June 21, 2024

AEON CO., LTD.

Finalization of Details of the 22nd Issue of Stock Acquisition Rights(Stock Compensation-Type Stock Options)

AEON CO., LTD. (the 'Company') hereby announces that the issue price for the 22nd series of stock acquisition rights, which are stock compensation-type stock options for Executive Officers and others for fiscal 2023, has been finalized.

1. Name of Stock Acquisition Rights

AEON CO., LTD. 22nd series of stock acquisition rights (stock compensation-type stock options)

2 Issue Price of Stock Acquisition Rights

314,600 yen per stock acquisition right (No payment is required in exchange for the stock acquisition rights as they will be issued as compensation for Executive Officers, etc., equivalent to the fair value for accounting purposes on the allotment date)

END

(Reference) Outline of Issuance of Stock Acquisition Rights (stock compensation-type stock options)

(1)

Date of resolution of the Compensation Committee

April 10, 2024

(2)

Date of resolution by the Board of Directors

April 10, 2024

(3)

Exercise Period of Stock Acquisition Rights

July 21, 2024~ July 20, 2039

(4)

Allotment Date of Stock Acquisition Rights

June 21, 2024

(5)

Number of stock acquisition rights issued

1,183

(6)

Type and number of shares to be issued upon

118,300 shares of common stock

exercise of stock acquisition rights

(7)

Amount of assets to be contributed upon exercise

Paid-in amount per share is 1 yen

of stock acquisition rights

(8)

Breakdown of allottees of stock acquisition rights

34 of Executive officers, etc. of the Company

