Brief Report of Financial Results（Unaudited） (For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023) July 11，2023 Company name AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. Listings Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Security code 8570 URL https://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/en/ Representative Kenji Fujita, President and CEO Contact: Tomoyuki Mitsufuji, Director, Managing Executive Officer 1. Business performance (For the Three Months ended May 31, 2023 and for the Three Months ended May 31, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen) Profit Operating Percentage Operating Percentage Ordinary Percentage attributable Percentage income Change profit Change profit Change to owners Change of parent Three Months ended May 31, 2023 116,600 9.0 9,191 △39.9 9,588 △41.5 3,596 △54.6 Three Months ended May 31, 2022 106,965 - 15,283 △26.2 16,382 △24.2 7,917 △32.1 (Note) Comprehensive income; The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2023; 15,712 million ( △17.1%), The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2022; 18,960 million ( △9.2%) (yen) Net Income per Share Fully Diluted Net Income per Share Three Months ended 16.66 16.66 May 31, 2023 Three Months ended 36.68 36.68 May 31, 2022 (Note) "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standards No. 29, March 31, 2020) have been applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated accounting period, and each figure for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 is the value after the application of the accounting standard, etc., and the rate of change in operating revenue from the same quarter of the previous year is not shown. (2) Financial Position (Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen) Total Assets Net Assets Total equity ratio Net Assets per Share Three Months ended May 31, 2023 6,782,695 549,301 6.5 2,031.26 Fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2023 6,659,468 541,133 6.5 2,014.29 (Note) Amendments from the most recently published dividend forecast : No 2. Cash Dividends (yen) Dividend per share (Base date) First quarter Interim Third quarter Term end Annual period period period February 2023 term － 20.00 － 33.00 53.00 February 2024 term － February 2023 term (Estimated) 25.00 － 28.00 53.00 (Note) Amendments from the most recently published dividend forecast : No

3. Projections (For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2024) (Millions of yen, %) (% is the percentage of change to the previous year) Profit Operating YoY Operating YoY Ordinary YoY attributable YoY Net income income profit profit to owners per share of parent Full term 480,000 1.5 61,000 3.6 61,000 △0.9 27,000 △12.0 125.08 (Note) Amendments from the most recently published projections forecast : No Interim projections forecast are not disclosed ※Notes (1) Change in significant subsidiary during the term (Change in specified subsidiary that caused a change in the scope of consolidation): No Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No Change in accounting principle, procedure, disclosure, etc. concerning preparation of consolidated financial statements ① Change due to a newly issued accounting requirement: Yes

② Change other than ① : No

③ Change accounting quotation: No

④ Restatement: No Number of shares issued (Common stock) Number of shares issued at end of period (treasury stock included): May 31, 2023; 216,010,128 shares, Fiscal 2022; 216,010,128 shares Number of shares held in treasury at end of period: May 31, 2023; 152,541 shares; Fiscal 2022; 152,460 shares Average number of shares outstanding during the period: Three Months ended May 31, 2023: 215,857,641 shares Three Months ended May 31, 2022: 215,839,120 shares

Accompanying Materials Contents 1. Review of Operating Results and Financial Statements 2 (1) Analysis of Operating Results 2 (2) Consolidated Financial Condition 6 (3) Consolidated Earnings Forecast 6 2. Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes 7 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheet 7 (2) Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 9 (3) Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements 11 (Notes on the Going-concern Assumption) 11 (Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity) 11 (Change in significant subsidiary during the term) 11 (Changes in Accounting Policy) 11 (Segment Information) 11 (Material Subsequent Events) 13 3. Overview of the Companies Involved in the Merger 13 4. Overview of accounting procedures to be carried out 13

1. Review of Operating Results and Financial Statements (1) Analysis of Operating Results During the first quarter of the current fiscal year under review, the business environment of the Company saw economic activities on a recovery trend in and outside Japan, due to the decreasing effects of COVI-19. At the same time, there remained uncertainties such as downside risks of overseas economies due to continued tight monetary policies in various countries except Japan, and suppressed consumer spending caused by rising prices. Under such circumstances, the Company endeavored to increase the volume of credit card purchase transactions and the outstanding receivables balance by offering financial services in response to the consumption trends of customers and their financial needs, and implementing timely and appropriate sales promotions. The Company increased the outstanding receivables of both personal loans and installment finance in countries where the Company operates, and the consolidated operating revenue amounted to ¥116,600 million (109.0% of the same period last year). Consolidated operating profit amounted to ¥9,191 million (60.1% of the same period last year). This was caused by an increase in provision for allowance for loan losses due to increased operating receivables balance and increases in expenses for sales promotion enhancement aimed at expanding its customer base and transaction volumes. Consolidated ordinary profit was ¥9,588 million (58.5% of the same period last year) and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥3,596 million (45.4% of the same period last year). As of June 1, 2023, the Company merged with its subsidiary AEON Credit Services Co., Ltd. and launched a new management system. The Company set "Second Founding: Value Chain Transformation and New Network Creation" as the basic policy of the Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2021-2025), and has been driving reform toward the Group's growth. Through this business integration, the Company will accelerate strategic utilization of management resources across the Group; further speed up decision-making; and by connecting AEON Group companies and external partners through mainly payment services, expand and improve financial instruments and services of the Group as well as its customer bases With these efforts, the Company aims to become an intimate financial group to its customers. Operating results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023 are as follows: (Unit : Millions of yen) Previous 1Q 1Q Changes Ratio Operating revenue 106,965 116,000 9,634 9.0% Operating profit 15,283 9,191 △6,091 △39.9% Ordinary profit 16,382 9,588 △6,794 △41.5% Profit (loss) attributable to owners 7,917 3,956 △4,320 △54.6% of parent (△) - 1 -