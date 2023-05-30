Aeon Delight : Notice concerning controlling shareholder, etc.(169 KB)

News Release: AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. (9787 TSE Prime)

30th May 2023

Notice concerning controlling shareholder, etc.

AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announces the following information related to the Company's controlling shareholder.

1. Name and other information of parent company, controlling shareholder (excluding parent company), and other affiliated companies as of 28th February 2023

Percentage of voting rights held(%)* Stock exchange where Name Attribute Direct Aggregate Total issued shares are publicly holding indirect holdings listed Aeon Co., Ltd. Parent 55.96 0.95 56.90 Prime of the Tokyo Stock company Exchange

Percentage of voting rights held is rounded to the second decimal point.

2. Relationship between the Company and its parent companies or other listed companies including the positioning of the Company in the corporate group

The Company's parent company is Aeon Co., Ltd. and Aeon Co., Ltd. holds 27,613,000 shares (55.90% of voting rights) of the Company's stock.

The Board of Directors of the Company consists of eight directors, including four outside directors, and is in a position to make independent management decisions.

In addition, the Company has appointed three outside corporate auditors, including two independent officers, to ensure greater independence in management decisions, and to make its own decisions regarding management decisions in terms of business operations and fund procurement. Furthermore, the Company has one officer who concurrently serves as an executive officer of Aeon Co., Ltd. and has introduced a framework to protect the interests of minority shareholders by, for example, not allowing the said officer to participate in resolutions on matters related to transactions with controlling shareholders, etc. and consulting a special committee composed of independent outside directors on matters where there is concern about a conflict of interest between the controlling shareholders and minority shareholders.

Aeon Co., Ltd.'s "Policies on Governance of Listed Subsidiaries" is as follows.

"Based on its basic principles of "Pursuing peace, respecting humanity, and contributing to local communities, always with the customer's point of view as its core," Aeon believes that the enterprise value of the entire Group can be enhanced by emphasizing the autonomy and originality of the management of Group companies and practicing group management based on a decentralized system, and has practiced this philosophy since its founding.

Against this backdrop, as a parent company, the Company was one of the first to transition to a company with a Nomination Committee in 2003 in order to increase the transparency of Group governance and the speed of management. In 2008, the Company transitioned to a pure holding company in order to strengthen management from the perspective of the entire Group without being biased toward any particular business, and has been implementing management measures to increase synergy across the entire Group.

Among the Group companies, those that are expected to achieve sustainable growth through self-directed management that reflects business and regional characteristics and improve