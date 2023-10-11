Delayed
FY2023 2Q Presentation Materials
October 11, 2023 at 03:25 am EDT
FY2023 2Q
Presentation Materials
October 11, 2023
Consolidated Results
・Operating revenue and all types of profits increased and marked record-highs other than profit attributable to owners of the parent.
・Operating revenue, operating profit, and ordinary profit reached record highs.
Consolidated results
(Billion yen , %)
FY2022 1H
FY2023 1H
Actual
Actual
YoY %
Change
Operating revenue
4,487.1
4,711.3
105.0%
+224.1
Operating profit
95.8
117.6
122.7%
+21.7
Ordinary profit
95.3
111.9
117.4%
+16.5
Profit attributable
23.3
129.3%
+5.2
to owners of the
18.0
parent company
1
Trend of Consolidated Results
・Since FY2020, a consistent rise in operating revenue and all types of profits has led to figures that now significantly exceed FY2019 results, predating the impact of COVID-19.
Operating revenue
(Billion yen)
4,800
4,711.3
4,700
4,600
4,487.1
4,500
4,400
4,290.2
4,344.9
4,300
4,270.5
4,200
4,100
4,000
19.1H
20.1H
21.21H
22.1H
23.1H
Operating profit
(Billion yen)
120
117.6
100
95.8
86.3
80
77.7
60
40 33.9
20
0
19.1H
20.1H
21.1H
22.1H
23.1H
Ordinary profit
(Billion yen)
120
111.9
100
95.3
79.7
77.9
80
Profit attributable to owners of the parent company(B yen)
40
23.3
18.0
20
3.7
4.5
0
19.1H
20.1H
21.1H
22.1H
23.1H
19.1H
20.1H
21.1H
22.1H
23.1H
* The graph represents fiscal years. 23.1H = 1st half FY2023, 23.2Q = 2nd quarter FY2023.
2
This naming continues.
Results by Segment
Operating revenue
：YoY increase in all reportable segments
Operating profit
：Increased in six segments, with the mainstay retail business leading the way
Results by Segment
(Billion yen, %)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Actual
YoY
Actual
YoY change
General Merchandising Store
1,671.0
+4.5%
3.6
+7.3
(GMS)
Reportable
Supermarket (SM)
1,353.8
+3.4%
16.4
+7.9
Discount Store (DS)
200.4
+4.8%
4.2
+3.3
Health & Wellness
613.7
+8.6%
24.2
+0.6
segments
Financial Services
237.6
+6.4%
21.6
-10.8
Shopping Center Development
233.2
+7.8%
25.0
+2.0
Services & Specialty Store
401.8
+6.6%
11.6
+5.6
International
254.7
+3.8%
5.8
-1.5
Other
27.9
+7.7%
-3.8
-3.5
Adjustment
-283.3
-
8.7
+10.5
Consolidated total
4,711.3
+5.0%
117.6
+21.7
Aeon Co., Ltd. specializes in large scale distribution. The activity is organized around four sectors:
- retail distribution: food products, clothes, household items, etc. The products are marketed primarily through supermarkets, stores and discount stores;
- operating of specialized stores;
- development and management of shopping centers;
- other: primarily financial services and operating of drugstores.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (91%), China (4.6%), Asia (3.2%) and other (1.2%).
More about the company
