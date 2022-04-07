Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Consolidated)

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

April 7, 2022

Company

AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd.

Listed on the TSE

Stock Code

9787 URL: https://www.aeondelight.co.jp

Representative

Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO

Contact

Keiji Sagata, Managing Director, Group Strategy and ESG

T E L: +81-3-6895-3892

Planned date for annual shareholders' meeting: May 18, 2022 Planned date for filing of annual securities report: May 19, 2022 Preparation of supplementary financial document: Yes

Planned date for commencement of dividend payment: May 6, 2022

Results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

1. Consolidated business results for the fiscal year ended February 2022

(March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

Rounded down to million yen

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Year ended Feb. 2022

Year ended Feb. 2021

Million yen 317,657

% 5.9

  • 300,085 -2.8

Million yen 15,733 15,230

% 3.3 -4.8

Million yen 15,789

% 3.4

  • 15,268 -4.3

Million yen

%

  • 10,665 -8.7

  • 11,680 25.0

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Year ended February 2022: 11,529million yen (-6.5%) Year ended February 2021: 12,329 million yen (36.4%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Return on equity

Ratio of ordinary income to total assets

Ratio of operating income to net sales

Year ended Feb. 2022

Year ended Feb. 2021

Yen 213.26 233.69

Yen 213.12 233.47

% 11.7 14.1

% 11.3 11.2

% 5.0 5.1

(Reference) Investment earnings/loss on equity-method:

Year ended February 2022: 85million yen

Year ended February 2021: 79 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of Feb. 2022

As of Feb. 2021

Million yen 142,859 136,565

Million yen 95,421 88,281

% 66.2 64.0

Yen 1,890 76 1,746 88

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

As of February 2022: 94,577million yen As of February 2021: 87,347 million yen

(3) Consolidated results of cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

Year ended Feb. 2022

Year ended Feb. 2021

Million yen 12,598 10,403

Million yen -386 -7,325

Million yen -4,572 -5,324

Million yen 67,520 58,937

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

Total dividend (Total)

Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)

Rate of total dividend to net assets (Consolidated)

End of

1Q

End of

2Q

End of

3Q

Year-end

Total

Year ended Feb. 2021 Year ended Feb. 2022

Ordinary dividend Commemorative dividend*

Total

Yen -

- - -

Yen 35.00

37.00 5.00 42.00

Yen -

- - -

Yen 47.00

37.00 5.00 42.00

Yen 82.00

74.00 10.00 84.00

Million yen 4,099

% 35.1

% 4.9

3,701 500

34.7 4.7

4,201

39.4

4.6

Year ending Feb. 2023

(forecast)

-

42.00

-

43.00

85.00

-

39.7

-

* 15th anniversary of AEON delight

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2023

(March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Net income per share

Year ending Feb.

2023

Million yen

%

310,000

-2.4

Million yen

%

17,000

8.1

Million yen

%

17,000

7.7

Million yen

%

10,700

0.3

Yen

213.91

*Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): Yes

    Excluded: 1 (General Services Inc.)

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement

Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: Changes in accounting policies other than

  • : None

  • : Yes

    Changes in accounting estimates Restatement

  • : None

  • : None

(3) Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of February 2022 54,169,633 shares

As of February 2021 54,169,633 shares Treasury stock at the end of period:

As of February 2022 4,148,409 shares

As of February 2021 4,167,473 shares Average number of stock during period

Year ended February 2022

Year ended February 2021

50,010,395 shares 49,984,105 shares

*Financial summary is not subject to auditing procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

(Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

Consolidated Financial Statements (Consolidated Balance Sheet)

(Million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

(February 28, 2021)

(February 28, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

59,773

68,282

Notes and accounts receivable

39,176

40,708

Electronically recorded monetary claims

3,182

4,220

Inventories

2,006

2,074

Other

6,082

5,861

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-212

-134

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures, net

1,671

1,629

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

4,264

3,589

Land

2,000

466

Total tangible fixed assets

9,481

7,080

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

3,938

3,360

Total intangible fixed assets

5,518

5,653

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,960

3,720

Deferred tax assets

4,840

2,951

Other

2,766

2,470

Total investment and other assets

11,557

9,111

Total assets

136,565

142,859

Total current assets

110,008

121,013

Other, net

1,545

1,394

Other

1,579

2,293

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-11

-30

Total fixed assets

26,556

21,845

(Million yen)

