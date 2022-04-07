Log in
    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
  Report
Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022(0.99 MB)

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO

April 7, 2022

Contents

1

Financial Report for FY2/22

2

Initiatives for FY2/23

Consolidated Statement of Income

Sales, operating income and ordinary income increased YoY thanks to market share expansion within existing customers and new customer development.

The impact of COVID-19 on operating income was -1.2 billion yen, far exceeding the initial forecast (-0.5 billion yen).

FY2/21 (Ratio to sales)FY2/22 (Ratio to sales)

Difference

Percentage

change

(100 million yen)Vs. FY2/20

Net salesGross profitSG&A expensesOperating incomeOrdinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

3,000 100.0%

371 12.4%

3,176

(100.0%

394

12.4%

175

23

105.9%

106.2%

219

7.3%

237

7.5%

18

108.3%

152

5.1%

157

5.0%

5

103.3%

152

5.1%

157

4.9%

5

103.4%

116

3.9%

106

3.4%

10

91.3%

102.9%

102.4%

105.3%

98.3%

99.0%

114.1%

Sales by Segment

Sales increased in all 7 businesses YoY. Compared to FY2/20, sales increased in 5 businesses excluding vending machine services and support services businesses.

Facilities managementSecurity servicesCleaning servicesConstruction workMaterials/supplies sourcing servicesVending machine servicesSupport servicesTotalFY2/21

FY2/22

Percentage change

582

615

105.7%

443

472

106.4%

624

669

107.2%

406

430

105.8%

530

564

106.5%

254

263

103.5%

158

160

101.3%

3,000

3,176

105.9%

Vs. FY2/20

(100 million yen)

105.6% 105.8%

107.4%

102.8% 110.5%

83.5%

85.5%

102.9%

Profit by Segment

Profits increased in 5 businesses excluding construction work and vending machine services businesses. Construction work was affected by lower demand for environmental construction and other high value-added work, while vending machines were affected by fixed costs such as equipment expenses.

FY2/21

FY2/22

Percentage change

Facilities management

Security services

Cleaning services

Construction work

Materials/supplies sourcing servicesVending machine servicesSupport servicesTotal

51.7

54.9

106.2%

33.0

34.3

103.9%

73.2

81.0

110.7%

38.8

35.8

92.4%

24.6

25.6

103.8%

6.5

6.0

93.1%

0.7

4.4

-

227.3

242.3

106.6%

(100 million yen)

Vs. FY2/20

103.8%

113.1% 116.4%

93.9%

102.8%

43.6%

106.0% 103.5%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
