Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aeon Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8267   JP3388200002

AEON CO., LTD.

(8267)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Aeon : Signa Sports agrees to $3.2 billion SPAC deal, to buy Wiggle bicycle store

06/11/2021 | 01:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Signa is pictured on a building nearby the Karstadt sport department store, in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Signa Sports United, owned by Austrian investor Rene Benko, has agreed to a U.S. listing through a blank-check merger that values the online sports goods retailer at $3.2 billion, the company said on Friday.

The deal will raise $645 million for Signa Sports United, with $345 million from special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Yucaipa Acquisition and $300 million from investors through private investment in public equity (PIPE).

Signa, the global no.1 pure play online sporting goods retailer, will use part of the proceeds to buy Britain-based bicycle goods store Wiggle, which has annual sales of about $500 million, the company said in a statement.

"Becoming a listed company allows us to continue capturing market share in Europe and to accelerate our U.S. and international expansion while scaling our platform solutions," CEO Stephan Zoll said in the statement.

The Wiggle deal will make Signa Sports United about four times larger in the sub-sector than runner-up Bike24, which is in the process of listing its shares in Frankfurt.

Wiggle's owner, private equity firm Bridgepoint, will become an investor in Signa Sports as part of the deal.

The SPAC listing values Signa Sports United at 1.6 times the $2 billion in revenue it expects to post in its 2021/22 fiscal year ending in September. That compares to a multiple of 2.7-6.5 times that online retail peers such as THG, Stitch Fix, MyTheresa and Farfetch trade at.

Signa explored a stock market listing in 2018 at a valuation of 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) but then opted for a fundraising, bringing in Asian retailers Aeon Co Ltd and Central Group as well as German insurer R+V, which will remain shareholders after the listing.

SPACs raise funds in an initial public offering to buy a private firm, which then automatically gets a stock market listing.

Signa Sports United runs firms like bicycle online shops Fahrrad.de or Bikester, tennis platforms Tennis-Point or Tennis Express, outdoor gear retailers like Campz and team sport shops Outfitter and Stylefile.

The company operates more than 80 Web shops in 17 countries, reaching over 7 million online customers a year. Including its latest acquisitions, the group expects adjusted core earnings of $70 million on sales of about $1.6 billion in its current fiscal year to September.

Signa Sports United plans to continue growing its revenues by more than 25% annually and aims to triple its profit margin to 12%-15% in the long term, banking on scale effects, pricing technology and the expansion of its technology offering for third-party vendors.

After the Yucaipa deal, which is being organised by Citi and Jefferies, property investor Rene Benko's Signa Holding will own about 50% of Signa Sports United.

($1 = 0.8206 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Richard Pullin and Ramakrishnan M.)

By Arno Schuetze and Patricia Uhlig


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEON CO., LTD. -0.13% 3004 End-of-day quote.-11.26%
ZALANDO SE -0.66% 93.18 Delayed Quote.2.33%
All news about AEON CO., LTD.
01:35aAEON  : Signa Sports agrees to $3.2 billion SPAC deal, to buy Wiggle bicycle sto..
RE
06/10AEON  : Monthly Operating Performance of Major Consolidated Companies in May 202..
PU
06/04FACTBOX-Japanese companies opening COVID-19 vaccination sites amid slow natio..
RE
05/19AEON MALL  : postpones Yangon shopping mall construction after coup
AQ
04/27AEON  : (Delayed) FY2020 Presentation Materials
PU
04/27AEON  : (Delayed) Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ended February 28, 2021
PU
04/12AEON  : Monthly Operating Performance of Major Consolidated Companies in March 2..
PU
04/12Japanese shares fall as Yaskawa leads tech sell-off after earnings view disap..
RE
04/11Nikkei slips after industry bellwether Yaskawa earnings fail to inspire
RE
04/08Exclusive-SIGNA Sports United in talks to go public through SPAC deal -source..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 745 B 79 921 M 79 921 M
Net income 2022 28 798 M 263 M 263 M
Net Debt 2022 1 904 B 17 399 M 17 399 M
P/E ratio 2022 87,0x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 2 505 B 22 865 M 22 897 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 155 578
Free-Float 83,0%
Chart AEON CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aeon Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 512,50 JPY
Last Close Price 2 963,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 4,62%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akio Yoshida Executive President & Representative Director
Akinori Yamashita Director, Head-Finance & Business Administration
Motoya Okada Executive Chairman
Yukako Uchinaga Independent Outside Director
Toru Nagashima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEON CO., LTD.-11.26%22 865
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.76%41 735
SYSCO CORPORATION6.29%40 650
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.75%30 821
THE KROGER CO.22.13%28 982
TESCO PLC-1.47%24 580