Total current liabilities

44,123

43,892

Total fixed liabilities

4,160

3,544

Total shareholders' equity

86,685

92,958

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-349

-263

Share subscription rights

119

86

Total net assets

88,281

95,421

Previous Fiscal Year

Current Fiscal Year

(February 28, 2021)

(February 28, 2022)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

22,170

22,070

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

4,188

4,415

Short-term borrowings

299

247

Accounts payable

7,227

7,126

Income taxes payable

1,147

2,326

Provision for bonuses

1,325

1,363

Accrued directors' and corporate auditors'

81

84

remuneration

Asset retirement obligations

127

6

Allowance for sales discounts

130

120

Other

7,425

6,131

Fixed liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

876

946

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

114

84

Retirement benefit liability

1,594

1,486

Asset retirement obligations

234

416

Allowance for sales discounts

192

80

Other

1,147

531

Total liabilities

48,283

47,437

Net assets

Shareholder's equity

Capital stock

3,238

3,238

Capital surplus

13,226

13,239

Retained earnings

80,344

86,559

Treasury stock

-10,123

-10,077

Other accumulated comprehensive income

Valuation difference on securities

1,042

921

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-30

961

Total other accumulated comprehensive income

662

1,619

Non-controlling shareholders' equity

814

757

Total liabilities and net assets

136,565

142,859

Consolidated Statement of Income and Statement of Comprehensive Income

(Consolidated Statement of Income)

(Million yen)

Net sales

300,085

317,657

Gross profit

37,175

39,498

Operating income

15,230

15,733

Total non-operating income

432

448

Total non-operating expenses

395

392

Total extraordinary income

469

1,422

Total extraordinary loss

5,086

856

Income taxes

2,383

3,787

Total income taxes

-919

5,790

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

-110

-99

Previous fiscal year

(March 1, 2020 -

February 28, 2021)

Cost of sales

262,910

278,158

Selling, general and administrative expenses

21,945

23,764

Non-operating income

Interest income

20

32

Dividends income

68

73

Equity in income of affiliates

79

85

Other

265

257

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

38

29

Other

356

362

Ordinary income

15,268

15,789

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of fixed assets

-

1,223

Gain on sales of investment security

33

-

Subsidies for employment adjustment

435

199

Extraordinary loss

Impairment loss

1,659

441

Loss due to response to new infections

482

172

Loss on transfer of business

1,253

-

Other

1,690

242

Income before income taxes

10,651

16,355

Income taxes-deferred

-3,302

2,003

Net income

11,570

10,565

Net income attributable to owners of parent

11,680

10,665

-5-

Current fiscal year (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ende..
PU
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Consolid..
PU
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Notice of Retirement of Treasury Stock
PU
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Consolid..
PU
02:13aAEON DELIGHT : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ende..
PU
02/25AEON DELIGHT : 37 Leaders in Infection Control Cleaning Trained(919 KB)
PU
02/25Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Launches Advanced Course, Its First Program for Training Leaders..
CI
02/25AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/25AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
01/12Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Endi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 317 B 2 557 M 2 557 M
Net income 2022 10 533 M 85,1 M 85,1 M
Net cash 2022 65 300 M 528 M 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,3x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 151 B 1 218 M 1 218 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,27x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 20 117
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3 015,00 JPY
Average target price 4 083,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazumasa Hamada President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Akutsu CFO, GM-Accounting & Finance Group
Daisuke Ninomiya GM-Group Personnel & Information Technology
Hisayo Takami Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Officer
Masaaki Fujita Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.-10.53%1 218
CINTAS CORPORATION-2.71%44 182
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.08%22 380
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.91%12 645
EDENRED SE13.46%12 434
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-5.08%11 170