August 2, 2021

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(Securities Code: 9787 TSE1)

AEON DELIGHT Formulates Basic Policies for Sustainability

AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka City, Kazumasa Hamada, President & CEO and Group CEO; hereinafter "the Company") has formulated the Basic Policies for Sustainability (hereinafter, "the Policies") based on its management philosophy, in order to fulfill social responsibilities as a corporate citizen and to promote ESG management that aims to resolve social issues through business activities. In accordance with the Policies, the Company will promote initiatives with a stronger awareness of sustainability in the areas of business models, growth strategy as well as business activities.

Basic Policies for Sustainability

AEON delightʼs management philosophy is "We Pursue the Creation of ʼEnvironmental Valueʼ for our Customers and for the Local Communities." Based on this management philosophy, we will contribute to solving social issues and achieving a sustainable society by creating "environmental value" in all aspects of our business together with our many stakeholders.

・We will strive to create a safe, secure, hygienic, and healthy usage environment in and around our facilities.

・By providing solutions that meet society's expectations, we will contribute to achieving a decarbonized society, conserving biodiversity, and promoting recycling.

・We will comply with laws and social norms, build relationships of mutual trust with our business partners, and conduct fair business activities throughout the supply chain.

・We will respect the human rights of each individual and create a vibrant organizational culture in which diverse human resources can demonstrate their abilities.

・As a corporate citizen, we will engage in social contribution activities that aim for a better environment and society.

The Company formulated the AEON delight Vision 2025 (hereinafter "Vision 2025") as its vision for the medium- to long-term in October 2018, in which it declared to "Aim to be an environment value- creating company in Asia that resolves social issues based on three pillars of our growth strategy: ʻSafety and Security,ʼ ʻLabor force shortageʼ and ʻEnvironment.ʼ" Furthermore, in order to accelerate growth toward realizing Vision 2025, the Medium-term3-Year Management Plan was formulated with FY2021 as the first year, which set forth the promotion of ESG management to solve social issues through business activities.

By placing the Policies that stipulate the basic approach for sustainability initiatives at the core, the Company will build a system to promote ESG management and advance initiatives by giving concreting shape to the social issues to be addressed, and as a result solve social issues through business activities and accelerate activities that contribute to achieving a sustainable society.

1