Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023(1.23 MB)

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023

Consolidated Statement of Income

Sales increased due to expansion of market share within existing customers, new customer acquisition, and expansion of contracts for various types of construction projects. operating income and ordinary income increased YoY

The impact of COVID-19 and the Ukraine crisis on operating income was -1.1 billion yen, exceeding the initial forecast (-0.8 billion yen). (100 million yen)

FY2/22 (Ratio to sales) FY2/23 (Ratio to sales) Difference Percentage Vs. FY2/20 change