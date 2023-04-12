Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9787   JP3389700000

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

(9787)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:50:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
2904.00 JPY   -1.12%
12:20aAeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023(1.23 MB)
PU
04/11Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2023 (Consolidated)(1.25 MB)
PU
04/11Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Year Ending February 2024
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023(1.23 MB)

04/12/2023 | 12:20am EDT
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023

AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.

Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO

April 11, 2023

Contents

1 Financial Report for FY2/23

©2023 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved

2

Consolidated Statement of Income

Sales increased due to expansion of market share within existing customers, new customer acquisition, and expansion of contracts for various types of construction projects. operating income and ordinary income increased YoY

The impact of COVID-19 and the Ukraine crisis on operating income was -1.1 billion yen, exceeding the initial forecast (-0.8 billion yen). (100 million yen)

FY2/22 (Ratio to sales)

FY2/23 (Ratio to sales)

Difference

Percentage

Vs. FY2/20

change

Net sales

2,837

(100.0%)

3,037

(100.0%)

199

107.0%

111.4%

[Former Revenue

[3,176]

[3,392]

[215]

[106.8%]

[109.9%]

Recognition Standard]

Gross profit

394

(13.9%)

414

(13.6%)

19

104.9%

107.4%

SG&A expenses

237

(8.4%)

256

(8.4%)

18

107.8%

113.5%

Operating income

157

(5.5%)

158

(5.2%)

0.8

100.5%

98.8%

Ordinary income

157

(5.6%)

160

(5.3%)

2.1

101.4%

100.4%

Net income

106

(3.8%)

101

(3.3%)

5.1

95.2%

108.6%

attributable to

owners of parent

©2023 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved

3

Quarterly Trends

In FY2/2023, although the performance for the first half struggled, sales and profits increased significantly in the second half due to new contracts and energy-saving-related construction in line with rising energy costs.

[Year-on-year change]

Net

Operating

150%

sales

income

130%

123.1%

128.7%

110%

100.9%

100.6%

115.3%

112.3%

90%

88.0%

70%

70.6%

50%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

©2023 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved

4

111.2%
[111.0%]

Sales by Segment

Sales increased in all 7 businesses YoY. Compared to FY2/20, sales increased in 5 businesses

excluding vending machine services and support services businesses.

(100 million yen)

FY2/22

FY2/23

Percentage

Vs. FY2/20

change

Facilities management

[Former Revenue Recognition Standard]

615

647

105.3%

[615]

[646]

[105.1%]

Security services

472

494

104.7%

110.8%

Cleaning services

669

683

102.1%

109.6%

Construction work

430

520

121.1%

124.5%

Materials/supplies

396

415

104.8%

116.7%

sourcing services

Recognition Standard]

[564]

[596]

[105.6%]

[116.7%]

[Former Revenue

Vending machine

93

94

101.4%

84.9%

Services

Recognition Standard]

[263]

[269]

[102.2%]

[85.4%]

[Former Revenue

Support services

160

180

112.6%

96.3%

Total

2,837

3,037

107.0%

111.4%

[Former Revenue

Recognition Standard]

[3,176]

[3,392]

[106.8%]

[109.9%]

©2023 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved

5

Disclaimer

AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 295 B 2 208 M 2 208 M
Net income 2023 10 500 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
Net cash 2023 76 200 M 570 M 570 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 2,89%
Capitalization 145 B 1 082 M 1 082 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 20 200
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2 937,00 JPY
Average target price 3 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kazumasa Hamada President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuya Akutsu CFO, GM-Accounting & Finance Group
Daisuke Ninomiya GM-Group Personnel & Information Technology
Hideyuki Mito COO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Hisayo Takami Chief Compliance Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.-3.07%1 080
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.30%45 767
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-3.41%13 708
BUREAU VERITAS SA6.70%12 919
RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED1.21%10 402
LG CORP.9.35%10 066
