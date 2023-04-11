Advanced search
    8570   JP3131400008

AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.

(8570)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-11 am EDT
1246.00 JPY   +0.81%
Aeon Financial Service : Fiscal 2022 For the Fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2023
PU
Aeon Financial Service : For the fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2023
PU
Aeon Financial Service : Brief Report of Financial Results FY2022 (598KB)
PU
AEON Financial Service : Fiscal 2022 For the Fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2023

04/11/2023
This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

FY2022

IR Presentation Material

April 11, 2023

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Code No: 8570

Contents

  1. Financial Highlights
  2. Earnings and Dividend Forecasts
  3. Priority Initiatives

to Improve Corporate Value

4. APPENDIX

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

1

. Financial Highlights Key points of the announcement

Highest profit ever in Global business, consolidated results increase in sales and profit, and achieved published figures.

Year-end dividend increased by 3 yen.

In Domestic business, continue to make upfront investments to expand our operations, start restructuring, and start business model reform.

Domestic business

  • Online cardholder acquisition has grown to the same level as in-store, and an efficient system has been established (1.81 million, +230,000 (YoY))
  • Cashless payment transaction volume reached a record high for the second consecutive year (shopping ¥6.5 trillion, +9% (QoQ) / e-money ¥2.4 trillion, +4%(QoQ) )
  • Shopping revolving, installment balance to the stage of increase (¥265.3 billion, +¥20.6 billion(YoY))
  • Cash advances increased due to a review of credit in line with the recovery in demand for funds (+3% (QoQ) → +14% (QoQ) in the second half)
  • In view of rising interest rates, the amount of securitization of receivables was

Global business

  • Promoting digitalization in the midst of the pandemic and improving productivity. Accelerating business model reform and investment for new growth
  • Expanded business mainly in Hong Kong and Malaysia, and Cambodia grew as the fourth pillar overseas (operating profit of ¥1.2 billion)

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

2

1. Financial Highlights The Highlights of the Consolidated Results

Domestic business : Have started business restructuring for regrowth.

Global business : Growth exceeds pre-pandemic levels (+4.8 billion yen in exchange rate) Ordinary profit and net profit exceeded the published figures, dividend per share

increased by 3 yen at the end of the fiscal year, to 53 yen per year

Consolidated

Domestic

Operating

(

(compared to

(YoY)

(compared to

revenue

(YoY)

)

FY2019 )

96

FY2019 )

¥451.7bn

bn 85

¥282.7

comparison with before

104（）107

96）（106

the application of accounting

standards for revenue recognition

Global

(YoY)

(compared to

FY2019 )

¥169.3bn123）（109

Operating profit

¥58.8bn100）（90% ¥17.1bn66）（47 ¥42.4bn126）（145

Ordinary profit ¥61.5bn103）（94%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥30.6bn102）（90

From this fiscal year, accounting standards for revenue recognition is applied.

Domestic and Global results include figures after elimination of set-offs in transactions between business segments.

Dividends per share

Payout ratio

  • Increase in dividends

Annual ¥53(+ ¥3)

Interim¥20 (+¥1)

37.3%

Year-end¥33 (+¥2)

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

3

1. Financial Highlights The Highlights of the Consolidated Results -4Q 3 Months

Domestic : Business expansion centered on credit cards and shift to a business structure centered on payment progresses

Global : Promote measures to expand transaction volume and strengthen screening and receivables management systems in response to recovery in demand for funds

Consolidated

Operating

(

(compared to

revenue

(YoY)

the 4Q of

)

Domestic

(YoY)

(compared to

the 4Q of

Global

(compared to

(YoY) the 4Q of

¥120.6

FY2019 )

bn99

¥76.4bn 87

FY2019 )

FY2019 )

¥44.1bn128）（108

comparison with before 108（）130

the application of accounting

standards for revenue recognition

99）（145

Operating profit ¥17.2bn118）（79%

Ordinary profit

¥16.9bn116）（77%

Profit attributable to owners of parent

¥8.2bn105）（70

From this fiscal year, accounting standards for revenue recognition is applied.

¥6.9bn 88）（66 ¥10.5bn155）（196

Domestic and Global results include figures after elimination of set-offs in transactions between business segments.

Operating revenues continued to be strong in Hong Kong ( 143%, yoy) and other Global businesses.

Operating profit was driven by Malaysia (+¥2.7 billion, yoy), with contributions from Hong Kong (+¥1.2 billion, yoy) and overseas unlisted companies in Cambodia and other countries.

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

4

Disclaimer

AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
