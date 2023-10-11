FY2023 2Q

Presentation Materials

October 11, 2023

Consolidated Results

Operating revenue and all types of profits increased and markedrecord-highs other than profit attributable to owners of the parent.

Operating revenue, operating profit, and ordinary profit reached record highs.

Consolidated results

(Billion yen , %)

FY2022 1H

FY2023 1H

Actual

Actual

YoY %

Change

Operating revenue

4,487.1

4,711.3

105.0%

+224.1

Operating profit

95.8

117.6

122.7%

+21.7

Ordinary profit

95.3

111.9

117.4%

+16.5

Profit attributable

23.3

129.3%

+5.2

to owners of the

18.0

parent company

Trend of Consolidated Results

Since FY2020, a consistent rise in operating revenue and all types of profits has led to figures that now significantly exceed FY2019 results, predating the impact of COVID-19.

Operating revenue

(Billion yen)

4,800

4,711.3

4,700

4,600

4,487.1

4,500

4,400

4,290.2

4,344.9

4,300

4,270.5

4,200

4,100

4,000

19.1H

20.1H

21.21H

22.1H

23.1H

Operating profit(Billion yen)

120

117.6

100

95.8

86.3

80

77.7

60

4033.9

20

0

19.1H

20.1H

21.1H

22.1H

23.1H

Ordinary profit

(Billion yen)

120

111.9

100

95.3

79.7

77.9

80

Profit attributable to owners of the parent company(B yen)

40

23.3

18.0

20

3.7

4.5

0

60

40

27.9

20

0

-20

-40

-60

-80

-57.5

19.1H

20.1H

21.1H

22.1H

23.1H

19.1H

20.1H

21.1H

22.1H

23.1H

* The graph represents fiscal years. 23.1H = 1st half FY2023, 23.2Q = 2nd quarter FY2023.

Results by Segment

Operating revenueYoY increase in all reportable segments

Operating profitIncreased in six segments, with the mainstay retail business leading the way

Results by Segment

(Billion yen, %)

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Actual

YoY

Actual

YoY change

General Merchandising Store

1,671.0

+4.5%

3.6

+7.3

(GMS)

Reportable

Supermarket (SM)

1,353.8

+3.4%

16.4

+7.9

Discount Store (DS)

200.4

+4.8%

4.2

+3.3

Health & Wellness

613.7

+8.6%

24.2

+0.6

segments

Financial Services

237.6

+6.4%

21.6

-10.8

Shopping Center Development

233.2

+7.8%

25.0

+2.0

Services & Specialty Store

401.8

+6.6%

11.6

+5.6

International

254.7

+3.8%

5.8

-1.5

Other

27.9

+7.7%

-3.8

-3.5

Adjustment

-283.3

-

8.7

+10.5

Consolidated total

4,711.3

+5.0%

117.6

+21.7

Results by Segment

