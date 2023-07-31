Reference: 1. Total equity: May 31, 2023: 1,003,986 million yen February 28, 2023: 992,576 million yen Total equity = Shareholders' equity plus total accumulated other comprehensive income.

Three months ended May 31, 2022: 63,785 million yen (28.8%)

Three months ended May 31, 2023: 51,877 million yen (-18.7%)

owners of the parent

(March 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months ended May 31, 2023

(Amounts rounded down to the nearest million)

Yes (targeted at institutional investors and analysts)

Submission of statutory quarterly financial report Commencement of dividend payments Supplementary materials to the quarterly results Quarterly earnings results briefing

AEON CO., LTD.

Financial Results for the Three Months ended May 31, 2023

2. The figures in square brackets represent the consolidated financial position excluding the Financial Services Business.

Note: In line with organizational changes, from the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024, the Company has reclassified some of the subsidiaries included in the Financial Services segment to include them in the Other Business segment. Financial position other than the Financial Services segment was reported based on the current segmentation.

2. Dividends

Dividend per share End-first End- End-third Fiscal year- Record date or second Annual total period quarter quarter quarter end yen yen yen yen yen Year ended - 18.00 - 18.00 36.00 February 28, 2023 Year ending - February 29, 2024 Year ending February 29, 2024 18.00 - 18.00 36.00 (forecast)

Note: No changes were made to the latest release of dividend forecasts.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Earnings for the Fiscal Year ending February 29, 2024

(March 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings owners of the parent per share million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % yen Full year 9,400,000 3.1 220,000 4.9 210,000 3.1 25,000 16.9 29.25

Notes: No changes were made to the latest release of earnings forecasts.

*Notes

Changes affecting the consolidation status of significant subsidiaries during the period: None Application of special accounting treatment for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes in accounting policy, changes in accounting estimates, and retrospective restatement: Changes in accordance with amendments to accounting standards: Yes Changes other than the above 1): None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued at the end of the period (treasury stock included):

May 31, 2023: 871,924,572 shares February 28, 2023: 871,924,572 shares

2) Number of shares held in treasury at the end of the period:

May 31, 2023: 16,821,520 shares February 28, 2023: 17,080,259 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Three months ended May 31, 2023: 854,949,758 shares Three months ended May 31, 2022: 846,835,314 shares

The Company's stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust (May 31, 2023: 1,876,700

shares, February 28, 2023: 2,136,600 shares) is included in the number of shares held in treasury.

