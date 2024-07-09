News Release: AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD (9787 TSE Prime) July 8, 2024

Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of Treasury Stock stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)

AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announces the following status of the acquisition of treasury stock, pursuant to the Article 156 as applied by replacing the terms of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, approved by its board of directors on April 9, 2024.

1. Type of shares acquired Common shares 2. Total number of shares acquired 87,600 shares 3. Total acquisition cost 339,991,500 yen 4. Period of acquisition June 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024 5. Method of acquisition Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange based on discretionary trading contracts

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution approved by its board of directors on April 9, 2024