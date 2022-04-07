AEON Mall : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only.
If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
(Japanese GAAP)
April 7, 2022
Company name: Stock code: Representative: Scheduled dates:AEON MALL Co., Ltd. 8905
Listings Tokyo Stock Exchange
URL https://www.aeonmall.com/ir/index.html
Yasutsugu Iwamura, President and CEO
|
General shareholder's meeting
|
May 19, 2022
|
Commencement of dividend payments
|
May 2, 2022
|
Submission of statutory financial report
|
May 20, 2022
|
Supplementary documents for financial results
|
Yes
|
Financial results briefing
|
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
|
(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)
|
Operating revenue
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
Years ended
February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021
|
Million yen 316,813 280,688
|
% 12.9 (13.4)
|
Million yen 38,228 34,394
|
% 11.1 (43.4)
|
Million yen 32,540 28,437
|
% 14.4 (49.3)
|
Million yen 19,278 (1,864)
|
%
－ －
|
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
|
(Note) Comprehensive income
|
Year ended February 28, 2022:
|
¥49,755 million (－%)
|
Year ended February 28, 2021:
|
(¥8,611) million (－%)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
|
Net income per share
|
Net income per share
(diluted)
|
Return on equity
|
Ordinary income / total assets ratio
|
Operating income / net sales ratio
|
Years ended
|
Yen 84.72 (8.19)
|
Yen 84.71
－
|
% 4.9 (0.5)
|
% 2.3 2.0
|
% 12.1 12.3
|
February 28, 2022
|
February 28, 2021
(Reference) Investment profit on equity method
Year ended February 28, 2022: ¥－million Year ended February 28, 2021: ¥－million
(Note) Diluted net income per share for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, is not provides, as the company recorded a net loss per share for shares with dilutive effect.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Equity ratio
|
Net assets per share
|
Million yen 1,463,256 1,394,199
|
Million yen 426,931 387,486
|
% 28.5 27.1
|
Yen 1,830.21 1,658.23
|
February 28, 2022
|
February 28, 2021
|
(Reference) Equity
|
February 28, 2022:
|
¥416,455 million
|
February 28, 2021:
|
¥377,318 million
|
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Cash and cash equivalents at year end
|
Years ended
|
Million yen 61,492 61,621
|
Million yen (122,382) (64,444)
|
Million yen 8,225 12,244
|
Million yen 82,973 124,080
|
February 28, 2022
|
February 28, 2021
2. Dividends
|
Dividend per share
|
Total dividend
|
Payout ratio (consolidated)
|
Dividend on equity (consolidated)
|
First quarter-end
|
First half-end
|
Third quarter-end
|
Fiscal year-end
|
Total
|
Year ended
February 28, 2021 February 28, 2022
|
Yen － －
|
Yen 20.00 25.00
|
Yen － －
|
Yen 20.00 25.00
|
Yen 40.00 50.00
|
Million yen 9,101 11,377
|
% － 59.0
|
% 2.4 2.9
|
Year ending February 28, 2023 (Projection)
|
－
|
25.00
|
－
|
25.00
|
50.00
|
49.5
3. Consolidated Earnings Projections for the Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)
(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)
Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income
Net income attributable to owners of parentNet income per share
Full-yearMillion yen 196,500 404,000
%Million yen
%
－ －
24,700 25.5 55,500 45.2
20,000 23.5 45,500 39.8
8,000 (37.7) 23,000 19.3
Yen 35.15 101.07
(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, the company will adopt Accounting Standard for Revenue
Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. The consolidated earnings forecast above is based on this standard. Since operating revenue has been affected significantly by the adoption of this standard, we have not shown the percentage change compared with the previous period. Operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent have not been affected by the application of the standard. Estimating results for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 before the adoption of this standard, we expect operating revenue to increase 12.8% for the first half and 13.3% for the full year.
