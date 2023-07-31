This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.
Financial Results for the Three Months ended May 31, 2023
July 12, 2023
(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended May 31, 2023
(March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023)
(1) Operating Results
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
Three months ended
2,324,798
5.5
51,469
17.2
48,121
8.4
17,728
-8.5
May 31, 2023
Three months ended
2,203,227
2.3
43,897
12.0
44,396
10.0
19,372
287.3
May 31, 2022
Note: Comprehensive income:
Three months ended May 31, 2023: 51,877 million yen (-18.7%)
Three months ended May 31, 2022: 63,785 million yen (28.8%)
Earnings
Earnings per share
per share
- fully diluted
Three months ended
yen
yen
20.74
20.72
May 31, 2023
Three months ended
22.88
22.86
May 31, 2022
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Total equity ratio
Net assets per
share
million yen
million yen
%
yen
May 31, 2023
12,566,511
1,986,727
8.0
1,174.11
[excl. Financial Services]
[6,219,483]
[1,549,958]
[14.3]
-
February 28, 2023
12,341,523
1,970,232
8.0
1,161.12
[excl. Financial Services]
[6,078,040]
[1,544,061]
[14.5]
-
Reference: 1. Total equity: May 31, 2023: 1,003,986 million yen February 28, 2023: 992,576 million yen Total equity = Shareholders' equity plus total accumulated other comprehensive income.
2. The figures in square brackets represent the consolidated financial position excluding the Financial Services Business.
Note: In line with organizational changes, from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, the Company has reclassified some of the subsidiaries included in the Financial Services segment to include them in the Other Business segment. Financial position other than the Financial Services segment was reported based on the current segmentation.
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
End-first
End-
End-third
Fiscal year-
Record date or
second
Annual total
period
quarter
quarter
quarter
end
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended
-
18.00
-
18.00
36.00
February 28, 2023
Year ending
-
February 29, 2024
Year ending
February 29, 2024
18.00
-
18.00
36.00
(forecast)
Note: No changes were made to the latest release of dividend forecasts.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year ending February 29, 2024
(March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings
owners of the parent
per share
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Full year
9,400,000
3.1
220,000
4.9
210,000
3.1
25,000
16.9
29.25
Notes: No changes were made to the latest release of earnings forecasts.
*Notes
- Changes affecting the consolidation status of significant subsidiaries during the period: None
- Application of special accounting treatment for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
- Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement:
- Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards: Yes
- Changes other than the above 1): None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Retrospective restatement: None
- Number of shares issued (common stock)
- Number of shares issued at the end of the period (treasury stock included):
May 31, 2023:
871,924,572 shares
February 28, 2023:
871,924,572 shares
2) Number of shares held in treasury at the end of the period:
May 31, 2023:
16,821,520 shares
February 28, 2023:
17,080,259 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Three months ended May 31, 2023:
854,949,758 shares
Three months ended May 31, 2022:
846,835,314 shares
The Company's stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust (May 31, 2023: 1,876,700
shares, February 28, 2023: 2,136,600 shares) is included in the number of shares held in treasury.
*Quarterly review status
This report is exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
*Appropriate Use of Earnings Forecasts and Other Important Information
(Note on the forward-looking statements)
The above forecasts, which constitute forward-looking statements, are based on information available to the Company as of the date of the release of this document. Actual results may differ materially from the above forecasts due to a range of factors.
For the assumptions and forecasts herein, please refer to "(3) Consolidated Earnings Forecast" on page 9.
