This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails
FY2023 First Quarter
IR Presentation Materials
July 11, 2023
Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Code No: 8570
Contents
- Financial Results Highlights
- Priority Initiatives
3 Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Appendix
AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.
2
1 Financial Results Highlights
AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.
3
Financial Results Highlights
(１) Increased transaction volume
Domestic： Revenues increased due to expansion of business, mainly credit cards.
Global ： Operating revenue in all three areas reached a record high, with double-digit sales growth in global business
(２) Increase in the balance of trade receivables
Domestic： Cash advances bottomed out due to user expansion, and moving into expansion phase
Global ： Receivables expand, mainly in China area
In Thailand and other countries, the increase in outstanding loans pauses due to stricter screening
(3) Increased bad debt-related expenses
Domestic : Expenses increased, but remained flat compared to outstanding operating receivables
Global ： In addition to special factors in the same period of the previous year, the recovery rate declined due to an increase in the payment burden due to soaring prices
Merged with AEON Credit Service on June 1
We will continue to reorganize our domestic business to optimize the allocation of management
resources, speed up decision-making, and maximize group synergies
AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.
4
The Highlights of the Consolidated Results
- Both in the domestic and global business, operating revenue in increased year on year
- Operating profit decreased because of up bad debt expenses in both area
Consolidated YoY
Global
Domestic
YoY
YoY
Operating
¥116.6 bn
１０9
％
¥7１.３bn
１０5％
¥45.3 bn
１16 ％
Revenue
Operating
¥9.1 bn
60
％
¥1.3 bn
5１ ％
¥8.1 bn
63 ％
Profit
Ordinary
¥9.5 bn
59
％
－
ー
－
ー
Profit
Profit
attributable to
¥3.5 bn
45
％
－
ー
－
ー
owners of
parent
FY2023
Forecast Progress
¥480.0 bn
24
％
¥61.0 bn
15
％
¥61.0 bn
16
％
¥27.0 bn
13
％
AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.
5
