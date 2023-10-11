Aeon Co., Ltd. specializes in large scale distribution. The activity is organized around four sectors: - retail distribution: food products, clothes, household items, etc. The products are marketed primarily through supermarkets, stores and discount stores; - operating of specialized stores; - development and management of shopping centers; - other: primarily financial services and operating of drugstores. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (91%), China (4.6%), Asia (3.2%) and other (1.2%).