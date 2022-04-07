Aeon Delight : Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock

News Release: AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd.
(9787 TSE Prime)
April 7, 2022
Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held today, the Company resolved to retire its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act.
1. Class of shares to be retired: Common stock of the Company
2. Number of shares to be retired: 3,500,000 shares
(Ratio of total shares issued before retirement: 6.46%)
3. Scheduled date of retirement: April 28, 2022
(Reference)
The total number of shares issued after the retirement will be 50,669,633 shares.
