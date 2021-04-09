AEON Financial Service : Brief Report of Financial Results FY2020 (660KB)

Log in
AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.

(8570)
AEON Financial Service : Brief Report of Financial Results FY2020

04/09/2021
This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only.

If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

Brief Report of Financial ResultsUnaudited

(For the Fiscal 2020 Ended February 28,20201

April 9, 2021

Registered Company Name: AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Code No: 8570

URL: http://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/eng

President and CEO: Kenji

Fujita

Contact: Kazuyoshi Suzuki, Director, Senior Executive Officer

1. Business performance (For the Fiscal 2020 ended February 28, 2021 and For the Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)

Profit

Operating

Percentage

Operating

Percentage

Ordinary

Percentage

attributable

Percentage

revenue

Change

profit

Change

profit

Change

to owners

Change

of parent

Fiscal 2020 ended

February 28, 2021

487,309

-

40,651

-

40,238

-

17,693

-

Fiscal 2019 ended

February 29, 2020

457,280

-

65,070

-

65,797,

-

34,149

-

Comprehensive income; Fiscal 2020; 27,775million (-%), Fiscal 2019; 34,058 million (-)

Profit attributable

Fully Diluted

Profit attributable

to owners of

Operating profit/

to owners of

Return on equity

Return on assets

parent per Share

Operating revenue

parent

(Yen)

per Share (Yen)

Fiscal 2020 ended

February 28, 2021

81.99

81.97

4.5

0.7

8.3

Fiscal 2019 ended

February 29, 2020

158.25

154.15

8.8

1.2

14.2

(Reference) Investment gains and losses on equity method; Fiscal 2020; 43 million, Fiscal 2019; 31 million.

(Note) Since the Group has changed its fiscal year from the consolidated fiscal year to the end of February, the consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) is 11 months. Therefore, the rate of increase or decrease compared to the previous fiscal year is not described.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Capital Ratio

Net Assets per Share

Fiscal 2020 ended

February 28, 2021

6,123,721

474,667

6.6

1,860.08

Fiscal 2019 ended

February 29, 2020

5,781,370

459,075

6.8

1,823.05

(Reference) Shareholder's equity; Fiscal 2020; 401,462million, Fiscal 2019; 393,417 million.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million yen)

Net cash used in

Net cash used in

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash

equivalents

operating activities

Investing activities

financing activities

at end of period

Fiscal 2020 ended

February 28, 2021

62,282

94,557

14,354

666,738

Fiscal 2019 ended

February 29, 2020

352,217

177,438

89,040

713,407

(For the Fiscal 2020 ended February28, 2021and for the Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020)

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Total

Dividends to

End-

End-

End-

Fiscal

Annual

dividends

Payout ratio

net

first

second

third

paid

(consolidated)

assets

year-end

total

quarter

quarter

quarter

(full year)

(consolidated)

February

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

million yen

%

%

2020 term

-

29.00

-

39.00

68.00

14,674

43.0

3.8

February

2021 term

-

11.00

-

23.00

34.00

7,338

41.5

1.8

February

41.1

2021 term

to

(Estimated)

14.00

-

26.00

40.00

45.4

(Note) Breakdown of dividend for end-second quarter of February 2021 term (Estimated)

  • Ordinary dividend 12yen, commemorative dividend for our 40th year of business 2yen. Breakdown of dividend for fiscal year-end of February 2021 term (Estimated)
  • Ordinary dividend 24yen, commemorative dividend for our 40th year of business 2 yen.

3. Forecast of Consolidated Earnings (For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022)

(Millions of yen, %) (% is the percentage of change to the previous year)

Profit

Operating

Operating

YoY

Ordinary

YoY

attributabl

YoY

Net

YoY

e to

income per

revenue

profit

profit

owners of

share

parent

490,000

0.6

41,000

0.9

41,000

1.9

19,000

7.4

88.04

Full term

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

to

520.000

6.7

46,000

13.2

46,000

14.3

21,000

18.7

97.31

(Note) Consolidated earnings forecasts are disclosed in a range format.

Notes

  1. Change in significant subsidiary during the term (Change in specified subsidiary that caused a change in the scope of consolidation) ; Yes
  2. Change in accounting principle, procedure, disclosure, etc., concerning preparation of consolidated financial statements

(matters to be mentioned concerning the change of important items to be the bases for preparation of consolidated financial statements)

  • Change by a newly issued accounting pronouncement; No
  • Change other than ; No
  • Change accounting quotation ; No

Restatement ; No

  1. Number of shares issuedCommon stock)
  • Number of shares issued at end of period (including treasury stock) Fiscal 2020; 216,010,128 shares, Fiscal 2019; 216,010,128 shares
  • Number of shares of treasury stock at end of term
    Fiscal 2020; 179,553 shares, Fiscal 2019; 208,452 shares
  • Average of the number of shares during the quarter(For the Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020) Fiscal 2020; 215,812,956 shares, Fiscal 2019; 215,793,012 shares

(Reference): Report of Non-Consolidated Financial Results Business performance

(1) Non-consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)

Profit

Operating

YOY

Operating

YOY

Ordinary

YOY

attributable

YOY

revenue

profit

profit

to owners of

parent

Fiscal 2020 ended

February 28, 2021

22,252

-

13,429

-

12,378

-

8,529

-

Fiscal 2019 ended

February 29, 2020

23,400

-

13,499

-

12,825

-

12,382

-

Profit attributable to

Fully Diluted Profit

owners of parent per

attributable to owners of

share

parent per Share

Fiscal 2020 ended

February 28, 2021

39.52

39.51

Fiscal 2019 ended

February 29, 2020

57.38

55.90

(Note) Since the company has changed its fiscal year from the current fiscal year to the end of February, the fiscal year (April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) is 11 months. Therefore, the rate of increase or decrease compared to the previous fiscal year is not described.

