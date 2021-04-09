AEON Financial Service : Brief Report of Financial Results FY2020 (660KB)

This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only.

Brief Report of Financial Results（Unaudited）

(For the Fiscal 2020 Ended February 28,20201

April 9, 2021

Registered Company Name: AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd.

Stock Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Code No: 8570 URL: http://www.aeonfinancial.co.jp/eng President and CEO: Kenji Fujita

Contact: Kazuyoshi Suzuki, Director, Senior Executive Officer

1. Business performance (For the Fiscal 2020 ended February 28, 2021 and For the Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen)

Profit Operating Percentage Operating Percentage Ordinary Percentage attributable Percentage revenue Change profit Change profit Change to owners Change of parent Fiscal 2020 ended February 28, 2021 487,309 - 40,651 - 40,238 - 17,693 - Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020 457,280 - 65,070 - 65,797, - 34,149 - ※Comprehensive income; Fiscal 2020; 27,775million (-%), Fiscal 2019; 34,058 million (-) Profit attributable Fully Diluted Profit attributable to owners of Operating profit/ to owners of Return on equity Return on assets parent per Share Operating revenue parent (Yen) per Share (Yen) Fiscal 2020 ended February 28, 2021 81.99 81.97 4.5 0.7 8.3 Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020 158.25 154.15 8.8 1.2 14.2

(Reference) Investment gains and losses on equity method; Fiscal 2020; 43 million, Fiscal 2019; 31 million.

(Note) Since the Group has changed its fiscal year from the consolidated fiscal year to the end of February, the consolidated fiscal year (April 1, 2019 to February 29, 2020) is 11 months. Therefore, the rate of increase or decrease compared to the previous fiscal year is not described.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position (Millions of yen truncated to the nearest million, %, yen) Total Assets Net Assets Capital Ratio Net Assets per Share Fiscal 2020 ended February 28, 2021 6,123,721 474,667 6.6 1,860.08 Fiscal 2019 ended February 29, 2020 5,781,370 459,075 6.8 1,823.05

(Reference) Shareholder's equity; Fiscal 2020; 401,462million, Fiscal 2019; 393,417 million.