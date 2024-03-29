This is a translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

March 28, 2024

AEON CO., LTD. My Basket CO., LTD. AEON TOPVALU CO., LTD.

TOPVALU Dominate with Over 50% Share in New Store

Introducing the New "My Basket" Specializing in TOPVALU Products

My Basket CO., LTD. (Headquarters: Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President: Kinya Iwashita) plans to reopen the My Basket Nakamachidai Station South Branch in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Friday, March 29, 2024.

My Basket, a small urban food supermarket, is a community-oriented grocery store conveniently located near stations and residences, serving a diverse customer base. With 1,133 stores currently operational, it has become a beloved choice among local residents.

As a store dedicated to TOPVALU products, the new My Basket Nakamachidai Station South Branch will prioritize not only cost efficiency but also time and emotional satisfaction for its customers. With TOPVALU products comprising approximately 50% of its inventory, more than double the ratio found in existing stores, customers can expect a diverse selection ranging from the latest offerings for Millennials and Gen Z to fresh produce, frozen foods, and everyday essentials.

Furthermore, a dedicated promotion corner will be established within the store, showcasing "exciting" TOPVALU products designed to evoke a sense of excitement and encourage customers to share their discoveries with others.

My Basket CO., LTD. will continue its expansion by opening new stores close to our customers, maintaining our commitment to providing convenience, affordability, cleanliness, and friendly service.

Store Information:

Store Name: My Basket Nakamachidai South Branch

Address: 1-2-22 Nakamachidai, Tsuzuki-ku, Yokohama-shi, Kanagawa 224-0041 1-minute walk from Exit of Nakamachidai Station on Yokohama Municipal Subway Blue Line

Opening Date: March 29, 2024 (Friday) at 8:00 AM

Web: My Basket:https://www.mybasket.co.jp/ TOPVALU:https://www.topvalu.net/

For inquiries:

Kondo from the Management Planning Department, Corporate Branding, My Basket CO., LTD. can be reached at +81-45-439-0666.

Ohtani from the Corporate Communications Department, AEON CO., LTD. can be reached at +81-43-212-6061.