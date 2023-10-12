Brief Report of Financial ResultsUnaudited

(For the six Months Ended August 31, 2023)

October 102023

Company name AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

Listings

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Security code

8570

URL

https://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/en/

Representative

Kenji Fujita, President and CEO

Contact:

Tomoyuki Mitsufuji, Director, Managing Executive Officer

1. Business performance (For the six Months ended August 31, 2023 and for the Six Months ended August 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen

Profit

Operating

Percentage

Operating

Percentage

Ordinary

Percentage

attributable

Percentage

income

Change

profit

Change

profit

Change

to owners

Change

of parent

Six Months ended

August 31, 2023

237,555

7.2

20,290

36.3

21,314

38.0

7,236

60.2

Six Months ended

August 31, 2022

221,579

-

31,857

4.2

34,390

0.6

18,204

0.3

(Note) Comprehensive income; The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2023; 30,406 million ( 14.8%),

The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2022; 35,678 million (15.3%)

(yen)

Net Income per Share

Fully Diluted Net

Income per Share

Six Months ended

33.53

33.52

August 31, 2023

Six Months ended

84.34

84.33

August 31, 2022

(Note) "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standards No. 29, March 31, 2020) have been applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated accounting period, and each figure for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 is the value after the application of the accounting standard, etc., and the rate of change in operating revenue from the same quarter of the previous year is not shown.

(2) Financial Position

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Total equity ratio

Net Assets per Share

Six Months ended

6,913,200

561,508

6.4

2,062.55

August 31, 2023

February 28, 2022

6,659,468

541,133

6.5

2,014.29

(Note) Own capital; Six Months ended August 31, 2023; 445,230 million

February 28, 2022; 434, 800 million

2. Cash Dividends

(yen)

Dividend per share

(Base date)

First quarter

Interim

Third quarter

Term end

Annual

period

period

period

February 2023 term

20.00

33.00

53.00

February 2024 term

25.00

February 2023 term (Estimated)

28.00

53.00

(Note) Amendments from the most recently published dividend forecast : No

3. Projections (For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2024)

(Millions of yen, %) (% is the percentage of change to the previous year)

Profit

Operating

YoY

Operating

YoY

Ordinary

YoY

attributable

YoY

Net income

income

profit

profit

to owners

per share

of parent

Full term

480,000

1.5

61,000

3.6

61,000

0.9

27,000

12.0

125.08

(Note) Amendments from the most recently published projections forecast : No Interim projections forecast are not disclosed

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiary during the period
    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation ): Yes
    New: - companies, Excluded: 1 company (AEON Credit Service Co., Ltd.)
    (Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period)" on page 12.
  2. Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Change in accounting principle, procedure, disclosure, etc. concerning preparation of consolidated financial statements Change due to a newly issued accounting requirement: Yes
    Change other than : No
    Change accounting quotation: No
    Restatement: No
  4. Number of shares issued (Common stock)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

Six Months ended August 31, 2023

216,010,128 shares

Year ending February 28, 2023

216,010,128 shares

2) Number of shares held in treasury at end of period (including treasury shares)

Six Months ended August 31, 2023

145,822 shares

Year ending February 28, 2023

152,400 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six Months ended August 31, 2023

215,858,079 shares

Six Months ended August 31, 2022

215,840,136 shares

  • This Brief Report of Financial Results (Unaudited) is not required for submission for quarterly audit review.
  • Projections above are based on management's assumptions using information available at the time of publication. Owing to various factors, actual results may differ from these projections.
  • The Company provides FACT BOOK on its business and performance on its website.

Accompanying Materials

Contents

Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  2. Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Going-concern Assumption)
    (Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
    (Change in significant subsidiary during the term) (Changes in Accounting Policy)
    (Application of Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement) (Additional Information)
    (Segment Information) (Material Subsequent Events)

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2023

As of August 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

842,615

698,093

Call loans

10,373

1,653

Accounts receivable - installment

1,769,588

1,933,380

Lease receivables and investments in

11,951

11,510

leases

Operating loans

845,262

899,920

Loans and bills discounted for banking

2,160,775

2,235,756

business

Securities for banking business

460,545

583,049

Securities for insurance business

18,134

17,393

Monetary claims bought

22,534

20,158

Money held in trust

123,894

123,258

Other

200,590

189,933

Allowance for doubtful accounts

127,445

128,469

Total current assets

6,338,823

6,585,639

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

31,925

32,015

Intangible assets

Goodwill

13,191

12,368

Software

113,906

123,425

Other

3,942

3,750

Total intangible assets

131,040

139,544

Investments and other assets

157,008

155,297

Total non-current assets

319,974

326,857

Deferred assets

670

703

Total assets

6,659,468

6,913,200

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

255,662

286,834

Deposits for banking business

4,397,953

4,506,069

Short-term borrowings

221,934

264,926

Current portion of long-term borrowings

117,858

123,037

Current portion of bonds payable

85,237

55,260

Commercial papers

75,000

77,494

Provision for bonuses

4,365

4,823

Provision for point card certificates

798

715

Other provisions

190

48

Other

185,509

195,956

Total current liabilities

5,344,510

5,515,167

Non-current liabilities

Reserve for insurance policy liabilities

54,338

52,019

Bonds payable

264,826

276,539

Long-term borrowings

417,238

470,197

Retirement benefit liability

2,151

2,364

Provision for loss on interest repayment

4,822

3,294

Other provisions

232

259

Deferred tax liabilities

1,286

1,189

Other

28,928

30,661

Total non-current liabilities

773,824

836,525

Total liabilities

6,118,335

6,351,692

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2023

As of August 31, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

45,698

45,698

Capital surplus

120,270

120,265

Retained earnings

278,172

277,766

Treasury shares

390

373

Total shareholders' equity

443,750

443,356

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

27,661

26,076

sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

120

515

Foreign currency translation adjustment

18,738

27,552

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

147

117

Total accumulated other comprehensive

8,950

1,873

income

Share acquisition rights

13

15

Non-controlling interests

106,319

116,262

Total net assets

541,133

561,508

Total liabilities and net assets

6,659,468

6,913,200

