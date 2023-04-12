Aeon Delight : Financial Results(1.25MB)

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in

(Note) At the meeting of the Board of Directors held on October 4, 2022, the Company resolved to acquire treasury stock. "Net income per share" in the consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 2023 is based on the impact of the acquisition of treasury stock.

3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2024 (March 1, 2023 through February 29, 2024)

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement

the scope of consolidation): None

(Note) For further details, see "Notes on consolidated financial statements (changes in accounting policies)" on p. 8 of the attached document.

Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of February 2023 50,669,633 shares As of February 2022 54,169,633 shares

Treasury stock at the end of period:

As of February 2023 1,270,047 shares As of February 2022 4,148,409 shares

Average number of stock during period

Year ended February 2023 49,876,526 shares Year ended February 2022 50,010,395 shares

*Financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions (Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.