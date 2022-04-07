Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Consolidated)

Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

April 7, 2022

Company AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd. Listed on the TSE Stock Code 9787 URL: https://www.aeondelight.co.jp Representative Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO Contact Keiji Sagata, Managing Director, Group Strategy and ESG T E L: +81-3-6895-3892 Planned date for annual shareholders' meeting: May 18, 2022 Planned date for filing of annual securities report: May 19, 2022 Preparation of supplementary financial document: Yes

Planned date for commencement of dividend payment: May 6, 2022

Results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended February 2022

(March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

（Rounded down to million yen）

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Year ended Feb. 2022 Year ended Feb. 2021 Million yen 317,657 % 5.9 300,085 -2.8 Million yen 15,733 15,230 % 3.3 -4.8 Million yen 15,789 % 3.4 15,268 -4.3 Million yen % 10,665 -8.7

11,680 25.0 (Note) Comprehensive income:

Year ended February 2022: 11,529million yen (-6.5%) Year ended February 2021: 12,329 million yen (36.4%)

Net income per share Diluted net income per share Return on equity Ratio of ordinary income to total assets Ratio of operating income to net sales Year ended Feb. 2022 Year ended Feb. 2021 Yen 213.26 233.69 Yen 213.12 233.47 % 11.7 14.1 % 11.3 11.2 % 5.0 5.1 (Reference) Investment earnings/loss on equity-method:

Year ended February 2022: 85million yen

Year ended February 2021: 79 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Net assets per share As of Feb. 2022 As of Feb. 2021 Million yen 142,859 136,565 Million yen 95,421 88,281 % 66.2 64.0 Yen 1,890 76 1,746 88 (Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of February 2022: 94,577million yen As of February 2021: 87,347 million yen

(3) Consolidated results of cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period Year ended Feb. 2022 Year ended Feb. 2021 Million yen 12,598 10,403 Million yen -386 -7,325 Million yen -4,572 -5,324 Million yen 67,520 58,937

2. Dividends

Annual dividend Total dividend (Total) Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated) Rate of total dividend to net assets (Consolidated) End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total Year ended Feb. 2021 Year ended Feb. 2022 Ordinary dividend Commemorative dividend* Total Yen - - - - Yen 35.00 37.00 5.00 42.00 Yen - - - - Yen 47.00 37.00 5.00 42.00 Yen 82.00 74.00 10.00 84.00 Million yen 4,099 % 35.1 % 4.9 3,701 500 34.7 4.7 4,201 39.4 4.6 Year ending Feb. 2023 (forecast) - 42.00 - 43.00 85.00 - 39.7 - * 15th anniversary of AEON delight

3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2023

(March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Net income per share Year ending Feb. 2023 Million yen % 310,000 -2.4 Million yen % 17,000 8.1 Million yen % 17,000 7.7 Million yen % 10,700 0.3 Yen 213.91

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes Excluded: 1 (General Services Inc.)

(2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement

① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ①

: None

: Yes ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement

: None

: None

(3) Shares outstanding (common stock)

① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of February 2022 54,169,633 shares

As of February 2021 54,169,633 shares ② Treasury stock at the end of period:

As of February 2022 4,148,409 shares

As of February 2021 4,167,473 shares ③ Average number of stock during period

Year ended February 2022

Year ended February 2021

50,010,395 shares 49,984,105 shares

Consolidated Financial Statements (Consolidated Balance Sheet)

(Million yen) Previous Fiscal Year Current Fiscal Year (February 28, 2021) (February 28, 2022) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 59,773 68,282 Notes and accounts receivable 39,176 40,708 Electronically recorded monetary claims 3,182 4,220 Inventories 2,006 2,074 Other 6,082 5,861 Allowance for doubtful accounts -212 -134 Fixed assets Tangible fixed assets Buildings and structures, net 1,671 1,629 Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 4,264 3,589 Land 2,000 466 Total tangible fixed assets 9,481 7,080 Intangible fixed assets Goodwill 3,938 3,360 Total intangible fixed assets 5,518 5,653 Investments and other assets Investment securities 3,960 3,720 Deferred tax assets 4,840 2,951 Other 2,766 2,470 Total investment and other assets 11,557 9,111 Total assets 136,565 142,859

Total current assets 110,008 121,013

Other, net 1,545 1,394

Other 1,579 2,293

Allowance for doubtful accounts -11 -30

Total fixed assets 26,556 21,845

(Million yen)

Total current liabilities 44,123 43,892

Total fixed liabilities 4,160 3,544

Total shareholders' equity 86,685 92,958

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans -349 -263

Share subscription rights 119 86

Total net assets 88,281 95,421

Previous Fiscal Year Current Fiscal Year (February 28, 2021) (February 28, 2022) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable-trade 22,170 22,070 Electronically recorded obligations - operating 4,188 4,415 Short-term borrowings 299 247 Accounts payable 7,227 7,126 Income taxes payable 1,147 2,326 Provision for bonuses 1,325 1,363 Accrued directors' and corporate auditors' 81 84 remuneration Asset retirement obligations 127 6 Allowance for sales discounts 130 120 Other 7,425 6,131 Fixed liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 876 946 Provision for directors' retirement benefits 114 84 Retirement benefit liability 1,594 1,486 Asset retirement obligations 234 416 Allowance for sales discounts 192 80 Other 1,147 531 Total liabilities 48,283 47,437 Net assets Shareholder's equity Capital stock 3,238 3,238 Capital surplus 13,226 13,239 Retained earnings 80,344 86,559 Treasury stock -10,123 -10,077 Other accumulated comprehensive income Valuation difference on securities 1,042 921 Foreign currency translation adjustments -30 961 Total other accumulated comprehensive income 662 1,619 Non-controlling shareholders' equity 814 757 Total liabilities and net assets 136,565 142,859

Consolidated Statement of Income and Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Consolidated Statement of Income)

(Million yen)

Net sales 300,085 317,657

Gross profit 37,175 39,498

Operating income 15,230 15,733

Total non-operating income 432 448

Total non-operating expenses 395 392

Total extraordinary income 469 1,422

Total extraordinary loss 5,086 856

Income taxes 2,383 3,787

Total income taxes -919 5,790

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests -110 -99