Brief Report of Financial Results（Unaudited） (For the six Months Ended August 31, 2023) October 10，2023 Company name AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. Listings Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Security code 8570 URL https://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/en/ Representative Kenji Fujita, President and CEO Contact: Tomoyuki Mitsufuji, Director, Managing Executive Officer

1. Business performance (For the six Months ended August 31, 2023 and for the Six Months ended August 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen Profit Operating Percentage Operating Percentage Ordinary Percentage attributable Percentage income Change profit Change profit Change to owners Change of parent Six Months ended August 31, 2023 237,555 7.2 20,290 △36.3 21,314 △38.0 7,236 △60.2 Six Months ended August 31, 2022 221,579 - 31,857 △4.2 34,390 0.6 18,204 0.3 (Note) Comprehensive income; The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2023; 30,406 million ( △14.8%), The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2022; 35,678 million (15.3%) (yen) Net Income per Share Fully Diluted Net Income per Share Six Months ended 33.53 33.52 August 31, 2023 Six Months ended 84.34 84.33 August 31, 2022

(Note) "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standards No. 29, March 31, 2020) have been applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated accounting period, and each figure for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 is the value after the application of the accounting standard, etc., and the rate of change in operating revenue from the same quarter of the previous year is not shown.

(2) Financial Position

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)

Total Assets Net Assets Total equity ratio Net Assets per Share Six Months ended 6,913,200 561,508 6.4 2,062.55 August 31, 2023 February 28, 2022 6,659,468 541,133 6.5 2,014.29 (Note) Own capital; Six Months ended August 31, 2023; 445,230 million February 28, 2022; 434, 800 million

2. Cash Dividends