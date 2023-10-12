Brief Report of Financial Results（Unaudited）
(For the six Months Ended August 31, 2023)
October 10，2023
Company name AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.
Listings
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Security code
8570
URL
https://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/en/
Representative
Kenji Fujita, President and CEO
Contact:
Tomoyuki Mitsufuji, Director, Managing Executive Officer
1. Business performance (For the six Months ended August 31, 2023 and for the Six Months ended August 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen
Profit
Operating
Percentage
Operating
Percentage
Ordinary
Percentage
attributable
Percentage
income
Change
profit
Change
profit
Change
to owners
Change
of parent
Six Months ended
August 31, 2023
237,555
7.2
20,290
△36.3
21,314
△38.0
7,236
△60.2
Six Months ended
August 31, 2022
221,579
-
31,857
△4.2
34,390
0.6
18,204
0.3
(Note) Comprehensive income; The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2023; 30,406 million ( △14.8%),
The 1st Quarter of Fiscal 2022; 35,678 million (15.3%)
(yen)
Net Income per Share
Fully Diluted Net
Income per Share
Six Months ended
33.53
33.52
August 31, 2023
Six Months ended
84.34
84.33
August 31, 2022
(Note) "Accounting Standards for Revenue Recognition" (Corporate Accounting Standards No. 29, March 31, 2020) have been applied since the beginning of the first quarter of the current consolidated accounting period, and each figure for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 is the value after the application of the accounting standard, etc., and the rate of change in operating revenue from the same quarter of the previous year is not shown.
(2) Financial Position
(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Total equity ratio
Net Assets per Share
Six Months ended
6,913,200
561,508
6.4
2,062.55
August 31, 2023
February 28, 2022
6,659,468
541,133
6.5
2,014.29
(Note) Own capital; Six Months ended August 31, 2023; 445,230 million
February 28, 2022; 434, 800 million
2. Cash Dividends
(yen)
Dividend per share
(Base date)
First quarter
Interim
Third quarter
Term end
Annual
period
period
period
February 2023 term
－
20.00
－
33.00
53.00
February 2024 term
－
25.00
February 2023 term (Estimated)
－
28.00
53.00
(Note) Amendments from the most recently published dividend forecast : No
3. Projections (For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2024)
(Millions of yen, %) (% is the percentage of change to the previous year)
Profit
Operating
YoY
Operating
YoY
Ordinary
YoY
attributable
YoY
Net income
income
profit
profit
to owners
per share
of parent
Full term
480,000
1.5
61,000
3.6
61,000
△0.9
27,000
△12.0
125.08
(Note) Amendments from the most recently published projections forecast : No Interim projections forecast are not disclosed
※Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiary during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation ): Yes
New: - companies, Excluded: 1 company (AEON Credit Service Co., Ltd.)
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Major Notes (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period)" on page 12.
- Application of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
- Change in accounting principle, procedure, disclosure, etc. concerning preparation of consolidated financial statements① Change due to a newly issued accounting requirement: Yes
②Change other than ① : No
③Change accounting quotation: No
④Restatement: No
- Number of shares issued (Common stock)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
Six Months ended August 31, 2023
216,010,128 shares
Year ending February 28, 2023
216,010,128 shares
2) Number of shares held in treasury at end of period (including treasury shares)
Six Months ended August 31, 2023
145,822 shares
Year ending February 28, 2023
152,400 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six Months ended August 31, 2023
215,858,079 shares
Six Months ended August 31, 2022
215,840,136 shares
- This Brief Report of Financial Results (Unaudited) is not required for submission for quarterly audit review.
- Projections above are based on management's assumptions using information available at the time of publication. Owing to various factors, actual results may differ from these projections.
- The Company provides FACT BOOK on its business and performance on its website.
Accompanying Materials
Contents
Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes
- Consolidated Balance Sheet
- Consolidated Statement of Income and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Notes on the Consolidated Financial Statements (Notes on the Going-concern Assumption)
(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
(Change in significant subsidiary during the term) (Changes in Accounting Policy)
(Application of Accounting Standard for Fair Value Measurement) (Additional Information)
(Segment Information) (Material Subsequent Events)
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2023
As of August 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
842,615
698,093
Call loans
10,373
1,653
Accounts receivable - installment
1,769,588
1,933,380
Lease receivables and investments in
11,951
11,510
leases
Operating loans
845,262
899,920
Loans and bills discounted for banking
2,160,775
2,235,756
business
Securities for banking business
460,545
583,049
Securities for insurance business
18,134
17,393
Monetary claims bought
22,534
20,158
Money held in trust
123,894
123,258
Other
200,590
189,933
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△127,445
△128,469
Total current assets
6,338,823
6,585,639
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
31,925
32,015
Intangible assets
Goodwill
13,191
12,368
Software
113,906
123,425
Other
3,942
3,750
Total intangible assets
131,040
139,544
Investments and other assets
157,008
155,297
Total non-current assets
319,974
326,857
Deferred assets
670
703
Total assets
6,659,468
6,913,200
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
255,662
286,834
Deposits for banking business
4,397,953
4,506,069
Short-term borrowings
221,934
264,926
Current portion of long-term borrowings
117,858
123,037
Current portion of bonds payable
85,237
55,260
Commercial papers
75,000
77,494
Provision for bonuses
4,365
4,823
Provision for point card certificates
798
715
Other provisions
190
48
Other
185,509
195,956
Total current liabilities
5,344,510
5,515,167
Non-current liabilities
Reserve for insurance policy liabilities
54,338
52,019
Bonds payable
264,826
276,539
Long-term borrowings
417,238
470,197
Retirement benefit liability
2,151
2,364
Provision for loss on interest repayment
4,822
3,294
Other provisions
232
259
Deferred tax liabilities
1,286
1,189
Other
28,928
30,661
Total non-current liabilities
773,824
836,525
Total liabilities
6,118,335
6,351,692
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2023
As of August 31, 2023
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
45,698
45,698
Capital surplus
120,270
120,265
Retained earnings
278,172
277,766
Treasury shares
△390
△373
Total shareholders' equity
443,750
443,356
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
△27,661
△26,076
sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
120
515
Foreign currency translation adjustment
18,738
27,552
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
△147
△117
Total accumulated other comprehensive
△8,950
1,873
income
Share acquisition rights
13
15
Non-controlling interests
106,319
116,262
Total net assets
541,133
561,508
Total liabilities and net assets
6,659,468
6,913,200
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 05:02:25 UTC.