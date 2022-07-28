Aeon Delight : Launched a IoT management system for restrooms and trash cans(1.12MB)

Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:52 2022-07-28 am EDT
2894.00 JPY   +0.24%
PU
PU
MT
07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
July 28, 2022

Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.

(Stock code: 9787)

Launched a IoT management system for restrooms and trash cans in August

to help reduce cleaning costs at facilities

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. (head office in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kazumasa Hamada, hereinafter

"the Company") will begin offering the "Restroom and Trash Can IoT System" (hereinafter referred to as "the service") in August, for commercial facilities, offices, event venues, and other facilities used by an unspecified number of people. The service will help reduce the stress of the users in the restroom and reduce cleaning costs for facility owners.

The Company plans to introduce the service to more than 150 facilities by the end of the fiscal year ending February 2024.

[Image of Restroom and Trash Can IoT System]

The service uses wireless sensors to provide real-time information on restrooms, such as availabilities and frequency of use,

and the amount of waste deposited in trash cans and the internal temperature.

This will help to improve satisfaction of facility users, reduce cleaning costs by optimizing the cleaning frequency, and improve safety and security of facilities.

  • Features of the service
  • Improve user satisfaction through visualization of restroom availabilities

The service visualizes restroom availabilities on a digital signages. By installing the digital signages in crowded areas of facilities, users can check the status.

This will reduce users' stress caused by crowded restroom and lead to user satisfaction. Avoiding gathering in crowded places will also help prevent COVID-19.

  • Image of the display screen on digital signage
  • Visualization of the number of times restrooms are used to optimize cleaning frequency

The service counts the number of times restrooms are used and notifies on the mobile devices of the cleaning staffs when cleaning or replenishing supplies is necessary*.

This helps to optimize the frequency of cleaning and replenishment of supplies, thereby reducing the amount of labor required for cleaning work.

*The appropriate timing for cleaning and replenishment of supplies is calculated based on demonstration tests conducted at a mid-size commercial facility.

  • Screen that cleaning staff can check on their mobile devices

- 1 -

  • Visualization of the amount of garbage deposited in trash cans to optimize the frequency of collection

The service visualizes the amount of accumulated trash in trash cans and allows cleaning staffs to check the amount on their mobile devices anytime.

This makes it possible for cleaning staffs to work more efficiently by collecting trash based on the information, without going to the site to check the amount.

  • Screen that cleaning staff can check on their mobile devices
  • Monitoring the internal temperature of trash cans to improve safety and security

The internal temperature of the trash cans is visualized and can be checked by the cleaning staffs at any time with their mobile devices. Even if a lighter or other item is mixed in trash can and catches fire, a heat sensor detects the abnormal internal temperature and allows immediate action to be taken, preventing the spread of fires and contributing to improvement of safety and security.

  • Screen that cleaning staff can check on their mobile terminals

[Effects of the Service by Facility Size]

Labor-saving time for cleaning restrooms/ trash cans with the service (according to our research)

As a facility management company with a management philosophy of "Continuously creating environmental value for our customers and local communities", we will continue to develop new services using IoT and other technologies to make facilities safer, more secure, and more comfortable for our customers.

- Inquiries regarding this press release-

President's Office, PRIR Group, AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

TEL:03-6895-3892

- Inquiries regarding this service-

Please contact us through FM Navi, our facility management service introduction website.

https://info.aeondelight.co.jp/l/931153/2021-10-11/6wc7

- 2 -

(Reference)

This service can also be incorporated as an option in conjunction with the "Networked CO2 Concentration Monitoring System" (hereinafter referred to as "the System"), a service to be offered by our company from April 2021. The system displays CO2 concentration in the room along with information on toilet use on digital signage, making the ventilation status visible and improving the user's sense of security. In addition, if the CO2 concentration exceeds a certain level, an alarm is sent to the disaster prevention center, allowing for immediate ventilation control.

CO2 Level Monitor

Displays indoor CO2 level on digital signage. A specified value is set based on the facility area. An alert is issued when the CO2 level exceeds the specified value.

The monitor in the image shows 1,000ppm as the specified value.

As a company that protects the "safety and security" of facilities, we have implemented various measures to prevent contact infection and droplet infection among facility users. This system has also been installed in 219 properties, mainly AEON Group commercial facilities, to promote improved ventilation in facilities in accordance with the "AEON COVID-19 Prevention Protocol" established by AEON Co., Ltd.

- 3 -

