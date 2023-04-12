Advanced search
    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
2900.00 JPY   -1.26%
03:10aAeon Delight : Financial Results(1.25MB)
PU
12:20aAeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023(1.23 MB)
PU
04/11Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2023 (Consolidated)(1.25 MB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeon Delight : Financial Results(1.25MB)

04/12/2023 | 03:10am EDT
Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2023

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

April 11, 2023

Company

AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd.

Listed on the TSE

Stock Code

9787

URL: https://www.aeondelight.co.jp

Representative

Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO

Contact

Emiko Ishii, Executive Officer , General Manager of President's Office

T E L: +81-3-6895-3892

and ESG Promotion Office

Planned date for annual shareholders' meeting: May 19, 2023 Planned date for commencement of dividend payment: May 8, 2023

Planned date for filing of annual securities report: May 22, 2023

Preparation of supplementary financial document: Yes

Results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

Rounded down to million yen

1. Consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended February 2023

(March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Year ended Feb. 2023

303,776

-

15,814

-

16,006

-

10,152

-

Year ended Feb. 2022

317,657

5.9

15,733

3.3

15,789

3.4

10,665

-8.7

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Year ended February 2023: 11,003 million yen (-%)

Year ended February 2022: 11,529 million yen (-6.5%)

Net income

Diluted net income

Return on

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

income to total

per share

per share

equity

income to net sales

assets

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended Feb. 2023

203.54

203.40

10.5

10.9

5.2

Year ended Feb. 2022

213.26

213.12

11.7

11.3

5.0

(Reference) Investment earnings/loss on equity-method: Year ended February 2023: 94 million yen

Year ended February 2022: 85 million yen

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and others are applied since the beginning of the fiscal year under review. The figures for the fiscal year ended February 2023 are after the application of these accounting standards, and the year-on-year percentage changes are not presented. Applying these accounting standards, net sales for the fiscal year ended February 2022 would be 283,787 million yen, and the year-on-year percentage change in 303,776 million yen of net sales for the fiscal year ended February 2023 would be 7.0%.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per

ratio

share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of Feb. 2023

150,628

99,391

65.3

1,991.86

As of Feb. 2022

142,859

95,421

66.2

1,890.76

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of February 2023: 98,396 million yen

As of February 2022: 94,577 million yen

(3) Consolidated results of cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Year ended Feb. 2023

8,895

-10,715

-6,181

59,996

Year ended Feb. 2022

12,598

-386

-4,572

67,520

- 1 -

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

Total

Dividend

Rate of total

dividend to

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Total

dividend

payout ratio

net assets

1Q

2Q

3Q

(Total)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Year ended Feb. 2022

Ordinary dividend

-

37.00

-

37.00

74.00

3,701

34.7

Commemorative

-

5.00

-

5.00

10.00

500

4.7

dividend*

Total

-

42.00

-

42.00

84.00

4,201

39.4

4.6

Year ended Feb. 2023

-

42.00

-

43.00

85.00

4,225

41.8

4.4

Year ending Feb. 2024

43.00

43.00

86.00

40.1

(forecast)

* 15th anniversary of AEON delight

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2024 (March 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income

to owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending Feb.

310,000

2.0

16,000

1.2

16,000

0.0

10,400

2.4

214.32

2024

(Note) At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 4, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire treasury stock. "Net income per share" in the consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2023 is based on the impact of the acquisition of treasury stock.

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in

the scope of consolidation): None

  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

(Note) For further details, see "Notes on consolidated financial statements (changes in accounting policies)" on p. 8 of the attached document.

  1. Shares outstanding (common stock)
  • Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of February 2023

50,669,633 shares

As of February 2022

54,169,633 shares

  • Treasury stock at the end of period:

As of February 2023

1,270,047 shares

As of February 2022

4,148,409 shares

  • Average number of stock during period

Year ended February 2023

49,876,526 shares

Year ended February 2022

50,010,395 shares

*Financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions (Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

- 2 -

Consolidated Financial Statements

(Consolidated Balance Sheet)

(Million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

(February 28, 2022)

(February 28, 2023)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

68,282

57,600

Notes and accounts receivable

40,708

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and

-

47,065

contract assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims

4,220

8,825

Securities

-

7,008

Inventories

2,074

2,363

Other

5,861

6,766

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-134

-95

Total current assets

121,013

129,534

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures, net

1,629

1,494

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

3,589

2,967

Land

466

434

Other, net

1,394

1,604

Total tangible fixed assets

7,080

6,499

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

3,360

3,046

Other

2,293

3,324

Total intangible fixed assets

5,653

6,371

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,720

4,021

Deferred tax assets

2,951

1,841

Other

2,470

2,378

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-30

-19

Total investment and other assets

9,111

8,222

Total fixed assets

21,845

21,093

Total assets

142,859

150,628

- 3 -

(Million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

(February 28, 2022)

(February 28, 2023)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

22,070

25,901

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

4,415

5,116

Short-term borrowings

247

182

Accounts payable

7,126

7,265

Income taxes payable

2,326

2,571

Provision for bonuses

1,363

1,389

Accrued directors' and corporate auditors'

84

52

remuneration

Asset retirement obligations

6

-

Allowance for sales discounts

120

86

Other

6,131

5,840

Total current liabilities

43,892

48,406

Fixed liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

946

1,019

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

84

74

Retirement benefit liability

1,486

1,187

Asset retirement obligations

416

419

Allowance for sales discounts

80

11

Other

531

117

Total fixed liabilities

3,544

2,830

Total liabilities

47,437

51,237

Net assets

Shareholder's equity

Capital stock

3,238

3,238

Capital surplus

13,239

4,739

Retained earnings

86,559

91,421

Treasury stock

-10,077

-3,415

Total shareholders' equity

92,958

95,983

Other accumulated comprehensive income

Valuation difference on securities

921

1,130

Foreign currency translation adjustments

961

1,435

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-263

-153

Total other accumulated comprehensive income

1,619

2,413

Share subscription rights

86

86

Non-controlling shareholders' equity

757

908

Total net assets

95,421

99,391

Total liabilities and net assets

142,859

150,628

- 4 -

Consolidated Statement of Income and Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)

(Million yen)

Previous fiscal year

Current fiscal year

(March 1, 2021-

(March 1, 2022 -

February 28, 2022)

February 28, 2023)

Net sales

317,657

303,776

Cost of sales

278,158

262,338

Gross profit

39,498

41,437

Selling, general and administrative expenses

23,764

25,623

Operating income

15,733

15,814

Non-operating income

Interest income

32

42

Dividends income

73

77

Equity in income of affiliates

85

94

Subsidy income

14

126

Other

242

104

Total non-operating income

448

446

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

29

43

Other

362

210

Total non-operating expenses

392

253

Ordinary income

15,789

16,006

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of fixed assets

1,223

-

Gain on sales of investment security

-

19

Subsidies for employment adjustment

199

34

Total extraordinary income

1,422

53

Extraordinary loss

Impairment loss

441

77

Loss due to response to new infections

172

93

Expenses for 50th anniversary

-

312

Other

242

-

Total extraordinary loss

856

483

Income before income taxes

16,355

15,577

Income taxes

3,787

3,879

Income taxes-deferred

2,003

1,496

Total income taxes

5,790

5,376

Net income

10,565

10,201

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-99

49

Net income attributable to owners of parent

10,665

10,152

- 5 -

Disclaimer

AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 07:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
