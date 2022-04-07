Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Consolidated)(1.04 MB)
Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)
April 7, 2022
Company
AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd.
Listed on the TSE
Stock Code
9787 URL:
https://www.aeondelight.co.jp
Representative
Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO
Contact
Keiji Sagata, Managing Director, Group Strategy and ESG
T E L: +81-3-6895-3892
Planned date for annual shareholders' meeting: May 18, 2022 Planned date for filing of annual securities report: May 19, 2022 Preparation of supplementary financial document: Yes
Planned date for commencement of dividend payment: May 6, 2022
Results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
1. Consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended February 2022
(March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
（ Rounded down to million yen ）
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Year ended Feb. 2022
Year ended Feb. 2021
Million yen 317,657
% 5.9
Million yen 15,733 15,230
% 3.3 -4.8
Million yen 15,789
% 3.4
Million yen
%
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Year ended February 2022: 11,529million yen (-6.5%) Year ended February 2021: 12,329 million yen (36.4%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Return on equity
Ratio of ordinary income to total assets
Ratio of operating income to net sales
Year ended Feb. 2022
Year ended Feb. 2021
Yen 213.26 233.69
Yen 213.12 233.47
% 11.7 14.1
% 11.3 11.2
% 5.0 5.1
(Reference) Investment earnings/loss on equity-method:
Year ended February 2022: 85million yen
Year ended February 2021: 79 million yen
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of Feb. 2022
As of Feb. 2021
Million yen 142,859 136,565
Million yen 95,421 88,281
% 66.2 64.0
Yen 1,890 76 1,746 88
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
As of February 2022: 94,577million yen As of February 2021: 87,347 million yen
(3) Consolidated results of cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
Year ended Feb. 2022
Year ended Feb. 2021
Million yen 12,598 10,403
Million yen -386 -7,325
Million yen -4,572 -5,324
Million yen 67,520 58,937
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
Total dividend (Total)
Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)
Rate of total dividend to net assets (Consolidated)
End of
1Q
End of
2Q
End of
3Q
Year-end
Total
Year ended Feb. 2021 Year ended Feb. 2022
Ordinary dividend Commemorative dividend*
Total
Yen -
- - -
Yen 35.00
37.00 5.00 42.00
Yen -
- - -
Yen 47.00
37.00 5.00 42.00
Yen 82.00
74.00 10.00 84.00
Million yen 4,099
% 35.1
% 4.9
3,701 500
34.7 4.7
4,201
39.4
4.6
Year ending Feb. 2023
(forecast)
-
42.00
-
43.00
85.00
-
39.7
-
* 15th anniversary of AEON delight
3 ． Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2023
(March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
Net income per share
Year ending Feb.
2023
Million yen
%
310,000
-2.4
Million yen
%
17,000
8.1
Million yen
%
17,000
7.7
Million yen
%
10,700
0.3
Yen
213.91
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes
Excluded: 1 (General Services Inc.)
(2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ② Changes in accounting policies other than ①
(3) Shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of February 2022 54,169,633 shares
As of February 2021 54,169,633 shares ② Treasury stock at the end of period:
As of February 2022 4,148,409 shares
As of February 2021 4,167,473 shares ③ Average number of stock during period
Year ended February 2022
Year ended February 2021
50,010,395 shares 49,984,105 shares
*Financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
(Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements (Consolidated Balance Sheet)
(Million yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
(February 28, 2021)
(February 28, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
59,773
68,282
Notes and accounts receivable
39,176
40,708
Electronically recorded monetary claims
3,182
4,220
Inventories
2,006
2,074
Other
6,082
5,861
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-212
-134
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and structures, net
1,671
1,629
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
4,264
3,589
Land
2,000
466
Total tangible fixed assets
9,481
7,080
Intangible fixed assets
Goodwill
3,938
3,360
Total intangible fixed assets
5,518
5,653
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,960
3,720
Deferred tax assets
4,840
2,951
Other
2,766
2,470
Total investment and other assets
11,557
9,111
Total assets
136,565
142,859
Total current assets
110,008
121,013
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-11
-30
Total fixed assets
26,556
21,845
(Million yen)
Total current liabilities
44,123
43,892
Total fixed liabilities
4,160
3,544
Total shareholders' equity
86,685
92,958
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-349
-263
Share subscription rights
119
86
Total net assets
88,281
95,421
Previous Fiscal Year
Current Fiscal Year
(February 28, 2021)
(February 28, 2022)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
22,170
22,070
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
4,188
4,415
Short-term borrowings
299
247
Accounts payable
7,227
7,126
Income taxes payable
1,147
2,326
Provision for bonuses
1,325
1,363
Accrued directors' and corporate auditors'
81
84
remuneration
Asset retirement obligations
127
6
Allowance for sales discounts
130
120
Other
7,425
6,131
Fixed liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
876
946
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
114
84
Retirement benefit liability
1,594
1,486
Asset retirement obligations
234
416
Allowance for sales discounts
192
80
Other
1,147
531
Total liabilities
48,283
47,437
Net assets
Shareholder's equity
Capital stock
3,238
3,238
Capital surplus
13,226
13,239
Retained earnings
80,344
86,559
Treasury stock
-10,123
-10,077
Other accumulated comprehensive income
Valuation difference on securities
1,042
921
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-30
961
Total other accumulated comprehensive income
662
1,619
Non-controlling shareholders' equity
814
757
Total liabilities and net assets
136,565
142,859
Consolidated Statement of Income and Statement of Comprehensive Income
(Consolidated Statement of Income)
(Million yen)
Net sales
300,085
317,657
Gross profit
37,175
39,498
Operating income
15,230
15,733
Total non-operating income
432
448
Total non-operating expenses
395
392
Total extraordinary income
469
1,422
Total extraordinary loss
5,086
856
Total income taxes
-919
5,790
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
-110
-99
Previous fiscal year
(March 1, 2020 -
February 28, 2021)
Cost of sales
262,910
278,158
Selling, general and administrative expenses
21,945
23,764
Non-operating income
Interest income
20
32
Dividends income
68
73
Equity in income of affiliates
79
85
Other
265
257
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
38
29
Other
356
362
Ordinary income
15,268
15,789
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
1,223
Gain on sales of investment security
33
-
Subsidies for employment adjustment
435
199
Extraordinary loss
Impairment loss
1,659
441
Loss due to response to new infections
482
172
Loss on transfer of business
1,253
-
Other
1,690
242
Income before income taxes
10,651
16,355
Income taxes-deferred
-3,302
2,003
Net income
11,570
10,565
Net income attributable to owners of parent
11,680
10,665
-5-
Current fiscal year (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Sales 2022
317 B
2 557 M
2 557 M
Net income 2022
10 533 M
85,1 M
85,1 M
Net cash 2022
65 300 M
528 M
528 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,3x
Yield 2022
2,79%
Capitalization
151 B
1 218 M
1 218 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,27x
EV / Sales 2023
0,24x
Nbr of Employees
20 117
Free-Float
35,8%
Chart AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
3 015,00 JPY
Average target price
4 083,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target
35,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.