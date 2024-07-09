Aeon Delight : Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
July 8, 2024
Notice Concerning Status of Acquisition of Treasury Stock
(Acquisition of Treasury Stock stipulated in the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165-2 of the Companies Act)
AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announces the following status of the acquisition of treasury stock, pursuant to the Article 156 as applied by replacing the terms of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Companies Act, approved by its board of directors on April 9, 2024.
1.
Type of shares acquired
Common shares
2.
Total number of shares acquired
87,600 shares
3.
Total acquisition cost
339,991,500 yen
4.
Period of acquisition
June 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024
5.
Method of acquisition
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
based on discretionary trading contracts
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution approved by its board of directors on April 9, 2024
(1)
Type of shares to be acquired
Common shares
(2)
Total number of shares to be
700,000 shares (maximum)
Ratio to the total number of shares issued (excluding
acquired
treasury stocks): 1.44%
(3)
Total acquisition cost
3.1 billion yen (maximum)
(4)
Period of acquisition
April 22, 2024 - December 30, 2024
(5)
Method of acquisition
Market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
based on discretionary trading contracts
The shares acquired in this transaction are
(6)
Others
scheduled to be retired by resolution of the Board of
Directors in accordance with the provisions of Article
178 of the Companies Act.
2. Total number of treasury stock (as of June 30, 2024)
(1) Total number of shares acquired
190,000 shares
(2) Total acquisition cost
722,635,000 yen
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. operates in two business segments. Integrated Facility Management Service (FMS) segment is engaged in the facility management business, which provides repair, inspection and maintenance services; security business, which provides security services, transportation security guidance and valuables transportation; cleaning business, which provides cleaning services; construction works business, which conducts large scale maintenance, store interior works; materials-related business, which provides indirect materials purchasing agency services and material procurement services; vending machines business, as well as supports business, including housekeeping support services, retail stores business and others. Others segment is engaged in the rental of real estate.