(2) Financial position

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Fiscal 2020 ended

February 28, 2021

685,719

215,862

31.5

999.94

Fiscal 2019 ended

February 29, 2020

611,056

216,573

35.4

1,003.20

(Reference) Shareholder's equity; Fiscal 2020; 215,818 million, Fiscal 2019; 216,491 million.

  • The financial results are not audited by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
  • Remarks on the projections, other issues (Notes on future statements, etc.)
    The forecasts include the future prospects, the assumptions and forecasts underlying the plan on the present date, and the achievement is not intended to be a promise to us .In addition, actual performance is different from the above forecast due to various factors in the future.
    (How to obtain supplementary information on financial results) We provide supplementary explanatory materials on our website for business and performance.
  • Aeon Credit Services Co., Ltd. and three other domestic subsidiaries have changed their fiscal year from the end of March to the end of February, so the consolidated fiscal year 2019 incorporates 11-month from April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020, and the previous consolidated fiscal year was 12-month from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.
    Although AEON Bank, Ltd. has not changed its fiscal year from the end of March, AFS consolidated earnings figures incorporate 11-month from April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020 for the fiscal year under review and 12-month from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 for the previous consolidated fiscal year.

5.Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 29, 2020

As of February 28, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

762,891

705,739

Call loans

53,773

30,841

Accounts receivable - installment

1,543,135

1,521,149

Lease receivables and investments in

12,782

12,284

leases

Operating loans

860,572

782,916

Loans and bills discounted for banking

1,674,786

1,998,379

business

Securities for banking business

447,229

519,023

Securities for insurance business

70,261

Monetary claims bought

14,823

30,800

Money held in trust

50,308

92,567

Other

177,875

184,176

Allowance for doubtful accounts

114,308

133,331

Total current assets

5,483,871

5,814,809

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

11,984

9,752

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

32,963

29,029

Construction in progress

151

232

Other, net

203

137

Total property, plant and equipment

45,302

39,152

Intangible assets

Goodwill

18,378

16,784

Software

85,417

100,249

Other

5,138

4,738

Total intangible assets

108,934

121,773

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

13,067

12,424

Deferred tax assets

39,141

44,289

Guarantee deposits

55,974

56,115

Other

34,299

34,376

Total investments and other assets

142,483

147,205

Total non-current assets

296,720

308,130

Deferred assets

Bond issuance costs

779

780

Total deferred assets

779

780

Total assets

5,781,370

6,123,721

(Millions of yen)

As of February 29, 2020

As of February 28, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

260,810

270,015

Deposits for banking business

3,790,240

4,018,666

Short-term borrowings

139,386

216,468

Current portion of long-term borrowings

106,651

62,159

Current portion of bonds payable

45,253

23,012

Commercial papers

160,151

85,000

Provision for bonuses

3,685

3,511

Provision for point card certificates

20,713

20,685

Other provisions

198

197

Other

166,526

189,143

Total current liabilities

4,693,618

4,888,859

Non-current liabilities

Reserve for insurance policy

86,639

liabilities

Bonds payable

252,853

282,721

Long-term borrowings

316,005

337,026

Retirement benefit liability

4,381

4,707

Provision for loss on interest

4,965

5,706

repayment

Other provisions

455

530

Deferred tax liabilities

3,626

1,518

Other

46,389

41,344

Total non-current liabilities

628,676

760,194

Total liabilities

5,322,295

5,649,053

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

45,698

45,698

Capital surplus

120,360

120,145

Retained earnings

230,508

237,385

Treasury shares

534

460

Total shareholders' equity

396,032

402,768

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-

2,912

3,283

sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

4,468

3,902

Foreign currency translation adjustment

467

334

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

591

352

Total accumulated other comprehensive

2,614

1,306

income

Share acquisition rights

82

43

Non-controlling interests

65,575

73,162

Total net assets

459,075

474,667

Total liabilities and net assets

5,781,370

6,123,721

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 454 B 4 142 M 4 142 M
Net income 2020 35 211 M 321 M 321 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
Yield 2020 4,74%
Capitalization 310 B 2 834 M 2 827 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 19 313
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 464,17 JPY
Last Close Price 1 435,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenji Fujita President & Representative Director
Masaki Suzuki Chairman
Kazuo Ishizuka Director, GM-Systems & Head-IT Digital
Tomoyuki Mitsufuji Director & General Manager-Compliance
Hideki Wakabayashi Director & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AEON FINANCIAL SERVICE CO., LTD.16.10%2 834
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%40 455
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL21.72%24 570
ORIX CORPORATION14.89%20 317
ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC.12.77%7 296
ACOM CO., LTD.12.70%7 125
