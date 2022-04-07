Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO
April 7, 2022
Contents
|
1
|
Financial Report for FY2/22
Consolidated Statement of Income
Sales, operating income and ordinary income increased YoY thanks to market share expansion within existing customers and new customer development.
The impact of COVID-19 on operating income was -1.2 billion yen, far exceeding the initial forecast (-0.5 billion yen).
FY2/21 (Ratio to sales)FY2/22 (Ratio to sales)
Difference
Percentage
change
(100 million yen)Vs. FY2/20
Net salesGross profitSG&A expensesOperating incomeOrdinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
3,000 （100.0%）
371 （12.4%）
|
3,176
(100.0%）
394
（12.4%）
|
175
23
|
105.9%
106.2%
|
219
（7.3%）
|
237
（7.5%）
|
18
|
108.3%
|
152
（5.1%）
|
157
（5.0%）
|
5
|
103.3%
|
152
（5.1%）
|
157
（4.9%）
|
5
|
103.4%
|
116
（3.9%）
|
106
（3.4%）
|
▲10
|
91.3%
102.9%
102.4%
105.3%
98.3%
99.0%
114.1%
Sales by Segment
Sales increased in all 7 businesses YoY. Compared to FY2/20, sales increased in 5 businesses excluding vending machine services and support services businesses.
Facilities managementSecurity servicesCleaning servicesConstruction workMaterials/supplies sourcing servicesVending machine servicesSupport servicesTotalFY2/21
FY2/22
Percentage change
|
582
|
615
|
105.7%
|
443
|
472
|
106.4%
|
624
|
669
|
107.2%
|
406
|
430
|
105.8%
|
530
|
564
|
106.5%
|
254
|
263
|
103.5%
|
158
|
160
|
101.3%
|
3,000
|
3,176
|
105.9%
Vs. FY2/20
(100 million yen)
105.6% 105.8%
107.4%
102.8% 110.5%
83.5%
85.5%
102.9%
Profit by Segment
Profits increased in 5 businesses excluding construction work and vending machine services businesses. Construction work was affected by lower demand for environmental construction and other high value-added work, while vending machines were affected by fixed costs such as equipment expenses.
FY2/21
FY2/22
Percentage change
Facilities management
Security services
Cleaning services
Construction work
Materials/supplies sourcing servicesVending machine servicesSupport servicesTotal
|
51.7
|
54.9
|
106.2%
|
33.0
|
34.3
|
103.9%
|
73.2
|
81.0
|
110.7%
|
38.8
|
35.8
|
92.4%
|
24.6
|
25.6
|
103.8%
|
6.5
|
6.0
|
93.1%
|
▲0.7
|
4.4
|
-
|
227.3
|
242.3
|
106.6%
(100 million yen)
Vs. FY2/20
103.8%
113.1% 116.4%
93.9%
102.8%
43.6%
106.0% 103.5%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:15 UTC.