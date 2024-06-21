This is a translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

June 21, 2024

AEON CO., LTD.

Finalization of Details of the 22nd Issue of Stock Acquisition Rights(Stock Compensation-Type Stock Options)

AEON CO., LTD. (the 'Company') hereby announces that the issue price for the 22nd series of stock acquisition rights, which are stock compensation-type stock options for Executive Officers and others for fiscal 2023, has been finalized.

1. Name of Stock Acquisition Rights

AEON CO., LTD. 22nd series of stock acquisition rights (stock compensation-type stock options)

2． Issue Price of Stock Acquisition Rights

314,600 yen per stock acquisition right (No payment is required in exchange for the stock acquisition rights as they will be issued as compensation for Executive Officers, etc., equivalent to the fair value for accounting purposes on the allotment date)