(１) Increased transaction volume

Domestic： Revenues increased due to expansion of business, mainly credit cards.

Global ： Operating revenue in all three areas reached a record high, with double-digit sales growth in global business

(２) Increase in the balance of trade receivables

Domestic： Cash advances bottomed out due to user expansion, and moving into expansion phase

Global ： Receivables expand, mainly in China area

In Thailand and other countries, the increase in outstanding loans pauses due to stricter screening

(3) Increased bad debt-related expenses

Domestic : Expenses increased, but remained flat compared to outstanding operating receivables

Global ： In addition to special factors in the same period of the previous year, the recovery rate declined due to an increase in the payment burden due to soaring prices

Merged with AEON Credit Service on June 1

We will continue to reorganize our domestic business to optimize the allocation of management

resources, speed up decision-making, and maximize group synergies