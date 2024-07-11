Financial summary

Results are improving as the effects of "selection and concentration"

to enhance corporate value are being realized Improved profitability and productivity of assets

Asset Profitability

➢High-yield trade receivables※steadily expanded and contributed to earnings

Domestic: ¥811.7bn（１１０％YoY/＋¥34.6bn from the beginning of the FY）

Global: ¥957.1bn（１１５％YoY/＋¥51.5bn from the beginning of the FY ）

Productivity

Consolidated operating profit grew to ¥15.2 bn (166%YoY) by controlling the increase in operating expenses (105%YoY) against the expansion of operating revenue (110%YoY) Domestic ： Expansion of transaction volume mainly in settlement, recovery of bank profitability in response to changes in the interest rate environment



Substantial increase in profit due to improved cost efficiency in sales promotion expenses (-1.3 bn in YoY) and curbed loan-loss related expenses