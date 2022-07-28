Aeon Delight : Launched a IoT management system for restrooms and trash cans(1.12MB)

July 28, 2022

Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.

(Stock code: 9787)

Launched a IoT management system for restrooms and trash cans in August

to help reduce cleaning costs at facilities

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. (head office in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kazumasa Hamada, hereinafter

"the Company") will begin offering the "Restroom and Trash Can IoT System" (hereinafter referred to as "the service") in August, for commercial facilities, offices, event venues, and other facilities used by an unspecified number of people. The service will help reduce the stress of the users in the restroom and reduce cleaning costs for facility owners.

The Company plans to introduce the service to more than 150 facilities by the end of the fiscal year ending February 2024.

[Image of Restroom and Trash Can IoT System]

The service uses wireless sensors to provide real-time information on restrooms, such as availabilities and frequency of use,

and the amount of waste deposited in trash cans and the internal temperature.

This will help to improve satisfaction of facility users, reduce cleaning costs by optimizing the cleaning frequency, and improve safety and security of facilities.

Features of the service

Improve user satisfaction through visualization of restroom availabilities

The service visualizes restroom availabilities on a digital signages. By installing the digital signages in crowded areas of facilities, users can check the status.

This will reduce users' stress caused by crowded restroom and lead to user satisfaction. Avoiding gathering in crowded places will also help prevent COVID-19.

Image of the display screen on digital signage

Visualization of the number of times restrooms are used to optimize cleaning frequency

The service counts the number of times restrooms are used and notifies on the mobile devices of the cleaning staffs when cleaning or replenishing supplies is necessary*.

This helps to optimize the frequency of cleaning and replenishment of supplies, thereby reducing the amount of labor required for cleaning work.

*The appropriate timing for cleaning and replenishment of supplies is calculated based on demonstration tests conducted at a mid-size commercial facility.

Screen that cleaning staff can check on their mobile devices

