Company name

AEON CO., LTD.

Listings

TSE Prime Market

Security code

8267

URL

https://www.aeon.info/en/

Representative

Akio Yoshida, President

Contact

Hiroaki Egawa, Executive Officer, Finance and Business Management

Telephone

+81 43-212-6042

AEON Monthly Operating Performance of Major Consolidated Companies in March 2022

March Sales Trends:

- In March, Aeon strengthened offerings of special food items for Hinamatsuri (Girls' Day) and for students entering and graduating from school, as well as products for new and graduating students preparing to live away from home from April. Efforts to boost demand also included enhancing offerings of regional specialty food products to be enjoyed by families during the spring holiday period, and a sale for customers using WAON Points. Aeon also announced that the price freeze that has been in place since September on Topvalu-brand food products and daily necessities will be extended until the end of June. The price freeze was extended in order to continue prioritizing the shielding of customers from the impact of rising prices for daily necessities due to skyrocketing global raw materials and crude oil prices.

- General Merchandise Store Business company AEON Retail's food category sales were up from March 2021 and March 2020. This was the 18th consecutive month in which same-store food category sales were up year on year. Strong sales were achieved in the delicatessen category by responding to ongoing heightened dine-in demand. Sales of "White Day" products were also strong as a result of enhanced sales promotions, and the imported food store Caférrant performed strongly due in part to a sale held to mark the store's 10th anniversary. Aeon worked to stimulate demand and expand its customer base through the use of the newly integrated points system and new payment methods launched last year. These efforts included holding campaigns to promote the AEON Pay smartphone payment system and encourage the use of WAON Points for online and offline purchases.

- Supermarket Business company Maxvalu Tokai also achieved year-on-year same-store sales growth. This was achieved through initiatives such as expanding sales of Topvalu-brand products, sales promotions using app-based vouchers, and enhanced offerings of locally procured products. Management of Fuji and Maxvalu Nishinihon was integrated on March 1, and the two companies shifted to a joint stockholding company structure.

Fuji, which opened its first store in 1967 in Ehime Prefecture's Uwajima City, is marking its 55th anniversary this year. Fuji Retailing, which has inherited Fuji's business, celebrated the anniversary with the catchphrase "More than ever, giving shape to local voices", with initiatives in March such as an anniversary sale and a joint campaign with tenants, thereby achieving year-on-year same-store sales growth.

- Health & Wellness Business company Welcia Holdings' same-store sales saw continued growth driven by prescription drugs section sales, which increased by 109.0% year on year. Welcia Holdings also held a customer appreciation campaign to mark its achievement of net sales of 1 trillion yen.

- Services and Specialty Store Business company Aeon Fantasy worked to expand its customer base through initiatives to mark the 1st anniversary of its "Molly Friends DX" app. These initiatives included gifts for members aged 12 and under, and a campaign in which those making instore purchases were granted 10 times the usual number of points.

（Unit：％）

FY2022

YoY sales

March

April

May

June

July

August

September

October

November

December

January

February

AEON Retail Co., Ltd.

All stores

96.3

Same stores

100.1

AEON Hokkaido Corporation

All stores

102.2

Same stores

103.4

AEON KYUSHU CO., LTD.

All stores

97.7

Same stores

101.7

Maxvalu Tokai Co., Ltd.

All stores

101.8

Same stores

101.1

FUJI RETAILING CO.,LTD.

All stores

102.9

Same stores

102.1

Maxvalu Nishinihon Co., Ltd.

All stores

99.7

Same stores

99.1

MINISTOP CO., LTD.

All stores

99.4

Same stores

100.4

WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

All stores

110.4

Same stores

102.9

COX CO., LTD.

All stores

105.5

Same stores

119.9

GFOOT CO., LTD.

All stores

91.0

Same stores

95.2

CAN DO CO., LTD.

All stores

98.4

Same stores

97.5

※Figures above are based on each company's disclosure policy.

※1. AEON Retail transferred its Tohoku Business Division to AEON Tohoku on September 1, 2021

※2. Results for Welcia Holdings Co., Ltd.'s all-store and same-store year-on-year sales figures for both the current fiscal year and the previous fiscal year were calculated after application of "Accounting Standard for

Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29)" (hereinafter "the Accounting Standard").

※3. All-store and same-store year-on-year sales figures for companies other than "※2." were calculated excluding the Accounting Standard application effect.

※4. The results of United Super Markets Holdings Inc. and AEON Fantasy Co., Ltd. will be announced on the AEON website at a later date.

≪YoY difference in number of days in the month≫

①Weekends: Sat. ±0day, Sun. ±0day, Ｎon National holidays: This year; March 21th (Mon.), Last year; March Ｎ/A. ②Customer gratitude day: This year； March 20th (Sun.), 30th (Wed.). Last year；March 20th (Sat.), 30th (Tue.).

Disclaimer

AEON Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 08:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
