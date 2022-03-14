AEON Financial Service : Corporate Governance Report

Corporate Governance Report Last Update: December 14, 2021 AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. President and CEO Contact: 03-5281-2007 Securities Code: 8570 https://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/ The corporate governance of AEON Financial Service is described below. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views (Our basic principles of corporate governance) (1) The AFS Group shall adopt and be guided by the basic principles of AEON Co., Ltd., the parent company of the Company, (hereinafter referred to as the "AEON Basic Principles"). The AEON Basic Principles are: Pursuing peace, respecting humanity, and contributing to local communities, always with the customer's point of view as its core. The AFS Group shall pursue its basic management policy based on the management philosophy of the Company and shall respect the independence and autonomy of Group companies. [Management philosophy] Support Customers' lifestyles and enable each individual to maximize future opportunities through effective use of credit. [Basic management policies] Our basic policies are to put customers first, provide financial services that are closely attuned to customers' lives, earn the trust of society and meet its expectations, and maintain a corporate culture that encourages our people to excel. To return profits to shareholders, to promote the generation of mutual benefits with other stakeholders, and to promote social contribution, all officers and employees of the AFS Group shall strive to work in unison in accordance with the following: When making a decision, endeavor to make an optimal decision by: following proper procedures and complying with laws and regulations and other social norms; collecting sufficient information - 1 -

regarding the advantages, disadvantages and risks; and engaging in unfettered discussions from multilateral viewpoints to identify the gains and losses expected from the decided action. This applies to all parties involved in the decision, from the Board of Directors to the relevant departments. Pursue the improvement of operational efficiency and business innovation for the purpose of enriching the lives of our customers and strive for continuous growth by maximizing Group synergies. Develop employees who think and act autonomously and maximize their abilities by treating them fairly and providing them with appropriate opportunities to demonstrate their skills as well as by conducting fair performance evaluations. Strive for social contribution through business activities and sustainable business management. Our business strategies and medium-term management plan are established based on the above stated Basic Policies, and we implement appropriate business management for Group companies to achieve them. For overseas subsidiaries that hold important positions in terms of our growth strategy, we will build an effective governance system reflecting specific features of each country such as the economic environment, government, and laws and regulations. We will stive to ensure that the above stated Basic Principles is widely enforced and complied with across all business activities of AFS Group companies including overseas subsidiaries and fulfill our social responsibility. We believe that the essence of corporate governance comprises of respecting the rights of our shareholders, securing fairness and transparency of management, and increasing the vigor of management, and will endeavor to realize effective and best corporate governance with on-going reviews. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] We comply with all principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] We disclose based on Principles of the Corporate Governance Code revised in June 2021. [Principle 1.4: Cross-Shareholdings (strategic shareholdings)] Policy on Strategic Shareholdings

Our basic policy is not to engage in strategic shareholdings except where it is considered to have significance based on comprehensive consideration of business and economic rationale such as maintenance of business partnership as a financial institution originating from retail business, and status of individual business transactions. Standard for Exercise of Voting Rights Concerning Strategic Shareholdings

When exercising voting rights for strategic shareholdings, we will carefully determine how to vote on each agenda by considering perspectives such as enhancement of the corporate value of the issuing 2 -

company over the medium to long term and improving shareholder returns, and the issuing company's status of business. [Principle 1.7: Related party transactions] We have established the following framework to ensure that transactions with our directors or major shareholders do not harm the interests of the company or the common interests of our shareholders: With respect to transactions with the parent company Aeon Co., Ltd., and Aeon Group companies, we established and operate the "Detailed Rules on Management of AFS Group Transactions" to enforce the arms-length rules for transactions with related parties. In addition, significant transactions with the parent company, etc., requires approval of the Board of Directors.

arms-length rules for transactions with related parties. In addition, significant transactions with the parent company, etc., requires approval of the Board of Directors. We expressly require an approval by the Board of Directors for competing transactions and conflicting interest transactions between AFS and our directors pursuant to the Companies Act, in principle. Furthermore, the strict procedure prohibits the director engaging in such transactions from taking part in the resolution as a special interested party.

