This is a translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.
June 21, 2024
AEON CO., LTD.
Finalization of Details of the 22nd Issue of Stock Acquisition Rights(Stock Compensation-Type Stock Options)
AEON CO., LTD. (the 'Company') hereby announces that the issue price for the 22nd series of stock acquisition rights, which are stock compensation-type stock options for Executive Officers and others for fiscal 2023, has been finalized.
1. Name of Stock Acquisition Rights
AEON CO., LTD. 22nd series of stock acquisition rights (stock compensation-type stock options)
2． Issue Price of Stock Acquisition Rights
314,600 yen per stock acquisition right (No payment is required in exchange for the stock acquisition rights as they will be issued as compensation for Executive Officers, etc., equivalent to the fair value for accounting purposes on the allotment date)
(Reference) Outline of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (stock compensation-type stock options)
(1)
Date of resolution of the Compensation Committee
April 10, 2024
(2)
Date of resolution by the Board of Directors
April 10, 2024
(3)
Exercise Period of Stock Acquisition Rights
July 21, 2024~ July 20, 2039
(4)
Allotment Date of Stock Acquisition Rights
June 21, 2024
(5)
Number of stock acquisition rights issued
1,183
(6)
Type and number of shares to be issued upon
118,300 shares of common stock
exercise of stock acquisition rights
(7)
Amount of assets to be contributed upon exercise
Paid-in amount per share is 1 yen
of stock acquisition rights
(8)
Breakdown of allottees of stock acquisition rights
34 of Executive officers, etc. of the Company
