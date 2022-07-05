Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the first quarter Ended May 31, 2022

Keiji Sagata, Managing Director, Group Strategy and ESG
T E L: +81-3-6895-3892
Expected date of filing of quarterly report: July 14, 2022
Expected starting date of dividend payment: -
Preparation of quarterly supplementary financial document: Yes
Quarterly results briefing: None
（Rounded down to million yen）
1. Consolidated business results for the three months ended May 2022 (March 1, 2022 through May 31, 2022)
Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Three months ended May 2022
71,786
-
3,282
-
3,300
-
2,246
-
Three months ended May 2021
79,688
8.4
3,728
7.9
3,751
8.4
2,507
-16.2
(Note) Comprehensive income
Three months ended May 2022: 2,910 million yen (-%)
Three months ended May 2021: 2,912 million yen (19.0%)
Net income
Diluted net income per
per share
share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended May 2022
44.91
44.88
Three months ended May 2021
50.15
50.10
(Note) The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020) and others are applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year under review. As for the figures related to the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 2023, these standards have been applied, and the year-on-year percentage changes are not presented. Applying this accounting standard to net sales, net sales would be 71,146 million yen for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended February 2022, and the year-on-year percentage change for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 2023 would be 0.9% with 71,786 million yen of net sales.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
As of May 2022
141,693
95,200
66.5
As of Feb. 2022
142,859
95,421
66.2
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
As of May 2022: 94,287 million yen
As of February 2022: 94,577 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Feb. 2022
Ordinary dividend
-
37.00
-
37.00
74.00
Commemorative dividend
-
5.00
-
5.00
10.00
Total
-
42.00
-
42.00
84.00
-
Year ending Feb. 2023 (forecast)
42.00
-
43.00
85.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
The commemorative dividend is paid in commemoration of the 15th anniversary of AEON DELIGHT.
3．Forecast of consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending February 2023 (March 1, 2022 through February 28, 2023)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Year ending Feb. 2023
310,000
-2.4
17,000
8.1
17,000
7.7
10,700
0.3
213.91
(Note) Revisions to business forecast for the current quarter: None
*Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of accounting procedures specific to preparation of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards: ②Changes in accounting policies other than ① ③Changes in accounting estimates ④Restatement
Yes
None
None
None
(Note) For details, please see the accompanying material "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes (3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in accounting policies)" on P.7.
(4) Shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (treasury stock included)
As of May 2022
50,669,633 shares
As of February 2022
54,169,633 shares
②Treasury stock at the end of period
As of May 2022
648,447 shares
As of February 2022
4,148,409 shares
③Average number of stock during period (quarterly cumulative period)
Three months ended May 2022
50,021,215 shares
Three months ended May 2021
50,005,610 shares
*Financial summary is not subject to the quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
*Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions (Precautions regarding forward-looking statements)
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Significant Notes
(Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets)
(Million yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
Current First Quarter
(February 28, 2022)
(May 31, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
68,282
65,959
Notes and accounts receivable
40,708
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract
-
41,932
assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims
4,220
4,387
Inventories
2,074
2,739
Other
5,861
4,541
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-134
-150
Total current assets
121,013
119,409
Fixed assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings and structures, net
1,629
1,640
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
3,589
3,394
Land
466
466
Other, net
1,394
1,476
Total tangible fixed assets
7,080
6,977
Intangible fixed assets
Goodwill
3,360
3,713
Other
2,293
2,488
Total intangible fixed assets
5,653
6,201
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
3,720
3,827
Other
5,421
5,307
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-30
-30
Total investment and other assets
9,111
9,104
Total fixed assets
21,845
22,284
Total assets
142,859
141,693
(Million yen)
Previous Fiscal Year
Current First Quarter
(February 28, 2022)
(May 31, 2022)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
22,070
22,930
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
4,415
3,797
Short-term borrowings
247
285
Income taxes payable
2,326
636
Provision for bonuses
1,363
2,408
Accrued directors' and corporate auditors'
84
16
remuneration
Asset retirement obligations
6
-
Allowance for sales discounts
120
124
Other
13,257
13,032
Total current liabilities
43,892
43,232
Fixed liabilities
Provision for directors' retirement benefits
84
66
Retirement benefit liability
1,486
1,463
Asset retirement obligations
416
416
Allowance for sales discounts
80
59
Other
1,477
1,254
Total fixed liabilities
3,544
3,260
Total liabilities
47,437
46,493
Net assets
Shareholder's equity
Capital stock
3,238
3,238
Capital surplus
13,239
4,736
Retained earnings
86,559
85,616
Treasury stock
-10,077
-1,575
Total shareholders' equity
92,958
92,016
Other accumulated comprehensive income
Valuation difference on securities
921
976
Foreign currency translation adjustments
961
1,543
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
-263
-249
Total other accumulated comprehensive income
1,619
2,270
Share subscription rights
86
98
Non-controlling shareholders' equity
757
814
Total net assets
95,421
95,200
Total liabilities and net assets
142,859
141,693
Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income and Quarterly Statement of Comprehensive Income (Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Income)
(For the three months period)
(Million yen)
Previous First Quarter
Current First Quarter
(March 1, 2021-
(March 1, 2022-
May 31, 2021)
May 31, 2022)
Net sales
79,688
71,786
Cost of sales
69,922
62,041
Gross profit
9,765
9,745
Selling, general and administrative expenses
6,036
6,462
Operating income
3,728
3,282
Non-operating income
Interest income
4
6
Dividends income
33
35
Equity in income of affiliates
18
20
Other
24
33
Total non-operating income
80
96
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
8
4
Other
49
74
Total non-operating expenses
57
78
Ordinary income
3,751
3,300
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of investment security
-
6
Subsidies for employment adjustment
74
-
Total extraordinary income
74
6
Extraordinary loss
Loss due to response to new infections
52
-
Other
0
-
Total extraordinary loss
52
-
Profit before income taxes
3,773
3,306
Income taxes
870
422
Income taxes-deferred
395
626
Total income taxes
1,266
1,049
Net income
2,507
2,257
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling
-0
11
interests
Net income attributable to owners of parent
2,507
2,246
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:08 UTC.