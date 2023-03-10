Advanced search
    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
2023-03-10
3070.00 JPY   -0.49%
03/07Tranche Update on Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 4, 2022.
CI
02/27AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/22Aeon Delight : Received A Rating in the 2nd JRECO CFC Control Measure Rating(264 KB)
PU
Aeon Delight : First Certified as Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization(607 KB)

03/10/2023 | 01:14am EST
March 8, 2023

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(Stock Code: 9787)

Aeon delight First Certified as

Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization

AEON DELIGHT CO.,LTD. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO, Group CEO: Kazumasa Hamada; hereafter, "the

Company") was certified by the Nippon Kenko Kaigi (Chairman: Hiroaki Nakanishi) as the 2023 Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organization in the large enterprise category on March 8.

Based on local health issues and the health promotion initiatives promoted by the Nippon Kenko Kaigi, this system awards enterprises, including large enterprises and SMEs, that implement particularly good health management initiatives. This year, we were certified for the first time.

To achieve the health and happiness of our employees and customers, and to contribute to local communities, we believe that human resources are our greatest management resource. Based on this belief, we aim to become a company in which diverse human resources can continue to demonstrate their abilities and play active roles in a healthy manner. The Basic Policy on Sustainability established in August 2021 states that "We will strive to create a safe, secure, hygienic, and healthy usage environment in and around our facilities" and "We will respect the human rights of each individual and create a vibrant organizational culture in which diverse human resources can demonstrate their abilities." We believe that the health of our employees is the cornerstone of our corporate activities. Without their health we cannot continue to protect people's vital facility environment.

We regard the reduction of employee illness rates and the provision of a comfortable working environment as one of the most important issues for improving productivity, job satisfaction and corporate value. Through various health awareness initiatives in cooperation with health insurance associations and various mental health-related seminars, we promote "enhancing mental and physical health", optimize working hours and support smoking cessation, thereby promoting "a safe, secure and vibrant workplace".

[Aeon Delight Group Health Management]

Ultimate goal of health management

Increase employee satisfaction level

Reduce turnover rate

Improve labor productivity

Promotion Policy

  1. Mental and physical health
  2. Creating safe, secure and vibrant workplace
  3. Company-widehealth promotion

In order to realize our management philosophy of "We Pursue the Creation of 'Environmental Value' for our Customers and for the Local Communities," we will continue to promote initiatives to become a company in which each and every employee can be healthy, motivated, and active for a long time.

- Inquiries regarding this press release

President's Office and ESG Promotion Office, PR&IR Group, AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

TEL:03-6895-3892

Disclaimer

AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
