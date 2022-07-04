Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8570   JP3131400008

AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.

(8570)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-04 am EDT
1287.00 JPY   +3.21%
05:53pAEON FINANCIAL SERVICE : Notice regarding acquisition of FTSE Russell ESG Ratings (171KB)
PU
05/24MoneyLion, Aeon Consortium Receive Malaysian Approval for Digital Banking License
MT
05/24MoneyLion and AEON Consortium Obtain Approval for Malaysian Digital Banking License
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEON Financial Service : Notice regarding acquisition of FTSE Russell ESG Ratings (171KB)

07/04/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only. If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

July 4, 2022

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad

Notice regarding acquisition of highest ranking in "FTSE Russell ESG Ratings" in Malaysia

AEON CREDIT SERVICE (M) BERHAD (hereinafter "ACSM"), a local subsidiary of AEON Financial Services Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "AFS"), is pleased to announce that ACSM has been selected for the FTSE 4Good Bursa Malaysia Index, which consists of the top 200 companies evaluated by FTSE Russell for the eighth consecutive year since 2015. In addition, ACSM received the highest- ranking four-star rating among FBM EMAS (the top 25% overall).

The AFS Group are aware that we can develop our business only through the sustainable development of society and is engaged in environmental conservation and social contribution activities. In addition, in order to ensure that the Group's business is positioned as one of the infrastructures indispensables to society, regardless of whether it is in Japan or overseas, we aim to achieve a balance between economic value and social value by promoting sustainability management.

Going forward, AFS will continue to meet the expectations of our stakeholders and aim to achieve both sustainable social development and business growth.

FTSE Russell ESG Ratings

FTSE Russell's ESG rating and data model provides investors with a multifaceted understanding of a company's exposure and management to ESG challenges. ESG ratings consist of a comprehensive rating that can be broken down into pillar and theme exposures and scores. The pillars and themes are based on the evaluation of more than 300 individual survey items and are applied according to the business description of each company.

FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index

It is an indicator created by FTSE and the Malaysian Stock Exchange. It consists of stocks selected and screened from the constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia EMAS Index in accordance with defined and transparent ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria.

ACSM's Initiatives

Each ESG item has received high rating, especially for "Social" and "Governance."

Governance: Establish a highly developed governance system, including a qualified risk management system and measures to combat fraud and bribery as a listed company in Malaysia

Social: Promote HR initiatives such as improving the work environment and enhancing the training system.

Actively make donations to the committee through the AEON Foundation.

Disclaimer

AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 21:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.
05:53pAEON FINANCIAL SERVICE : Notice regarding acquisition of FTSE Russell ESG Ratings (171KB)
PU
05/24MoneyLion, Aeon Consortium Receive Malaysian Approval for Digital Banking License
MT
05/24MoneyLion and AEON Consortium Obtain Approval for Malaysian Digital Banking License
CI
04/29Sea Ltd, Axiata unit among winners of Malaysia's digital bank licenses
RE
04/29Grab-SingTel JV Among Winners for Malaysian Digital Banking Licenses
DJ
04/12AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Febru..
CI
04/11UBS Adjusts Aeon Financial Service's Price Target to 1,260 Yen From 1,290 Yen, Keeps at..
MT
04/04Nomura Adjusts Aeon Financial Service's Price Target to 1,290 Yen From 1,490 Yen, Keeps..
MT
03/14AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE : Corporate Governance Report
PU
02/25AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 472 B 3 481 M 3 481 M
Net income 2022 25 549 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2022 349 B 2 568 M 2 568 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 3,55%
Capitalization 278 B 2 047 M 2 047 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 19 313
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 287,00 JPY
Average target price 1 373,64 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenji Fujita President & Representative Director
Masaki Suzuki Chairman
Kazuo Ishizuka General Manager-Group Information Technology
Toshiyuki Masuda General Manager-Group Operations Planning
Tomoyuki Mitsufuji Director & General Manager-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.0.40%1 991
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-19.31%42 925
ORIX CORPORATION-4.52%19 757
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-38.37%14 338
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED25.39%6 673
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-30.29%5 303