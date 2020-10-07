Log in
AEON CO., LTD.

AEON CO., LTD.

(8267)
Aeon : Japan retailer Aeon bounces back to operating profit, wary on outlook

10/07/2020 | 05:55am EDT
Aeon Co Ltd's logo is seen on its shopping mall in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retailer Aeon Co returned to an operating profit in the three months through August but maintained a cautious outlook for the year as the pandemic weighs on consumption.

Japan's biggest supermarket chain has seen strong food sales since the coronavirus outbreak as people cook at home instead of going out.

But its general merchandise stores and shopping malls have struggled to attract shoppers.

The company reported a 46.4 billion yen operating profit for its second quarter through August, bouncing back from a loss of 12.5 billion in the first quarter.

That was down 12 billion yen from a year earlier, but the company said it reflected a recovery, particularly in June and July, as the government eased restrictions on businesses and people resumed shopping.

Aeon reiterated its operating profit forecast for the year through February of 50 billion to 100 billion.

That was more pessimistic than analysts' average forecast of around 125 billion yen, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Aeon said it had to be cautious given lingering concerns about the virus and weak consumer sentiment.

"We expect negative macroeconomic trends to continue having an impact," President Akio Yoshida said on a conference call.

Japan suffered its biggest economic slump on record in the second quarter as the pandemic and anti-virus measures crippled demand.

Analysts expect any recovery to be modest as fears of a second wave of infections weigh on consumption.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2021 8 408 B 79 250 M 79 250 M
Net income 2021 -12 818 M -121 M -121 M
Net Debt 2021 2 317 B 21 844 M 21 844 M
P/E ratio 2021 -192x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 2 472 B 23 413 M 23 305 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 160 227
Free-Float 82,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1 900,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 927,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target -24,9%
Spread / Average Target -35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Yoshida Executive President & Representative Director
Motoya Okada Executive Chairman
Akinori Yamashita Director, Head-Finance & Business Administration
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Toru Nagashima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEON CO., LTD.29.79%23 413
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.41%33 391
SYSCO CORPORATION-24.40%32 887
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.11.91%31 048
TESCO PLC-16.14%26 998
KROGER17.11%26 311
