AEON Financial Service : Brief Report of Financial Results FY2020 (660KB)

(Reference) Investment gains and losses on equity method; Fiscal 2020; 43 million, Fiscal 2019; 31 million.
(Note) Since the Group has changed its fiscal year from the consolidated fiscal year to the end of February, the consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) is 11 months. Therefore, the rate of increase or decrease compared to the previous fiscal year is not described.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)
(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million yen)
Net cash used in
Net cash used in
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
equivalents
operating activities
Investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Fiscal 2020 ended
February 28, 2021
62,282
△94,557
△14,354
666,738
Fiscal 2019 ended
February 29, 2020
352,217
△177,438
△89,040
713,407
(For the Fiscal 2020 ended February28, 2021and for the Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020)
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
Total
Dividends to
End-
End-
End-
Fiscal
Annual
dividends
Payout ratio
net
first
second
third
paid
(consolidated)
assets
year-end
total
quarter
quarter
quarter
(full year)
(consolidated)
February
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
million yen
%
%
2020 term
-
29.00
-
39.00
68.00
14,674
43.0
3.8
February
2021 term
-
11.00
-
23.00
34.00
7,338
41.5
1.8
February
41.1
2021 term
to
(Estimated)
14.00
-
26.00
40.00
45.4
(Note) Breakdown of dividend for end-second quarter of February 2021 term (Estimated)
Ordinary dividend 12yen, commemorative dividend for our 40th year of business 2yen. Breakdown of dividend for fiscal year-end of February 2021 term (Estimated)
Ordinary dividend 24yen, commemorative dividend for our 40th year of business 2 yen.
3. Forecast of Consolidated Earnings (For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022)
(Millions of yen, %) (% is the percentage of change to the previous year)
Profit
Operating
Operating
YoY
Ordinary
YoY
attributabl
YoY
Net
YoY
e to
income per
revenue
profit
profit
owners of
share
parent
490,000
0.6
41,000
0.9
41,000
1.9
19,000
7.4
88.04
Full term
to
to
to
to
to
to
to
to
to
520.000
6.7
46,000
13.2
46,000
14.3
21,000
18.7
97.31
(Note) Consolidated earnings forecasts are disclosed in a range format.
※Notes
Change in significant subsidiary during the term (Change in specified subsidiary that caused a change in the scope of consolidation) ; Yes
Change in accounting principle, procedure, disclosure, etc., concerning preparation of consolidated financial statements
(matters to be mentioned concerning the change of important items to be the bases for preparation of consolidated financial statements)
Change by a newly issued accounting pronouncement; No
Change other than① ; No
Change accounting quotation ; No
④ Restatement ; No
Number of shares issued（Common stock)
Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury stock) Fiscal 2020; 216,010,128 shares, Fiscal 2019; 216,010,128 shares
Number of shares of treasury stock at end of term
Fiscal 2020; 179,553 shares, Fiscal 2019; 208,452 shares
Average of the number of shares during the quarter(For the Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020) Fiscal 2020; 215,812,956 shares, Fiscal 2019; 215,793,012 shares
(Reference): Report of Non-Consolidated Financial Results Business performance
(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results
(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)
Profit
Operating
YOY
Operating
YOY
Ordinary
YOY
attributable
YOY
revenue
profit
profit
to owners of
parent
Fiscal 2020 ended
February 28, 2021
22,252
-
13,429
-
12,378
-
8,529
-
Fiscal 2019 ended
February 29, 2020
23,400
-
13,499
-
12,825
-
12,382
-
Profit attributable to
Fully Diluted Profit
owners of parent per
attributable to owners of
share
parent per Share
Fiscal 2020 ended
February 28, 2021
39.52
39.51
Fiscal 2019 ended
February 29, 2020
57.38
55.90
(Note) Since the company has changed its fiscal year from the current fiscal year to the end of February, the fiscal year (April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) is 11 months. Therefore, the rate of increase or decrease compared to the previous fiscal year is not described.
(2) Financial position
(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)
The financial results are not audited by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Remarks on the projections, other issues (Notes on future statements, etc.)
The forecasts include the future prospects, the assumptions and forecasts underlying the plan on the present date, and the achievement is not intended to be a promise to us .In addition, actual performance is different from the above forecast due to various factors in the future.
(How to obtain supplementary information on financial results) We provide supplementary explanatory materials on our website for business and performance.
Aeon Credit Services Co., Ltd. and three other domestic subsidiaries have changed their fiscal year from the end of March to the end of February, so the consolidated fiscal year 2019 incorporates 11-month from April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020, and the previous consolidated fiscal year was 12-month from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.
Although AEON Bank, Ltd. has not changed its fiscal year from the end of March, AFS consolidated earnings figures incorporate 11-month from April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 for the fiscal year under review and 12-month from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 for the previous consolidated fiscal year.
5.Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 29, 2020
As of February 28, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
762,891
705,739
Call loans
53,773
30,841
Accounts receivable - installment
1,543,135
1,521,149
Lease receivables and investments in
12,782
12,284
leases
Operating loans
860,572
782,916
Loans and bills discounted for banking
1,674,786
1,998,379
business
Securities for banking business
447,229
519,023
Securities for insurance business
－
70,261
Monetary claims bought
14,823
30,800
Money held in trust
50,308
92,567
Other
177,875
184,176
Allowance for doubtful accounts
△114,308
△133,331
Total current assets
5,483,871
5,814,809
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
11,984
9,752
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
32,963
29,029
Construction in progress
151
232
Other, net
203
137
Total property, plant and equipment
45,302
39,152
Intangible assets
Goodwill
18,378
16,784
Software
85,417
100,249
Other
5,138
4,738
Total intangible assets
108,934
121,773
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
13,067
12,424
Deferred tax assets
39,141
44,289
Guarantee deposits
55,974
56,115
Other
34,299
34,376
Total investments and other assets
142,483
147,205
Total non-current assets
296,720
308,130
Deferred assets
Bond issuance costs
779
780
Total deferred assets
779
780
Total assets
5,781,370
6,123,721
(Millions of yen)
As of February 29, 2020
As of February 28, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
260,810
270,015
Deposits for banking business
3,790,240
4,018,666
Short-term borrowings
139,386
216,468
Current portion of long-term borrowings
106,651
62,159
Current portion of bonds payable
45,253
23,012
Commercial papers
160,151
85,000
Provision for bonuses
3,685
3,511
Provision for point card certificates
20,713
20,685
Other provisions
198
197
Other
166,526
189,143
Total current liabilities
4,693,618
4,888,859
Non-current liabilities
Reserve for insurance policy
－
86,639
liabilities
Bonds payable
252,853
282,721
Long-term borrowings
316,005
337,026
Retirement benefit liability
4,381
4,707
Provision for loss on interest
4,965
5,706
repayment
Other provisions
455
530
Deferred tax liabilities
3,626
1,518
Other
46,389
41,344
Total non-current liabilities
628,676
760,194
Total liabilities
5,322,295
5,649,053
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
45,698
45,698
Capital surplus
120,360
120,145
Retained earnings
230,508
237,385
Treasury shares
△534
△460
Total shareholders' equity
396,032
402,768
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-
2,912
3,283
sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
△4,468
△3,902
Foreign currency translation adjustment
△467
△334
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
△591
△352
Total accumulated other comprehensive
△2,614
△1,306
income
Share acquisition rights
82
43
Non-controlling interests
65,575
73,162
Total net assets
459,075
474,667
Total liabilities and net assets
5,781,370
6,123,721
