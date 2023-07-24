This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails

FY2023 First Quarter

IR Presentation Materials

July 11, 2023

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Code No: 8570

Contents

  • Financial Results Highlights
  • Priority Initiatives

3 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Appendix

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

2

1 Financial Results Highlights

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

3

Financial Results Highlights

() Increased transaction volume

Domestic Revenues increased due to expansion of business, mainly credit cards.

Global Operating revenue in all three areas reached a record high, with double-digit sales growth in global business

() Increase in the balance of trade receivables

Domestic Cash advances bottomed out due to user expansion, and moving into expansion phase

Global Receivables expand, mainly in China area

In Thailand and other countries, the increase in outstanding loans pauses due to stricter screening

(3) Increased bad debt-related expenses

Domestic : Expenses increased, but remained flat compared to outstanding operating receivables

Global In addition to special factors in the same period of the previous year, the recovery rate declined due to an increase in the payment burden due to soaring prices

Merged with AEON Credit Service on June 1

We will continue to reorganize our domestic business to optimize the allocation of management

resources, speed up decision-making, and maximize group synergies

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

4

The Highlights of the Consolidated Results

  • Both in the domestic and global business, operating revenue in increased year on year
  • Operating profit decreased because of up bad debt expenses in both area

Consolidated YoY

Global

Domestic

YoY

YoY

Operating

¥116.6 bn

１０9

¥7.bn

１０5

¥45.3 bn

16

Revenue

Operating

¥9.1 bn

60

¥1.3 bn

5

¥8.1 bn

63

Profit

Ordinary

¥9.5 bn

59

Profit

Profit

attributable to

¥3.5 bn

45

owners of

parent

FY2023

Forecast Progress

¥480.0 bn

24

¥61.0 bn

15

¥61.0 bn

16

¥27.0 bn

13

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

5

