This is a translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

May 29, 2024

AEON CO., LTD.

Determination of Stock Option Issuance Limit for 23rd Series

(Fiscal Year 2024)

AEON CO., LTD. (the 'Company') has decided the stock issuance limit as compensation to Executive Officers and individuals appointed as Directors or in equivalent roles in the Company's group entities (hereafter, these individuals will be referred to as 'Directors' along with Executive Officers of Group Companies). In meetings held on May 29, 2024, both the Compensation Committee and the Board of Directors endorsed the issuance limit of stock acquisition rights as stock compensation options. This decision is under Articles 236 through 244 of the Companies Act. Further details regarding the limit of issuance of stock acquisition rights are provided below.

1. Reason for Issuing Stock Acquisition Rights

This program aims to motivate Directors, continuously enhance business performance, and elevate corporate value.

2． Outline of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights

(1) Name of Stock Acquisition Rights

AEON CO., LTD. 23rd series of stock acquisition rights (stock compensation-type stock options)

Class and Number of Shares to Be Issued Upon Exercise of Stock Acquisition Rights Up to 167,800 shares of common stock of the Company

In case the Company conducts a stock split or a reverse stock split, the number of shares to be issued upon the exercise of the stock acquisition rights will be modified according to the subsequent formula. This adjustment will apply solely to the number of shares to be issued upon the exercise of stock acquisition rights that have not been utilized at the moment of such adjustment, and any fraction less than one share stemming from this adjustment will be rounded down.

[Formula]

Number of shares after adjustment = Number of shares before adjustment × Split ratio (or reverse stock split ratio)

The Number of Individuals Receiving Stock Acquisition Rights and the Corresponding Allocation of Rights

Up to 1,512 to the Company's Executive Officers (15 persons) and 166 to the Company's Group Company Directors, etc. (4 persons) shall be allotted from a total of 1,678 stock acquisition rights. Number of Shares to Be Issued Upon Exercise of Each Stock Acquisition Right

The number of shares to be issued upon exercise of one stock acquisition right (hereinafter referred to as the 'Number of Granted Shares') shall be one hundred shares.

(5) Issue Price of Stock Acquisition Rights

The shares shall be issued at the fair value for accounting purposes on the date of allotment.