Transactions with directors, corporate auditors and major shareholders, etc., are confirmed periodically. [Supplementary Principle 2.4.1 :Ensuring diversity in the promotion to core human resources, etc.] Policies for ensuring diversity, policies for human resource development and internal environment development, and the status of implementation We respect each employee's personality and promote creation of a structure where diverse human resources can participate to realize provision of services and products from the customers' perspective. Therefore, we accept diverse human resources regardless of gender, age, or nationality, etc., and actively provide opportunities to participate; and strive to create a corporate culture and workplace that respects diversity of views and opinions and encourages vigorous discussions. We engage in business in eleven countries including Japan and recognize that we should further promote diversity in Japan. For overseas, dispatch of human resources from Japan is limited, and we already have diversity in core human resources mainly comprising of local personnel. Going forward, we will promote global resource exchange. Goal for ratio of female managers FY2025: Group total of 50.0% Goal for ratio of foreign nationals Ratio of foreign nationals in Japan and ratio of dispatch from Japan to overseas is few percent for both. We have consistently endeavored to develop local resources and respected local management. To promote global cross-border resource exchange, we will continue to provide education programs for excellent employees from various countries (e.g., AFS Management Course, AFS Global Course) and implement appointment of management regardless of nationality. (4) Goal for ratio of midcareer hires Ratio of midcareer hires among managerial positions in Japan is high, at around 80%. We have consistently hired employees with various experiences and have not prioritized periodic hiring. Consequently, we have diverse views and values in the Company. [Principle 2.6: Roles of corporate pension funds as asset owners] - 3 -

We do not have fund-type or contract-type defined benefit corporate pension plan as assumed under the Corporate Governance Code. In addition, Aeon Corporate Pension Fund is operated in order to secure over the long term the total returns considered necessary, within an acceptable range of risk, for the purpose of reliably paying pension benefits and making lump-sum payments to beneficiaries into the future. In light of the pension fund's financial status, the policy asset mix is determined and periodically reviewed after listening to the opinions of outside experts. The fund has an Asset Management Committee, which selects investment products and monitors fund performance quarterly, and decisions are made by the Board of Representatives so as to maximize the interests of beneficiaries and appropriately manage conflicts of interest. AFS's subsidiaries have a representative in the Board of Representatives. Also, the Asset Management Committee includes the Chief Financial Officer and external experts. [Principle 3-1 Full disclosure] We disclose our Management Philosophy, Basic Policies, and Medium-Term Strategy on our corporate website, etc. Management Philosophy and Basic Policies: https://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/corp/philosophy

Medium-Term Strategy: https://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/en/ir/strategy/medium/ Our basic views and basic policy on corporate governance are stated on the "Basic Views" section of this Report. The Board policies and procedures in determining the remuneration of the senior management and directors are as stated below: With respect to the remuneration of directors and corporate auditors, the Nomination and Compensation Committee references the Regulations on Remuneration of Directors and engages in discussions and exchanges opinions concerning the payment of remuneration (cash, stocks, etc.) and the appropriateness of the amount to be paid. In accordance with the internal rules, and within the limit of total remuneration for directors and corporate auditors as resolved by the General Meeting of Shareholders, the directors' remuneration is determined by the resolution of the Board of Directors, and the corporate auditors' remuneration are determined by the discussion at the Board of Corporate Auditors, taking into consideration the business performance and management of the Company, and the state of economy, etc.

Details of the policies are stated in the "Matters Relating to Directors' Remuneration" section of this Report. Policies and procedures for appointment of senior management and nominations of candidates for Directors/Corporate Auditors by the Board of Directors are as stated below: Nomination of candidates for Directors are determined by the Board of Directors based on the discussion and exchange of opinions concerning the candidates for Representative Director and other Directors, skills development policy, development plan, and appropriateness of Director's remuneration by the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Directors are removed if they are deemed unfit to execute duties as a director where there are objective and reasonable grounds that they do not meet the following criteria:

Understands management principles and management policy of the Company. Has extensive knowledge and experience necessary to deliberate agendas at the meetings of the Board of Directors, or has a track record and insight necessary to exercise management supervisory function. 4 -

