AEON Mall : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only.

If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year

Ending February 28, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)

July 5, 2022 Company name: AEON MALL Co., Ltd. Stock Exchange Listing: TSE Stock code: 8905 URL https://www.aeonmall.com/en/ir/index.html Representative: Yasutsugu Iwamura, President and CEO Starting date of dividend payment: － Scheduled date of filing of quarterly report: July 11, 2022

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending February 2023 (March 1, 2022 - May 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (cumulative)

Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended May 31, 2022 96,167 26.2 13,092 21.0 10,845 22.0 6,226 (29.9) Three months ended May 31, 2021 76,207 44.4 10,822 337.9 8,888 744.9 8,879 －

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended May 31, 2022: ¥25,425 million (7.2%) Three months ended May 31, 2021: ¥23,719 million (-%)

Net income per share Net income per share (diluted) Yen Yen Three months ended May 31, 2022 27.36 27.36 Three months ended May 31, 2021 39.02 39.01

(2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % May 31, 2022 1,557,471 445,464 27.9 February 28, 2022 1,463,256 426,931 28.5 (Reference) Equity: May 31, 2022: ¥434,511 million February 28, 2022: ¥416,455 million 2. Dividends Annual Dividend First quarter-end First half-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended February 28, 2022 － 25.00 － 25.00 50.00 Year ending February 28, 2023 － Year ending February 28, 2023 (projection) 25.00 － 25.00 50.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast announced recently: None