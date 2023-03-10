Aeon Delight : First Certified as Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization(607 KB)

March 8, 2023

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(Stock Code: 9787)

Aeon delight First Certified as

Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization

AEON DELIGHT CO.,LTD. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO, Group CEO: Kazumasa Hamada; hereafter, "the

Company") was certified by the Nippon Kenko Kaigi (Chairman: Hiroaki Nakanishi) as the 2023 Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization in the large enterprise category on March 8.

Based on local health issues and the health promotion initiatives promoted by the Nippon Kenko Kaigi, this system awards enterprises, including large enterprises and SMEs, that implement particularly good health management initiatives. This year, we were certified for the first time.

To achieve the health and happiness of our employees and customers, and to contribute to local communities, we believe that human resources are our greatest management resource. Based on this belief, we aim to become a company in which diverse human resources can continue to demonstrate their abilities and play active roles in a healthy manner. The Basic Policy on Sustainability established in August 2021 states that "We will strive to create a safe, secure, hygienic, and healthy usage environment in and around our facilities" and "We will respect the human rights of each individual and create a vibrant organizational culture in which diverse human resources can demonstrate their abilities." We believe that the health of our employees is the cornerstone of our corporate activities. Without their health we cannot continue to protect people's vital facility environment.

We regard the reduction of employee illness rates and the provision of a comfortable working environment as one of the most important issues for improving productivity, job satisfaction and corporate value. Through various health awareness initiatives in cooperation with health insurance associations and various mental health-related seminars, we promote "enhancing mental and physical health", optimize working hours and support smoking cessation, thereby promoting "a safe, secure and vibrant workplace".