AEON Financial Service : Fiscal 2022 For the Fiscal 2022 ended February 28, 2023

１. Financial Highlights Key points of the announcement
Highest profit ever in Global business, consolidated results increase in sales and profit, and achieved published figures.
Year-end dividend increased by 3 yen.
In Domestic business, continue to make upfront investments to expand our operations, start restructuring, and start business model reform.
【Domestic business】
Online cardholder acquisition has grown to the same level as in-store, and an efficient system has been established (1.81 million, +230,000 (YoY))
Cashless payment transaction volume reached a record high for the second consecutive year (shopping ¥6.5 trillion, +9% (QoQ) / e-money ¥2.4 trillion, +4%(QoQ) )
Shopping revolving, installment balance to the stage of increase (¥265.3 billion, +¥20.6 billion(YoY))
Cash advances increased due to a review of credit in line with the recovery in demand for funds (+3% (QoQ) → +14% (QoQ) in the second half)
In view of rising interest rates, the amount of securitization of receivables was
【Global business】
Promoting digitalization in the midst of the pandemic and improving productivity. Accelerating business model reform and investment for new growth
Expanded business mainly in Hong Kong and Malaysia, and Cambodia grew as the fourth pillar overseas (operating profit of ¥1.2 billion)
AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.
1. Financial Highlights The Highlights of the Consolidated Results
・Domestic business : Have started business restructuring for regrowth.
Global business : Growth exceeds pre-pandemic levels (+4.8 billion yen in exchange rate) ・Ordinary profit and net profit exceeded the published figures, dividend per share
increased by 3 yen at the end of the fiscal year, to 53 yen per year
