Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeon Delight : Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release: AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd.

(9787 TSE Prime)

April 7, 2022

Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. announces that at the Board of Directors meeting held today, the Company resolved to retire its treasury stock in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act.

1. Class of shares to be retired: Common stock of the Company

2. Number of shares to be retired: 3,500,000 shares

(Ratio of total shares issued before retirement: 6.46%)

3. Scheduled date of retirement: April 28, 2022

(Reference)

The total number of shares issued after the retirement will be 50,669,633 shares.

Disclaimer

AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ende..
PU
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Consolid..
PU
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock
PU
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Consolid..
PU
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ende..
PU
02/25AEON DELIGHT : 37 Leaders in Infection Control Cleaning Trained(919 KB)
PU
02/25Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Launches Advanced Course, Its First Program for Training Leaders..
CI
02/25AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/25AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
01/12Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 317 B 2 557 M 2 557 M
Net income 2022 10 533 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net cash 2022 65 300 M 528 M 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 151 B 1 218 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 20 117
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3 015,00 JPY
Average target price 4 083,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazumasa Hamada President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Akutsu CFO, GM-Accounting & Finance Group
Daisuke Ninomiya GM-Group Personnel & Information Technology
Hisayo Takami Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Officer
Masaaki Fujita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.-10.53%1 218
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.71%44 182
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.08%22 380
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.91%12 645
EDENRED SE13.46%12 434
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.08%11 170