    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-05 am EDT
2935.00 JPY   -0.84%
02:33aAEON DELIGHT : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter Ended May 31, 2022
PU
05/16AEON DELIGHT : Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations page was released
PU
04/08Aeon Delight Cuts FY22 Year-end Dividend as Net Income Tumbles amid COVID-19 Measures
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter Ended May 31, 2022

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Summary of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

July 5, 2022

Company

AEON DELIGHT Co., Ltd.

Listed on the TSE1

Stock Code

9787

URL: https://www.aeondelight.co.jp

Representative

Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO

Contact

Keiji Sagata, Managing Director, Group Strategy and ESG

T E L: +81-3-6895-3892

Expected date of filing of quarterly report: July 14, 2022

Expected starting date of dividend payment: -

Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes

Quarterly results briefing: None

Rounded down to million yen

1. Consolidated business results for the three months ended May 2022 (March 1, 2022 through May 31, 2022)

  1. Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended May 2022

71,786

-

3,282

-

3,300

-

2,246

-

Three months ended May 2021

79,688

8.4

3,728

7.9

3,751

8.4

2,507

-16.2

(Note) Comprehensive income

Three months ended May 2022: 2,910 million yen (-%)

Three months ended May 2021: 2,912 million yen (19.0%)

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended May 2022

44.91

44.88

Three months ended May 2021

50.15

50.10

(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and others are applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. As for the figures related to the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 2023, these standards have been applied, and the year-on-year percentage changes are not presented. Applying this accounting standard to net sales, net sales would be 71,146 million yen for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 2022, and the year-on-year percentage change for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 2023 would be 0.9% with 71,786 million yen of net sales.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of May 2022

141,693

95,200

66.5

As of Feb. 2022

142,859

95,421

66.2

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of May 2022: 94,287 million yen

As of February 2022: 94,577 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Feb. 2022

Ordinary dividend

-

37.00

-

37.00

74.00

Commemorative dividend

-

5.00

-

5.00

10.00

Total

-

42.00

-

42.00

84.00

-

Year ending Feb. 2023 (forecast)

42.00

-

43.00

85.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

The commemorative dividend is paid in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of AEON DELIGHT.

3Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2023 (March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending Feb. 2023

310,000

-2.4

17,000

8.1

17,000

7.7

10,700

0.3

213.91

(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None

*Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
  2. Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement
    Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: Changes in accounting policies other than
    Changes in accounting estimates
    Restatement
  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

(Note) For details, please see the accompanying material "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes (3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on P.7.

(4) Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of May 2022

50,669,633 shares

As of February 2022

54,169,633 shares

Treasury stock at the end of period

As of May 2022

648,447 shares

As of February 2022

4,148,409 shares

Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Three months ended May 2022

50,021,215 shares

Three months ended May 2021

50,005,610 shares

*Financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions (Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes

(Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets)

(Million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current First Quarter

(February 28, 2022)

(May 31, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

68,282

65,959

Notes and accounts receivable

40,708

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

-

41,932

assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims

4,220

4,387

Inventories

2,074

2,739

Other

5,861

4,541

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-134

-150

Total current assets

121,013

119,409

Fixed assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings and structures, net

1,629

1,640

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

3,589

3,394

Land

466

466

Other, net

1,394

1,476

Total tangible fixed assets

7,080

6,977

Intangible fixed assets

Goodwill

3,360

3,713

Other

2,293

2,488

Total intangible fixed assets

5,653

6,201

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

3,720

3,827

Other

5,421

5,307

Allowance for doubtful accounts

-30

-30

Total investment and other assets

9,111

9,104

Total fixed assets

21,845

22,284

Total assets

142,859

141,693

(Million yen)

Previous Fiscal Year

Current First Quarter

(February 28, 2022)

(May 31, 2022)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

22,070

22,930

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

4,415

3,797

Short-term borrowings

247

285

Income taxes payable

2,326

636

Provision for bonuses

1,363

2,408

Accrued directors' and corporate auditors'

84

16

remuneration

Asset retirement obligations

6

-

Allowance for sales discounts

120

124

Other

13,257

13,032

Total current liabilities

43,892

43,232

Fixed liabilities

Provision for directors' retirement benefits

84

66

Retirement benefit liability

1,486

1,463

Asset retirement obligations

416

416

Allowance for sales discounts

80

59

Other

1,477

1,254

Total fixed liabilities

3,544

3,260

Total liabilities

47,437

46,493

Net assets

Shareholder's equity

Capital stock

3,238

3,238

Capital surplus

13,239

4,736

Retained earnings

86,559

85,616

Treasury stock

-10,077

-1,575

Total shareholders' equity

92,958

92,016

Other accumulated comprehensive income

Valuation difference on securities

921

976

Foreign currency translation adjustments

961

1,543

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

-263

-249

Total other accumulated comprehensive income

1,619

2,270

Share subscription rights

86

98

Non-controlling shareholders' equity

757

814

Total net assets

95,421

95,200

Total liabilities and net assets

142,859

141,693

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income)

(For the three months period)

(Million yen)

Previous First Quarter

Current First Quarter

(March 1, 2021-

(March 1, 2022-

May 31, 2021)

May 31, 2022)

Net sales

79,688

71,786

Cost of sales

69,922

62,041

Gross profit

9,765

9,745

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,036

6,462

Operating income

3,728

3,282

Non-operating income

Interest income

4

6

Dividends income

33

35

Equity in income of affiliates

18

20

Other

24

33

Total non-operating income

80

96

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

8

4

Other

49

74

Total non-operating expenses

57

78

Ordinary income

3,751

3,300

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of investment security

-

6

Subsidies for employment adjustment

74

-

Total extraordinary income

74

6

Extraordinary loss

Loss due to response to new infections

52

-

Other

0

-

Total extraordinary loss

52

-

Profit before income taxes

3,773

3,306

Income taxes

870

422

Income taxes-deferred

395

626

Total income taxes

1,266

1,049

Net income

2,507

2,257

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling

-0

11

interests

Net income attributable to owners of parent

2,507

2,246

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

