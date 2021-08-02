AEON DELIGHT : Formulates Basic Policies for Sustainability
August 2, 2021
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
AEON DELIGHT Formulates Basic Policies for Sustainability
AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka City, Kazumasa Hamada, President & CEO and Group CEO; hereinafter "the Company") has formulated the Basic Policies for Sustainability (hereinafter, "the Policies") based on its management philosophy, in order to fulfill social responsibilities as a corporate citizen and to promote ESG management that aims to resolve social issues through business activities. In accordance with the Policies, the Company will promote initiatives with a stronger awareness of sustainability in the areas of business models, growth strategy as well as business activities.
Basic Policies for Sustainability
AEON delightʼs management philosophy is "We Pursue the Creation of ʼEnvironmental Valueʼ for our Customers and for the Local Communities." Based on this management philosophy, we will contribute to solving social issues and achieving a sustainable society by creating "environmental value" in all aspects of our business together with our many stakeholders.
・We will strive to create a safe, secure, hygienic, and healthy usage environment in and around our facilities.
・By providing solutions that meet society's expectations, we will contribute to achieving a decarbonized society, conserving biodiversity, and promoting recycling.
・We will comply with laws and social norms, build relationships of mutual trust with our business partners, and conduct fair business activities throughout the supply chain.
・We will respect the human rights of each individual and create a vibrant organizational culture in which diverse human resources can demonstrate their abilities.
・As a corporate citizen, we will engage in social contribution activities that aim for a better environment and society.
The Company formulated the AEON delight Vision 2025 (hereinafter "Vision 2025") as its vision for the medium- to long-term in October 2018, in which it declared to "Aim to be an environment value- creating company in Asia that resolves social issues based on three pillars of our growth strategy: ʻSafety and Security,ʼ ʻLabor force shortageʼ and ʻEnvironment.ʼ" Furthermore, in order to accelerate growth toward realizing Vision 2025, the Medium-term3-Year Management Plan was formulated with FY2021 as the first year, which set forth the promotion of ESG management to solve social issues through business activities.
By placing the Policies that stipulate the basic approach for sustainability initiatives at the core, the Company will build a system to promote ESG management and advance initiatives by giving concreting shape to the social issues to be addressed, and as a result solve social issues through business activities and accelerate activities that contribute to achieving a sustainable society.
Skills Contests are held with themes related to disaster response.
Initiatives taken through business activities
●Realizing a safe and secure facility environment
In case of a disaster such as a large earthquake that may cause serious damage, the AD Solution Center responsible for watching over the customerʼs facility 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, immediately sets up an emergency response headquarters connecting related HQ departments to centrally manage real-time information on confirming safety and the extent of damage, while dispatching supporters from around Japan to the affected area to help in the disaster recovery.
In addition, the annual Skill Contest takes up themes related to practical skills in disaster emergency response.
Selected teams from eight regional offices in Japan leverage their knowledge and skills to compete in work procedure accuracy, safety, and speed, leading to improving technical capabilities and strengthening disaster response around the country.
●Providing hygienic and healthy user environment
AEON delight proposes New Standard Cleaning, a cleaning service that incorporates COVID-19 infection prevention measures. Based on the cleaning and hygiene control services incorporating infection prevention measures originally designed for hospitals, cleaning procedure manuals were compiled under the supervision of experts in infection control science, and an original training program was formulated. Providing the service is the Sanitation and cleaning specialists comprised of Clean Crews (name for cleaning staff at AEON delight) who have received specialized training.
Approximately 1,200 Clean Crews have received specialized training as of the end of June 2021.
●Realizing a decarbonized society
AEON delight proposes energy saving measures for equipment such as LED and other lighting, refrigerated cases, and air conditioners, as well as proposals using the open network system* that lead to reducing energy consumption for the entire facility.
In addition, we are supplying low-cost and secure electricity to special high-voltage and high-voltage electricity usage facilities such as commercial facilities,
Established cleaning services that incorporate infection control measures
Equipment energy consumption, operating status, etc. can be managed individually
office buildings and medical institutions. In addition to proposing reductions to electricity bills, we are proposing green energy supplies such as solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable energy.
*Open network system: A system that connects various equipment within a facility with a network to enable centralized management in real time, leading to energy saving, efficient facility operation and remote operation.
