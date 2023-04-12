Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023(1.23 MB)
Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2023
AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Kazumasa Hamada, President and CEO, Group CEO
1 Financial Report for FY2/23
©2023 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved
2
Consolidated Statement of Income
Sales increased due to expansion of market share within existing customers, new customer acquisition, and expansion of contracts for various types of construction projects.
operating income and ordinary income increased YoY
The impact of COVID-19 and the Ukraine crisis on operating income was -1.1 billion yen, exceeding the initial forecast (-0.8 billion yen).
(100 million yen)
FY2/22 (Ratio to sales)
FY2/23 (Ratio to sales)
Difference
Percentage
Vs. FY2/20
change
Net sales
2,837
(100.0%)
3,037
(100.0%)
199
107.0%
111.4%
[Former Revenue
[3,176]
[3,392]
[215]
[106.8%]
[109.9%]
Recognition Standard]
Gross profit
394
(13.9%)
414
(13.6%)
19
104.9%
107.4%
SG&A expenses
237
(8.4%)
256
(8.4%)
18
107.8%
113.5%
Operating income
157
(5.5%)
158
(5.2%)
0.8
100.5%
98.8%
Ordinary income
157
(5.6%)
160
(5.3%)
2.1
101.4%
100.4%
Net income
106
(3.8%)
101
(3.3%)
▲5.1
95.2%
108.6%
attributable to
owners of parent
©2023 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved
3
In FY
2/2023, although the performance for the first half struggled, sales and profits increased significantly in the second half due to new contracts and energy-saving-related construction in line with rising energy costs.
[Year-on-year change]
Net
Operating
150%
sales
income
130%
123.1%
128.7%
110%
100.9%
100.6%
115.3%
112.3%
90%
88.0%
70%
70.6%
50%
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
©2023 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved
4
111.2%
[111.0%]
Sales by Segment
Sales increased in all 7 businesses YoY. Compared to FY2/20, sales increased in 5 businesses
excluding vending machine services and support services businesses.
(100 million yen)
FY2/22
FY2/23
Percentage
Vs. FY2/20
change
Facilities management
[Former Revenue Recognition Standard]
615
647
105.3%
[615]
[646]
[105.1%]
Security services
472
494
104.7%
110.8%
Cleaning services
669
683
102.1%
109.6%
Construction work
430
520
121.1%
124.5%
Materials/supplies
396
415
104.8%
116.7%
sourcing services
Recognition Standard]
[564]
[596]
[105.6%]
[116.7%]
[Former Revenue
Vending machine
93
94
101.4%
84.9%
Services
Recognition Standard]
[263]
[269]
[102.2%]
[85.4%]
[Former Revenue
Support services
160
180
112.6%
96.3%
Total
2,837
3,037
107.0%
111.4%
[Former Revenue
Recognition Standard]
[3,176]
[3,392]
[106.8%]
[109.9%]
©2023 AEON Delight All Rights Reserved
5
Disclaimer
AEON DELIGHT Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:19:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
12:20a Aeon Delight : Supplementary Information on the Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ende..
PU
04/11 Aeon Delight : Summary of Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2023 (Consolid..
PU
04/11 Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Forecast for Year Ending February..
CI
04/11 Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Announces the Dividend for Full Year Ended February 2024
CI
04/11 Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. Announces the Dividend for the Year Ended February 2023, Payable..
CI
04/05 Aeon Delight to Acquire Facility Management Company in Japan
MT
04/03 Aeon Delight : Notice of Acquisition of Shares of Ask Maintenance Co., Ltd. (Making into a..
PU
03/28 Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Ask Maintenance, K.K. from Kiyoaki Inoue.
CI
03/10 Aeon Delight : First Certified as Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizatio..
PU
03/07 Tranche Update on Aeon Delight Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 4, ..
CI
Sales 2023
295 B
2 208 M
2 208 M
Net income 2023
10 500 M
78,6 M
78,6 M
Net cash 2023
76 200 M
570 M
570 M
P/E ratio 2023
13,9x
Yield 2023
2,89%
Capitalization
145 B
1 082 M
1 082 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,23x
EV / Sales 2024
0,20x
Nbr of Employees
20 200
Free-Float
38,4%
Chart AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AEON DELIGHT CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
2 937,00 JPY
Average target price
3 100,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
5,55%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.