Aeon Delight : Received A Rating in the 2nd JRECO CFC Control Measure Rating(264 KB)

    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-22 am EST
2940.00 JPY   -1.57%
Aeon Delight : Received A Rating in the 2nd JRECO CFC Control Measure Rating

02/22/2023 | 01:17am EST
February 22, 2023

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(Stock Code: 9787)

Received A Rating in the 2nd JRECO CFC Control Measure Rating

Contributing to the prevention of global warming through appropriate CFC control

AEON DELIGHT CO.,LTD. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO, Group CEO: Kazumasa Hamada; hereafter, "the Company") has recently received an A rating for CFC Control Measure Rating (Second JRECO CFC Control Measure Ratings) by the Japan Refrigerants and Environment Conservation Organization (Minato-ku, Tokyo; Chairman: Hiroyuki Umemura; hereafter, "JRECO").

This survey covers TSE Prime listed companies. The survey is conducted annually to determine whether they understand, recognize and work on the Fluorocarbon Emission Control Law, and whether they are able to disseminate information. JRECO searches each company's integrated reports and sustainability reports online, and after comprehensively evaluating the content of CFC initiatives, it publishes the "CFC Control Measure Rating".

Among 1,745 out of 1,840 Prime market listed companies that provide environment-related information in their reports, the Company was selected as one of 49 A-rated companies that properly describe the calculated leakage of CFCs and the status of periodic and simplified inspections.

The Company employs more than 500 Class 1 refrigerant CFC handling technicians who carry out the following management tasks at customer facilities.

Simple inspection at least once every three months for all Class 1 specified products.

Periodic inspections by refrigerant CFC handling technicians, etc. as specified for certain Class 1 specified products. Inspection of confirmed refrigerant leaks, identification and repair of leaks.

Record and store history of equipment inspections and repairs, refrigerant charging and recovery, etc.

By linking JRECO's refrigerant control system designated by the Fluorocarbon Emissions Control Law with our business data management infrastructure, the Company has been able to electronically process inspection tables and periodic inspection histories, which were previously managed on paper, and to manage schedules for simple inspections and periodic inspections. To prevent global warming, the Company will continue to properly manage CFCs, which are believed to have a greenhouse effect several hundreds to 10,000 times greater than CO2, by complying with the Fluorocarbon Emission Control Law. In addition, the development of non-CFC refrigeration and freezer cases will be promoted in view of the significant reduction of CFC substitutes by 2036, as stipulated by the Montreal Protocol.

As stated in our management principle, "We Pursue the Creation of'Environmental Value'for our Customers and for the Local Communities," we will continue to provide our customers and local communities with a "safe and secure" facility environment, including reduced environmental impact.

  • Inquiries regarding this press release President's Office, PR&IR Group, AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
    TEL:03-6895-3892

Disclaimer

AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 06:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 295 B 2 190 M 2 190 M
Net income 2023 10 500 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
Net cash 2023 76 200 M 566 M 566 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,2x
Yield 2023 2,85%
Capitalization 148 B 1 101 M 1 101 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
EV / Sales 2024 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 38,4%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Kazumasa Hamada President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Akutsu CFO, GM-Accounting & Finance Group
Daisuke Ninomiya GM-Group Personnel & Information Technology
Hideyuki Mito COO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hisayo Takami Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Officer
