Aeon Delight : Financial Results(1.25MB)

Planned date for annual shareholders' meeting: May 19, 2023 Planned date for commencement of dividend payment: May 8, 2023
Planned date for filing of annual securities report: May 22, 2023
Preparation of supplementary financial document: Yes
Results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
（Rounded down to million yen）
1. Consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended February 2023
(March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Year ended Feb. 2023
303,776
-
15,814
-
16,006
-
10,152
-
Year ended Feb. 2022
317,657
5.9
15,733
3.3
15,789
3.4
10,665
-8.7
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Year ended February 2023: 11,003 million yen (-%)
Year ended February 2022: 11,529 million yen (-6.5%)
Net income
Diluted net income
Return on
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
income to total
per share
per share
equity
income to net sales
assets
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended Feb. 2023
203.54
203.40
10.5
10.9
5.2
Year ended Feb. 2022
213.26
213.12
11.7
11.3
5.0
(Reference) Investment earnings/loss on equity-method: Year ended February 2023: 94 million yen
Year ended February 2022: 85 million yen
(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and others are applied since the beginning of the fiscal year under review. The figures for the fiscal year ended February 2023 are after the application of these accounting standards, and the year-on-year percentage changes are not presented. Applying these accounting standards, net sales for the fiscal year ended February 2022 would be 283,787 million yen, and the year-on-year percentage change in 303,776 million yen of net sales for the fiscal year ended February 2023 would be 7.0%.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per
ratio
share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of Feb. 2023
150,628
99,391
65.3
1,991.86
As of Feb. 2022
142,859
95,421
66.2
1,890.76
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of February 2023: 98,396 million yen
As of February 2022: 94,577 million yen
(3) Consolidated results of cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at the end of period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Year ended Feb. 2023
8,895
-10,715
-6,181
59,996
Year ended Feb. 2022
12,598
-386
-4,572
67,520
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
Total
Dividend
Rate of total
dividend to
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Total
dividend
payout ratio
net assets
1Q
2Q
3Q
(Total)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Year ended Feb. 2022
Ordinary dividend
-
37.00
-
37.00
74.00
3,701
34.7
Commemorative
-
5.00
-
5.00
10.00
500
4.7
dividend*
Total
-
42.00
-
42.00
84.00
4,201
39.4
4.6
Year ended Feb. 2023
-
42.00
-
43.00
85.00
4,225
41.8
4.4
Year ending Feb. 2024
43.00
43.00
86.00
40.1
(forecast)
* 15th anniversary of AEON delight
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2024 (March 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending Feb.
310,000
2.0
16,000
1.2
16,000
0.0
10,400
2.4
214.32
2024
(Note) At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 4, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire treasury stock. "Net income per share" in the consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2023 is based on the impact of the acquisition of treasury stock.
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in
the scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement
Yes
None
None
None
(Note) For further details, see "Notes on consolidated financial statements (changes in accounting policies)" on p. 8 of the attached document.
Shares outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of February 2023
50,669,633 shares
As of February 2022
54,169,633 shares
Treasury stock at the end of period:
As of February 2023
1,270,047 shares
As of February 2022
4,148,409 shares
Average number of stock during period
Year ended February 2023
49,876,526 shares
Year ended February 2022
50,010,395 shares
*Financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions (Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements
(Consolidated Balance Sheet)
(Million yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
(February 28, 2022)
(February 28, 2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
68,282
57,600
Notes and accounts receivable
40,708
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and
-
47,065
contract assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims
4,220
8,825
Securities
-
7,008
Inventories
2,074
2,363
Other
5,861
6,766
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-134
-95
Total current assets
121,013
129,534
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and structures, net
1,629
1,494
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
3,589
2,967
Land
466
434
Other, net
1,394
1,604
Total tangible fixed assets
7,080
6,499
Intangible fixed assets
Goodwill
3,360
3,046
Other
2,293
3,324
Total intangible fixed assets
5,653
6,371
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,720
4,021
Deferred tax assets
2,951
1,841
Other
2,470
2,378
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-30
-19
Total investment and other assets
9,111
8,222
Total fixed assets
21,845
21,093
Total assets
142,859
150,628
(Million yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
(February 28, 2022)
(February 28, 2023)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
22,070
25,901
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
4,415
5,116
Short-term borrowings
247
182
Accounts payable
7,126
7,265
Income taxes payable
2,326
2,571
Provision for bonuses
1,363
1,389
Accrued directors' and corporate auditors'
84
52
remuneration
Asset retirement obligations
6
-
Allowance for sales discounts
120
86
Other
6,131
5,840
Total current liabilities
43,892
48,406
Fixed liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
946
1,019
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
84
74
Retirement benefit liability
1,486
1,187
Asset retirement obligations
416
419
Allowance for sales discounts
80
11
Other
531
117
Total fixed liabilities
3,544
2,830
Total liabilities
47,437
51,237
Net assets
Shareholder's equity
Capital stock
3,238
3,238
Capital surplus
13,239
4,739
Retained earnings
86,559
91,421
Treasury stock
-10,077
-3,415
Total shareholders' equity
92,958
95,983
Other accumulated comprehensive income
Valuation difference on securities
921
1,130
Foreign currency translation adjustments
961
1,435
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-263
-153
Total other accumulated comprehensive income
1,619
2,413
Share subscription rights
86
86
Non-controlling shareholders' equity
757
908
Total net assets
95,421
99,391
Total liabilities and net assets
142,859
150,628
Consolidated Statement of Income and Statement of Comprehensive Income (Consolidated Statement of Income)
(Million yen)
Previous fiscal year
Current fiscal year
(March 1, 2021-
(March 1, 2022 -
February 28, 2022)
February 28, 2023)
Net sales
317,657
303,776
Cost of sales
278,158
262,338
Gross profit
39,498
41,437
Selling, general and administrative expenses
23,764
25,623
Operating income
15,733
15,814
Non-operating income
Interest income
32
42
Dividends income
73
77
Equity in income of affiliates
85
94
Subsidy income
14
126
Other
242
104
Total non-operating income
448
446
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
29
43
Other
362
210
Total non-operating expenses
392
253
Ordinary income
15,789
16,006
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of fixed assets
1,223
-
Gain on sales of investment security
-
19
Subsidies for employment adjustment
199
34
Total extraordinary income
1,422
53
Extraordinary loss
Impairment loss
441
77
Loss due to response to new infections
172
93
Expenses for 50th anniversary
-
312
Other
242
-
Total extraordinary loss
856
483
Income before income taxes
16,355
15,577
Income taxes
3,787
3,879
Income taxes-deferred
2,003
1,496
Total income taxes
5,790
5,376
Net income
10,565
10,201
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
