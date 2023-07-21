Brief Report of Financial Results（Unaudited）
(For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023)
July 11，2023
Company name AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.
Listings
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Security code
8570
URL
https://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/en/
Representative
Kenji Fujita, President and CEO
Contact:
Tomoyuki Mitsufuji, Director, Managing Executive Officer
1. Business performance (For the Three Months ended May 31, 2023 and for the Three Months ended May 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)
Profit
Operating
Percentage
Operating
Percentage
Ordinary
Percentage
attributable
Percentage
income
Change
profit
Change
profit
Change
to owners
Change
of parent
Three Months ended
May 31, 2023
116,600
9.0
9,191
△39.9
9,588
△41.5
3,596
△54.6
Three Months ended
May 31, 2022
106,965
-
15,283
△26.2
16,382
△24.2
7,917
△32.1
(Note) Comprehensive income; The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2023; 15,712 million ( △17.1%),
The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2022; 18,960 million ( △9.2%)
(yen)
Net Income per Share
Fully Diluted Net
Income per Share
Three Months ended
16.66
16.66
May 31, 2023
Three Months ended
36.68
36.68
May 31, 2022
(Note) "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standards No. 29, March 31, 2020) have been applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated accounting period, and each figure for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 is the value after the application of the accounting standard, etc., and the rate of change in operating revenue from the same quarter of the previous year is not shown.
(2) Financial Position
(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Total equity ratio
Net Assets per Share
Three Months ended
May 31, 2023
6,782,695
549,301
6.5
2,031.26
Fiscal 2022 ended
February 28, 2023
6,659,468
541,133
6.5
2,014.29
(Note) Amendments from the most recently published dividend forecast : No
2. Cash Dividends
(yen)
Dividend per share
(Base date)
First quarter
Interim
Third quarter
Term end
Annual
period
period
period
February 2023 term
－
20.00
－
33.00
53.00
February 2024 term
－
February 2023 term (Estimated)
25.00
－
28.00
53.00
(Note) Amendments from the most recently published dividend forecast : No
3. Projections (For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2024)
(Millions of yen, %) (% is the percentage of change to the previous year)
Profit
Operating
YoY
Operating
YoY
Ordinary
YoY
attributable
YoY
Net income
income
profit
profit
to owners
per share
of parent
Full term
480,000
1.5
61,000
3.6
61,000
△0.9
27,000
△12.0
125.08
(Note) Amendments from the most recently published projections forecast : No Interim projections forecast are not disclosed
※Notes
(1) Change in significant subsidiary during the term
(Change in specified subsidiary that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): No
- Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
- Change in accounting principle, procedure, disclosure, etc. concerning preparation of consolidated financial statements① Change due to a newly issued accounting requirement: Yes
②Change other than ① : No
③Change accounting quotation: No
④Restatement: No
- Number of shares issued (Common stock)
- Number of shares issued at end of period (treasury stock included): May 31, 2023; 216,010,128 shares, Fiscal 2022; 216,010,128 shares
- Number of shares held in treasury at end of period:
May 31, 2023; 152,541 shares; Fiscal 2022; 152,460 shares
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three Months ended May 31, 2023: 215,857,641 shares Three Months ended May 31, 2022: 215,839,120 shares
- This Brief Report of Financial Results (Unaudited) is not required for submission for quarterly audit review.
- Projections above are based on management's assumptions using information available at the time of publication. Owing to various factors, actual results may differ from these projections.
- The Company provides FACT BOOK on its business and performance on its website.
Accompanying Materials
Contents
1.
Review of Operating Results and Financial Statements
2
(1) Analysis of Operating Results
2
(2)
Consolidated Financial Condition
6
(3)
Consolidated Earnings Forecast
6
2.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
7
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheet
7
(2)
Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
9
(3)
Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements
11
(Notes on the Going-concern Assumption)
11
(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
11
(Change in significant subsidiary during the term)
11
(Changes in Accounting Policy)
11
(Segment Information)
11
(Material Subsequent Events)
13
3.
Overview of the Companies Involved in the Merger
13
4.
Overview of accounting procedures to be carried out
13
1. Review of Operating Results and Financial Statements
(1) Analysis of Operating Results
During the first quarter of the current fiscal year under review, the business environment of the Company saw economic activities on a recovery trend in and outside Japan, due to the decreasing effects of COVI-19. At the same time, there remained uncertainties such as downside risks of overseas economies due to continued tight monetary policies in various countries except Japan, and suppressed consumer spending caused by rising prices. Under such circumstances, the Company endeavored to increase the volume of credit card purchase transactions and the outstanding receivables balance by offering financial services in response to the consumption trends of customers and their financial needs, and implementing timely and appropriate sales promotions. The Company increased the outstanding receivables of both personal loans and installment finance in countries where the Company operates, and the consolidated operating revenue amounted to ¥116,600 million (109.0% of the same period last year). Consolidated operating profit amounted to ¥9,191 million (60.1% of the same period last year). This was caused by an increase in provision for allowance for loan losses due to increased operating receivables balance and increases in expenses for sales promotion enhancement aimed at expanding its customer base and transaction volumes. Consolidated ordinary profit was ¥9,588 million (58.5% of the same period last year) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥3,596 million (45.4% of the same period last year).
