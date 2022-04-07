Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022(0.99 MB)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO

April 7, 2022

Contents

1 Financial Report for FY2/22

2 Initiatives for FY2/23

Consolidated Statement of Income

Sales, operating income and ordinary income increased YoY thanks to market share expansion within existing customers and new customer development.

The impact of COVID-19 on operating income was -1.2 billion yen, far exceeding the initial forecast (-0.5 billion yen).

FY2/21 (Ratio to sales)FY2/22 (Ratio to sales)

Difference

Percentage

change

(100 million yen)Vs. FY2/20

Net salesGross profitSG&A expensesOperating incomeOrdinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

3,000 （100.0%） 371 （12.4%） 3,176 (100.0%） 394 （12.4%） 175 23 105.9% 106.2% 219 （7.3%） 237 （7.5%） 18 108.3% 152 （5.1%） 157 （5.0%） 5 103.3% 152 （5.1%） 157 （4.9%） 5 103.4% 116 （3.9%） 106 （3.4%） ▲10 91.3%

102.9%

102.4%

105.3%

98.3%

99.0%

114.1%

Sales by Segment

Sales increased in all 7 businesses YoY. Compared to FY2/20, sales increased in 5 businesses excluding vending machine services and support services businesses.

Facilities managementSecurity servicesCleaning servicesConstruction workMaterials/supplies sourcing servicesVending machine servicesSupport servicesTotalFY2/21

FY2/22

Percentage change

582 615 105.7% 443 472 106.4% 624 669 107.2% 406 430 105.8% 530 564 106.5% 254 263 103.5% 158 160 101.3% 3,000 3,176 105.9%

Vs. FY2/20

(100 million yen)

105.6% 105.8%

107.4%

102.8% 110.5%

83.5%

85.5%

102.9%

Profit by Segment

Profits increased in 5 businesses excluding construction work and vending machine services businesses. Construction work was affected by lower demand for environmental construction and other high value-added work, while vending machines were affected by fixed costs such as equipment expenses.

FY2/21

FY2/22

Percentage change

Facilities management

Security services

Cleaning services

Construction work

Materials/supplies sourcing servicesVending machine servicesSupport servicesTotal

51.7 54.9 106.2% 33.0 34.3 103.9% 73.2 81.0 110.7% 38.8 35.8 92.4% 24.6 25.6 103.8% 6.5 6.0 93.1% ▲0.7 4.4 - 227.3 242.3 106.6%

(100 million yen)

Vs. FY2/20

103.8%

113.1% 116.4%

93.9%

102.8%

43.6%

106.0% 103.5%