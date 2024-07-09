News Release: AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD

(9787 TSE Prime)

July 8, 2024

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)

AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announces the following status of the acquisition of treasury stock, pursuant to the Article 156 as applied by replacing the terms of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, approved by its board of directors on April 9, 2024.

1.

Type of shares acquired

Common shares

2.

Total number of shares acquired

87,600 shares

3.

Total acquisition cost

339,991,500 yen

4.

Period of acquisition

June 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024

5.

Method of acquisition

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

based on discretionary trading contracts

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved by its board of directors on April 9, 2024

(1)

Type of shares to be acquired

Common shares

(2)

Total number of shares to be

700,000 shares (maximum)

Ratio to the total number of shares issued (excluding

acquired

treasury stocks): 1.44%

(3)

Total acquisition cost

3.1 billion yen (maximum)

(4)

Period of acquisition

April 22, 2024 - December 30, 2024

(5)

Method of acquisition

Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

based on discretionary trading contracts

The shares acquired in this transaction are

(6)

Others

scheduled to be retired by resolution of the Board of

Directors in accordance with the provisions of Article

178 of the Companies Act.

2. Total number of treasury stock (as of June 30, 2024)

(1) Total number of shares acquired

190,000 shares

(2) Total acquisition cost

722,635,000 yen