* Notes
-
(1) Material changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): Yes
-
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting-based estimates, revisions and restatements
-
[1] Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards, etc.: None
-
[2] Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None
-
[3] Changes in accounting estimates: None
-
[4] Revisions and restatements: None
-
(3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
-
[1] Number of shares outstanding at period-end (including treasury stock)
-
[2] Treasury stock at period-end
-
[3] Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative)
|
Year ended February 28, 2022
227,548,939
|
Year ended February 28, 2021
227,545,839
|
Year ended February 28, 2022
3,997
|
Year ended February 28, 2021
3,265
|
Year ended February 28, 2022
227,544,377
|
Year ended February 28, 2021
227,533,220
*This summary of consolidated results is exempt from review procedures conducted by a certified public accountant or public accounting firm.
* Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of earnings projections
(Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)
Earnings projections included in these materials and attachments are based on information available to the Company at the time and reflect certain assumptions the Company deems reasonable. Projections do not constitute a promise of future performance by the Company. Moreover, actual performance may vary considerably due to a variety of factors. For matters related to earnings projections, see (1) Analysis of Operating Results 2) Future Outlook on P.15.
(Procedures for obtaining supplementary information on financial results and accessing briefing materials)
The Company is scheduled to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on April 8, 2022. The materials handed out at this briefing will be posted on the Company's website on April 7, 2022. An audio recording of the briefing will be made available on the Company's website soon after the briefing has ended.
Accompanying Materials ― Contents
1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position 2
(1) Analysis of Operating Results 2
(2) Consolidated Financial Position 16
(3) Basic Policy on Income Distribution, Dividends for Fiscal Years Ended February 2022 and February 2023 17
2. State of the Corporate Group 18
3. Management Policies 19
4. Policy on Selection of Accounting Standards 24
5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 25
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 25
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 27
Consolidated Statements of Income 27
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 29
(3) Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 30
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 32
(5) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements 34
Notes on the Going Concern Assumption 34
Important matters concerning the basis for preparing consolidated financial statements 34
Notes 37
Consolidated balance sheets 37
Consolidated statements of income 38
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income 41
Statements of changes in shareholders' equity 42
Consolidated statements of cash flows 44
Lease transactions 45
Business combinations 46
Rental property 47
Segment and other information 48
Per-share information 51
Significant subsequent events 51
Attachments
1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position
(1) Analysis of Operating Results
1) Overview of the consolidated fiscal year under review a. Explanation of consolidated results of operations
The Company has defined a long-term vision through the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026 (FY2025) by which we will pursue our management philosophy and achieve further business growth. We are working together with local communities to achieve sustainable growth by creating social, environmental, and economic value.
Our current medium-term management plan (FY2020-FY2022), which we launched in fiscal 2020, outlines four growth policies:(1) Achieve high profit growth overseas; (2) Achieve stable growth in Japan; (3) Pursue a financing mix and strengthen governance structures to support growth; and (4) Pursue ESG-based management.
In pursuing growth initiatives, we have established certain management issues and a vision for our future: (1) Achieve profit growth in overseas businesses and accelerate new mall openings; (2) Maximize the attractiveness of brick-and-mortar malls through customer experience (CX); (3) Build next-generation malls and pursue the urban shopping center business; (4) Pursue digital transformation (DX); and (5) Pursue medium-term strategies, while accelerating reform based on ESG perspectives. Through these efforts, we will continue to provide solutions to regional and social issues, establishing our position through social infrastructure functions to be a central facility for the local community.
During the consolidated fiscal year under review, COVID-19 infections remained uncontained, although differences were evident among various countries and regions. Certain of our malls in Japan and overseas were forced to shorten operating hours or close temporarily.
