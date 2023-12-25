This is a translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only.

If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

December 25, 2023

AEON CO., LTD.

Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index

AEON CO., LTD. (hereinafter "AEON") has been selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, a global equity index for ESG investment.

The Asia Pacific Index encompasses around 600 major companies in the Asia Pacific region, with 156 companies (including 75 Japanese companies) selected this year. AEON was selected in the Food & Staples Retailing category based on sustainability evaluation criteria in the three areas of 'Governance & Economy,' 'Environment,' and 'Society.'

AEON is included in all 6 indices used for ESG investment management for domestic stocks by the GPIF (General Pension Investment Fund): the FTSE Blossom Japan Index, the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index, the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index, the MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN), the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index, and the Morningstar Japan ex-REIT Gender Diversity Tilt Index.

AEON prioritizes key areas in its AEON Sustainability Principle, including achieving a decarbonized society to address climate change, preserving biodiversity, promoting resource recycling, and collaborating with the community. Guided by this principle, AEON remains committed to addressing environmental and social challenges through its business activities, to enhance the well-being of local communities and the lives of its customers.

Reference：

Dow Jones Sustainability Index https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/

AEON Sustainability https://www.aeon.info/en/sustainability/