  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. AEON Mall Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8905   JP3131430005

AEON MALL CO., LTD.

(8905)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-05 am EDT
1659.00 JPY   -0.96%
04/26AEON MALL : Notice of the 111th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 1.53MB
PU
04/19AEON MALL : Corporat e Governance Report
PU
04/08Aeon Mall Turns to FY22 Profit on Revenue Growth, Ups Year-end Dividend
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEON Mall : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

07/05/2022 | 02:33am EDT
(Percentages represent year-on-yearchanges)

This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only.

If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

July 5, 2022

Company name:

AEON MALL Co., Ltd.

Stock Exchange Listing: TSE

Stock code:

8905

URL https://www.aeonmall.com/en/ir/index.html

Representative:

Yasutsugu Iwamura, President and CEO

Starting date of dividend payment:

Scheduled date of filing of quarterly report: July 11, 2022

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 2023 (March 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable

to owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended May 31, 2022

96,167

26.2

13,092

21.0

10,845

22.0

6,226

(29.9)

Three months ended May 31, 2021

76,207

44.4

10,822

337.9

8,888

744.9

8,879

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended May 31, 2022: ¥25,425 million (7.2%) Three months ended May 31, 2021: ¥23,719 million (-%)

Net income per share

Net income per share (diluted)

Yen

Yen

Three months ended May 31, 2022

27.36

27.36

Three months ended May 31, 2021

39.02

39.01

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

May 31, 2022

1,557,471

445,464

27.9

February 28, 2022

1,463,256

426,931

28.5

(Reference) Equity:

May 31, 2022: ¥434,511 million

February 28, 2022: ¥416,455 million

2. Dividends

Annual Dividend

First quarter-end

First half-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended February 28, 2022

25.00

25.00

50.00

Year ending February 28, 2023

Year ending February 28, 2023 (projection)

25.00

25.00

50.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast announced recently: None

3. Consolidated Earnings Projections for the Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Net income

Net income per

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

First half, FY2022

196,500

24,700

25.5

20,000

23.5

8,000

(37.7)

35.15

Full-year

404,000

55,500

45.2

45,500

39.8

23,000

19.3

101.07

(Notes) 1. Revisions to earnings forecast announced recently: None

2. Beginning with the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, the Company will adopt Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. The consolidated earnings forecast above is based on this standard. Since operating revenue has been affected by the adoption of this standard, we have not shown the percentage change compared with the previous period. Operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent have not been affected by the application of the standard. Estimating results for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 before the adoption of this standard, we expect operating revenue to increase 12.8% for the first half and 13.3% for the full year.

  • Notes
    1. Material changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): None
    2. Application of special accounting methods in the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
    3. Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting-based estimates, revisions & restatements
      1. Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards, etc.: Yes
      2. Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None
      3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
      4. Revisions and restatements: None

(Note) For more information, see 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (4) Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in accounting policies) on P.18

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

[1]

Number of shares outstanding at period-

Three months ended

227,548,939

Year ended

227,548,939

end (including treasury stock)

May 31, 2022

February 28, 2022

[2]

Treasury stock at period-end

Three months ended

4,017

Year ended

3,997

May 31, 2022

February 28, 2022

[3]

Average number of shares during the

Three months ended

227,544,939

Three months ended

227,542,950

period (quarterly cumulative)

May 31, 2022

May 31, 2021

* The summary of quarterly financial results is exempt from quarterly review procedures.

* Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of earnings projections (Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)

The forward-looking statements, such as earnings projections, included in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and certain assumptions it deems reasonable. They do not constitute a promise of future performance by the Company. Moreover, actual performance may vary considerably due to a variety of factors. See 1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance (3) Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Projections on P.12 of the accompanying materials for assumptions used in earnings projections and matters to note when using earnings projections.

(Procedures for obtaining supplementary information on financial results)

The Company is scheduled to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on July 6, 2022. The materials handed out at this briefing will be posted on the Company's website on July 5, 2022, and an audio recording of the briefing will be made available on the Company's website soon after the briefing has ended.

Accompanying Materials ― Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance

2

(1)

Explanation of Operating Results

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

12

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Earnings Projections and Other Projections

12

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

13

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

13

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

15

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income

For the three months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2022

15

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended May 31, 2021 and May 31, 2022

16

(3)

Quarterly Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

17

(4)

Notes to the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

18

Notes on the going concern assumption

18

Notes on significant changes in shareholders' equity

18

Changes in major consolidated subsidiaries during the period under review

18

Changes in accounting policies

18

Supplementary information

19

Segment and other information

19

Significant subsequent events

20

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Performance

  1. Explanation of Operating Results

1) Explanation of consolidated results of operations

AEON MALL Co., Ltd. is a Life Design Developer (Note), creating the future of community living as we pursue our basic principle that the customer comes first. Under this management philosophy, we defined our corporate activities as Heartful Sustainable. In this way, we contribute to the development and revitalization of communities and society as a corporate citizen, striving to achieve sustainable societies through various initiatives.

