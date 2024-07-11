This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

Financial summary

Results are improving as the effects of "selection and concentration"

to enhance corporate value are being realized Improved profitability and productivity of assets

  • Asset Profitability

High-yield trade receivablessteadily expanded and contributed to earnings

Domestic: ¥811.7bn（１１０％YoY/¥34.6bn from the beginning of the FY

Global: ¥957.1bn（１１５％YoY/¥51.5bn from the beginning of the FY

  • Productivity
    • Consolidated operating profit grew to ¥15.2 bn (166%YoY) by controlling the increase in operating expenses (105%YoY) against the expansion of operating revenue (110%YoY)
    • Domestic Expansion of transaction volume mainly in settlement, recovery of bank profitability in response to changes in the interest rate environment

Substantial increase in profit due to improved cost efficiency in sales promotion expenses (-1.3 bn in YoY) and curbed loan-loss related expenses

  • Global Recovery in the Malay region ahead of others, driving the Global business Although bad debt-related expenses remained at a high level, continued to strengthen credit and collection systems

The Highlights of the Consolidated Results

Consolidated

Operating

¥127. bn

Revenue

YoY

10

Domestic

¥７５.bn

YoY

１０５

Global

¥５３.bn

YoY

１１７

FY202

Rate of

Forecast

progress

¥520.0 bn ２５

Operating

¥１５.bn

１６６

¥.bn

７５３

¥.bn

10

Profit

Ordinary

¥１５.bn

１６７

profit

Profit

attributable

¥6.0 bn

１６9

to owners of

parent

¥55.0 bn ２８

¥55.0 bn ２９

¥21.0 bn9

As a result of the domestic business integration in June 2023, the results of AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., which had been included in the adjustment amount, are included in the domestic segment.

YoY is calculated by reorganizing the previous year's results into the changed segments.

[Domestic] Breakdown of Operating Profit

  • Increased due to continued growth in card revenues and financial income, despite the negative impact of the sale of a subsidiary
  • Continued to control sales promotion expenses with emphasis on cost-effectiveness despite an increase in bad debt-related expenses due to a rise in the balance of receivables

Unit Bn JPY

Sales

Bad debt

promotion

related

Installment

Revenue(-)

expenses

expense

Revenue(+)

finance

.

APF impact

＋１.

Expense(-)

Expense(+)

Financial

Revenue

revenue (APF impact)

.

+3.1

▲2.

Card

Securitization

Revenue

revenue

. Other

＋３.

revenue

General and

administrative expenses, etc.

＋１.

.

1.3 0.8

3/1Q

+.

Operating

revenue3.

Operating

expenses▲.

4/1Q

Elimination of

domestic segment

due to merger of AFS

and ACS

Impact: Operating

revenue -0.5

Main factors

[Operating revenue]

Card revenue 3.

credit card business 1.9Financing 1.

Financial revenue ＋３.Sales of securities ＋１.９、 interest and dividends ＋０.7

Other revenue ＋２.

Impact of consolidation of FeliCa PM ＋２.０）

[Operating expenses]

Sales promotion expenses ▲.

Strengthencontrolbyreviewingsalespromotionmeasures

Bad debt related expense ＋１.

Impact of increase in operating receivables balance)

General and administrative expenses, etc. ＋１.５ （Impact of consolidation of FeliCa PM ＋１.７）

[Domestic] Credit card, e-money

Productivity

(Revenue growth)

  • Credit card shopping transaction volume increased 105% YoY due to the launch of Gold Card exclusive benefits and promotion of AEON Pay usage
  • Cash advance transaction volume increased by 102% YoY due to improved convenience of the application and strengthened appeal through outbound calls, etc.

Settlement Transaction Volume

Cash advance transaction volume

Unit Bn JPY

2,353.6bn

Unit Bn JPY

E-money503.8bn

Shopping：１,849.8bn

2,400

E-money volume

120

102.7bn

Shopping volume

1,800

90

1,200

60

600

30

0

0

2/1Q

2/1Q

2/1Q

2/1Q

24/1Q

2/1Q

2/1Q

2/1Q

2/1Q

24/1Q

[Domestic] Expansion of Group synergies

Productivity

(Revenue growth)

  • Launched Gold Member benefits at AEON MALL Increased incentives to visit AEON MALL, leading to an increase in both the number of customers and the amount of payment
  • Continue to enhance group benefits to maximize group synergy

Start of new special offers at AEON MALL (from April 2024)

At AEON MALL Specialty Stores

Customer Appreciation Day (20th and 30th of every month)

AEON MALL Customer Appreciation Day

Credit Card Transactions

Same day of the previous year, same scale comparison

N0. of users ３０

Transactionvolume６０

Domestic AEON Pay

Productivity

(Revenue growth)

  • AEON Pay has more than 10 million members, and the number of locations where AEON Pay can be used is steadily increasing.
  • Advanced use of AEON Pay in everyday situations, and the inclusion of small-value payments has contributed to an increase in the amount of payments per capita

Number of members and available locations

AEON Pay members

No. of members

１０.9million

＋１.９３million

23/1Q

24/1Q

Available locations

.9locations

＋１.23locations

23/1Q

24/1Q

Settlement amount

Vs. AEON Pay non-registered members

17,000yen/month

Domestic Operating receivables

Asset

Profitability

Improvement

  • 110% YoY growth is expected to continue and recover to pre-Pandemic levels in 2H

Operating receivables

Breakdown

Unit Bn JPY Revolving

1,000

credit

Ｉｎｓｔａｌｌｍｅｎｔ

finance

８２４.bn

Cash advances

Unsecured loans

８１１.bn

Difference

YoY

at beginning

of FY

■ Revolving credit

１２０％

＋１７.bn

750

500

250

0

20/Q 2/Q 22/Q 2/Q 24/1Q

Ｉｎｓｔａｌｌｍｅｎｔ

1１３％

＋２.bn

finance

■ Cash advances

１０５％

＋１４.bn

Unsecured loans

９８％

0.bn

Bank card loans, etc.

Total

１１０％

＋３４.bn

March 2024

[Domestic] Improved UX through app improvements

Asset

Profitability

Improvement

  • Improved functionality and visibility of the "AEON Wallet" contributed to an increase in the number of revolving transactions and an increase in revolving balances

Operating Receivables Growth Rate

120%

Revolving

credit

Cash advances

Ｉｎｓｔａｌｌｍｅｎｔ

110%

finance

100%

90%

80%

1/1Q

22/1Q

23/1Q

24/1Q

Recognition Interest

Confirmation

Action

Change of application leads and improvement of visibility

Number of visitors to the revolving credit change screen

times before the change

Equipped with simulation function

May 2023

Completion rate of revolving loan applications by users

Approximately ７０

No. of applicants for revolving change

+３０ YoY

Domestic Control of bad debt-related expenses

Productivity

(Cost control)

  • Ratio of bad debt-related expenses to operating receivables remains low

Quarterly Bad Debt Expense Ratio

Improved productivity in debt collection

*Ratio of bad debt-related expenses to the total balance of revolving, installment, cash advance, and unsecured loans

Updating customer information

2.0%

Promote registration information and maintenance of addresses, contacts, etc. on outbound calls

1.0%

SMS

0.0%

SMS-based guidance efficiency

Send SMS confirming the procedure details after the call

Improved accuracy of information

23/1Q

23/2Q

2/3Q

23/4Q

24/1Q