AEON MALL recorded higher revenue and income for the consolidated fiscal year ended February 28, 2022. Consolidated operating revenue for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 amounted to ¥316,813 million, an increase of 12.9% year on year. Operating income amounted to ¥38,228 million (+11.1%), ordinary income amounted to ¥32,540 million (+14.4%), and net income attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥19,278 million (compared to net loss of ¥1,864 million in the previous consolidated fiscal year). Fixed costs for the fiscal year amounted to ¥4,075 million stemming from temporary closures and other factors (¥16,572 million in the previous consolidated fiscal year). We posted these costs as extraordinary losses due to COVID-19.
Operating revenue, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company were -2.3%, -37.1%, -42.0%, and -43.7% compared to the results recorded for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 ("FY2019"), which was a period not impacted by COVID-19.
◆Consolidated Earnings
(Million yen)
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
|
Change [Year on year]
|
Operating revenue
|
280,688
|
316,813
|
+36,125 [+12.9%]
|
Operating income
|
34,394
|
38,228
|
+3,834 [+11.1%]
|
Ordinary income
|
28,437
|
32,540
|
+4,103 [+14.4%]
|
Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent
|
(1,864)
|
19,278
|
+21,142
[－]
(Reference) Results vs. FY2019
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2020
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
|
Change (Vs. FY2019)
|
Operating revenue
|
324,138
|
316,813
|
(7,325) [-2.3%]
|
Operating income
|
60,794
|
38,228
|
(22,566) [-37.1%]
|
Ordinary income
|
56,117
|
32,540
|
(23,576) [-42.0%]
|
Net income attributable to owners of parent
|
34,239
|
19,278
|
(14,960) [-43.7%]
b. Explanation of business performance by segment ◆Earnings by Segment
(Million yen)
|
Operating Revenue
|
Segment Income (Loss)
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
|
Change [Year on year]
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
|
Change [Year on year]
|
Japan
|
237,093
|
261,214
|
+24,121 [+10.2%]
|
30,597
|
31,945
|
+1,347 [+4.4%]
|
China
ASEAN
Overseas
|
31,353
|
43,139
|
+11,785 [+37.6%]
|
2,296
|
6,958
|
+4,662 [+203.0%]
|
12,241
|
12,459
|
+217 [+1.8%]
|
1,474
|
(701)
|
(2,175)
[－]
|
43,594
|
55,598
|
+12,003 [+27.5%]
|
3,771
|
6,257
|
+2,486 [+65.9%]
|
Adjustment
|
－
|
－
|
－
[－]
|
25
|
25
|
－
[+0.0%]
|
Total
|
280,688
|
316,813
|
+36,125 [+12.9%]
|
34,394
|
38,228
|
+3,834 [+11.1%]
(Reference) Results vs. FY2019
|
Operating Revenue
|
Segment Income (loss)
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022
|
Change (Vs. FY2019)
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020
|
Year Ended February 28, 2022
|
Change (Vs. FY2019)
|
Japan
|
274,999
|
261,214
|
(13,784) [-5.0%]
|
52,460
|
31,945
|
(20,515) [-39.1%]
|
China
ASEAN
Overseas
|
35,850
|
43,139
|
+7,288 [+20.3%]
|
5,622
|
6,958
|
+1,336 [+23.8%]
|
13,288
|
12,459
|
(829) [-6.2%]
|
2,686
|
(701)
|
(3,387)
[－]
|
49,138
|
55,598
|
+6,459 [+13.1%]
|
8,308
|
6,257
|
(2,050) [-24.7%]
|
Adjustment
|
－
|
－
|
－
[－]
|
25
|
25
|
－
[+0.0%]
|
Total
|
324,138
|
316,813
|
(7,325) [-2.3%]
|
60,794
|
38,228
|
(22,566) [-37.1%]
Overseas
The company recorded overseas operating revenue in the amount of ¥55,598 million (+27.5% year on year) and operating income in the amount of ¥6,257 million (+65.9%). Revenue and profit rose in China as specialty store sales grew during the consolidated fiscal year under review. In ASEAN, however, businesses in certain countries were forced to close temporarily during the consolidated third quarter (July to September) due to the spread of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, which resulted higher