Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter Ended May 31, 2022

Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement

(Note) For details, please see the accompanying material "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes (3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on P.7.

(4) Shares outstanding (common stock)

① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)

As of May 2022 50,669,633 shares As of February 2022 54,169,633 shares ②Treasury stock at the end of period As of May 2022 648,447 shares As of February 2022 4,148,409 shares

③Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)

Three months ended May 2022 50,021,215 shares Three months ended May 2021 50,005,610 shares

*Financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions (Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.