As of June 1, 2023, the Company merged with its subsidiary AEON Credit Services Co., Ltd. and launched a new management system. The Company set "Second Founding: Value Chain Transformation and New Network Creation" as the basic policy of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2021-2025), and has been driving reform toward the Group's growth. Through this business integration, the Company will accelerate strategic utilization of management resources across the Group; further speed up decision-making; and by connecting AEON Group companies and external partners through mainly payment services, expand and improve financial instruments and services of the Group as well as its customer bases With these efforts, the Company aims to become an intimate financial group to its customers.
Operating results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023 are as follows:
(Unit : Millions of yen)
Previous 1Q
1Q
Changes
Ratio
Operating revenue
106,965
116,000
9,634
9.0%
Operating profit
15,283
9,191
△6,091
△39.9%
Ordinary profit
16,382
9,588
△6,794
△41.5%
Profit (loss) attributable to owners
7,917
3,956
△4,320
△54.6%
of parent (△)
Segment results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023 were as follows:
(Unit : Millions of yen)
Operating revenue
Operating profit (loss) (△)
Previous 1Q
1Q
Ratio
Previous 1Q
1Q
Ratio
Retail
41,015
42,808
4.4%
307
75
△75.4%
Domestic
Solution
42,039
44,786
6.5%
2,543
1,758
△30.9%
Domestic
68,203
71,331
4.6%
2,749
1,396
△49.2％
Total*
China
4,621
6,746
46.0％
1,523
2,154
41.5％
Global
Mekong
20,277
21,694
7.0％
5,213
2,707
△48.1％
Malay
14,043
16,911
20.4％
6,111
3,290
△46.2％
Global
38,942
45,352
16.5%
12,848
8,152
△36.5％
Total*
Total
121,997
132,947
9.0％
15,698
9,986
△36.4％
Adjustments
△15,031
△16,346
―
△415
△794
―
Consolidated
statements
106,965
116,600
9.0％
15,283
9,191
△39.9％
appropriation
* Figures in domestic total and global total are those after offsetting inter-segment transactions that are included in each business.
[Business Segment Information]
In the domestic retail business, AEON Bank Ltd. took advantage of its brick-and-mortar office where customers can drop by when they shop at the AEON stores and continued to take measures to meet their needs for consultation. The bank has also been building an online environment that allows customers to receive consultation equivalent to its brick-and-mortar office. New offices are established as OMO model stores, which are hybrid of online and offline features. They have an online support desk for various applications, and an "Online Consultation Service," in which customers can consult online from home, or anywhere convenient for them, with the same staff member they see at the office by screen-sharing. The bank can now offer consultation and answer inquiries at a consistent quality anywhere that is convenient for customers.
In the housing loan business, the bank revised the terms of the "AEON Select Club" in March 2023, which is a limited membership program for borrowers of the bank's housing loans and allows club members to have a 5% discount on purchases at AEON Group stores. In addition to removing the purchase limit which is subject to the 5% discount, the effective period given to the borrowers of the bank's housing loan was extended from five years to the completion of repayment of the qualified housing loans. The number of housing loan consultations and preliminary applications have been steadily increasing through active promotion of the said program at offices and online. The bank will endeavor to further meet needs of customers toward future housing loan closures. The Company will continue implementing cross-selling that give new values to customers, continuously making suggestions on financial services suitable for the life stage of the customers by having them use the Group's services for a long period of time with its housing loan as their starting point. As a result of these efforts, the outstanding housing loans of the bank before securitization rose to ¥2,704,364 million, up ¥43,447 million from the beginning of the fiscal year. The number of deposit accounts of the bank was 8,400,000 at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up 110,000 from the beginning of the fiscal year, thanks to the increase in the number of members of the AEON Card Select (AEON card integrated with bank cash card function) and winning young people's need for debit cards. The amount of deposits was ¥4,430,353 million at the end of the first quarter, up ¥30,638 million from the beginning of the fiscal year.
In revolving credit card purchases and installment finance, the bank improved customer usability by adding a simulation function that allows customers to check their payment schedules online or on the smartphone app, in