We develop malls localized to the characteristics of each community we serve in Japan and around the world, contributing to better individual lifestyles and community growth. Through efforts in co-creation with customers, communities, partner companies, shareholders, and investors, we will continue to provide solutions to regional and social issues, establishing our position through social infrastructure functions to be central facilities for local communities.

(Note) Our definition of Life Design extends beyond the framework of the shopping mall. Life Design addresses functions associated with different customer life stages, including not only shopping, but also interaction with other people, cultural development, and other features contributing to future lifestyles.

We recorded higher revenue and profit for the three months ended May 31, 2022 compared to the same period in the previous consolidated fiscal year. Operating revenue amounted to ¥96,167 million (+26.2% year on year), while operating income amounted to ¥13,092 million (+21.0%), ordinary income amounted to ¥10,845 million (+22.0%), and quarterly net income attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥6,226 million (-29.9% year on year). Beginning with the consolidated first quarter, we adopted Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29), which has had the effect of increasing operating revenue by ¥10,711 million. We estimate operating revenue results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 would have been ¥85,455 million (+12.1%) before the adoption of this standard. Fixed costs for the fiscal year amounted to ¥747 million stemming from shortened business hours and temporary closures caused by COVID-19 (¥1,561 million in the previous consolidated fiscal year).

Operating revenue, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company were +19.2%, -13.5%,-15.7%, and -22.1% compared to the results recorded during the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year ended February 28, 2020, which was not impacted by COVID-19 ("FY2019" below).

Consolidated Earnings

(Million yen)

FY2021 Q1

FY2022 Q1

Change

[YoY]

Operating revenue

76,207

96,167

+19,959

[+26.2%]

Operating income

10,822

13,092

+2,269

[+21.0%]

Ordinary income

8,888

10,845

+1,957

[+22.0%]

Net income attributable to owners of parent

8,879

6,226

(2,652)

[-29.9%]

(Reference) Results vs. three months ended May 31, 2019

(Million yen)

FY2019 Q1

FY2022 Q1

Change

(Vs. FY2019)

Operating revenue

80,690

96,167

+15,476

[+19.2%]

Operating income

15,137

13,092

(2,045)

[-13.5%]

Ordinary income

12,862

10,845

(2,017)

[-15.7%]

Net income attributable to owners of parent

7,991

6,226

(1,764)

[-22.1%]

- 2 -

2) Explanation of business performance by segment

Earnings by Segment

(Million yen)

Operating Revenue

Segment Income (Loss)

FY2021 Q1

FY2022 Q1

Change

FY2021 Q1

FY2022 Q1

Change

[YoY]

[YoY]

China

10,327

12,820

+2,492

2,299

2,426

+126

[+24.1%]

[+5.5%]

Vietnam

2,200

2,680

+479

537

765

+227

[+21.8%]

[+42.3%]

Cambodia

786

1,104

+318

172

250

+78

[+40.4%]

[+45.8%]

Indonesia

867

1,242

+374

(216)

(263)

(46)

[+43.2%]

[]

Other

(12)

(3)

+8

[]

Overseas

14,182

17,847

+3,664

2,780

3,175

+395

[+25.8%]

[+14.2%]

Japan

62,024

78,319

+16,295

8,035

9,909

+1,874

[+26.3%]

[+23.3%]

Adjustment

6

6

[]

[+0.0%]

Total

76,207

96,167

+19,959

10,822

13,092

+2,269

[+26.2%]

[+21.0%]

(Reference) Results vs. three months ended May 31, 2019

(Million yen)

Operating Revenue

Segment Income (Loss)

FY2019 Q1

FY2022 Q1

Change

FY2019 Q1

FY2022 Q1

Change

(Vs. FY2019)

(Vs. FY2019)

China

8,988

12,820

+3,831

1,584

2,426

+842

[+42.6%]

[+53.2%]

Vietnam

1,206

2,680

+1,473

321

765

+443

[+122.2%]

[+137.7%]

Cambodia

968

1,104

+136

283

250

(33)

[+14.1%]

[-11.6%]

Indonesia

951

1,242

+290

103

(263)

(366)

[+30.5%]

[]

Other

(3)

(3)

[]

Overseas

12,115

17,847

+5,732

2,293

3,175

+882

[+47.3%]

[+38.5%]

Japan

68,575

78,319

+9,744

12,837

9,909

(2,927)

[+14.2%]

[-22.8%]

Adjustment

6

6

[]

[+0.0%]

Total

80,690

96,167

+15,476

15,137

13,092

(2,045)

[+19.2%]

[-13.5%]

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeon Mall Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 06:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
