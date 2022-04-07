Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. AEON Mall Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8905   JP3131430005

AEON MALL CO., LTD.

(8905)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AEON Mall : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Japanese GAAP)

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an abridged translation of the original Japanese document and is provided for informational purposes only.

If there are any discrepancies between this and the original, the original Japanese document prevails.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

(Japanese GAAP)

April 7, 2022

Company name: Stock code: Representative: Scheduled dates:AEON MALL Co., Ltd. 8905

Listings Tokyo Stock Exchange

URL https://www.aeonmall.com/ir/index.html

Yasutsugu Iwamura, President and CEO

General shareholder's meeting

May 19, 2022

Commencement of dividend payments

May 2, 2022

Submission of statutory financial report

May 20, 2022

Supplementary documents for financial results

Yes

Financial results briefing

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts in millions of yen rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28, 2022 (March 1, 2021 - February 28, 2022)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

Years ended

February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021

Million yen 316,813 280,688

% 12.9 (13.4)

Million yen 38,228 34,394

% 11.1 (43.4)

Million yen 32,540 28,437

% 14.4 (49.3)

Million yen 19,278 (1,864)

%

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

(Note) Comprehensive income

Year ended February 28, 2022:

¥49,755 million (%)

Year ended February 28, 2021:

(¥8,611) million (%)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Net income per share

Net income per share

(diluted)

Return on equity

Ordinary income / total assets ratio

Operating income / net sales ratio

Years ended

Yen 84.72 (8.19)

Yen 84.71

% 4.9 (0.5)

% 2.3 2.0

% 12.1 12.3

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

(Reference) Investment profit on equity method

Year ended February 28, 2022: ¥million Year ended February 28, 2021: ¥million

(Note) Diluted net income per share for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, is not provides, as the company recorded a net loss per share for shares with dilutive effect.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen 1,463,256 1,394,199

Million yen 426,931 387,486

% 28.5 27.1

Yen 1,830.21 1,658.23

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

(Reference) Equity

February 28, 2022:

¥416,455 million

February 28, 2021:

¥377,318 million

(3) Consolidated Cash Flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at year end

Years ended

Million yen 61,492 61,621

Million yen (122,382) (64,444)

Million yen 8,225 12,244

Million yen 82,973 124,080

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

2. Dividends

Dividend per share

Total dividend

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Dividend on equity (consolidated)

First quarter-end

First half-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Year ended

February 28, 2021 February 28, 2022

Yen － －

Yen 20.00 25.00

Yen － －

Yen 20.00 25.00

Yen 40.00 50.00

Million yen 9,101 11,377

% 59.0

% 2.4 2.9

Year ending February 28, 2023 (Projection)

25.00

25.00

50.00

49.5

3. Consolidated Earnings Projections for the Year Ending February 28, 2023 (March 1, 2022 - February 28, 2023)

(Percentages represent year-on-year changes)

Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parentNet income per share

First half, FY2022

Full-yearMillion yen 196,500 404,000

% Million yen

%Million yen

%

－ －

24,700 25.5 55,500 45.2

20,000 23.5 45,500 39.8

8,000 (37.7) 23,000 19.3

Yen 35.15 101.07

(Note) Beginning with the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023, the company will adopt Accounting Standard for Revenue

Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. The consolidated earnings forecast above is based on this standard. Since operating revenue has been affected significantly by the adoption of this standard, we have not shown the percentage change compared with the previous period. Operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to owners of parent have not been affected by the application of the standard. Estimating results for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2023 before the adoption of this standard, we expect operating revenue to increase 12.8% for the first half and 13.3% for the full year.

* Notes

  • (1) Material changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): Yes

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting-based estimates, revisions and restatements

    • [1] Changes in accounting policies due to changes in accounting standards, etc.: None

    • [2] Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None

    • [3] Changes in accounting estimates: None

    • [4] Revisions and restatements: None

  • (3) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

    • [1] Number of shares outstanding at period-end (including treasury stock)

    • [2] Treasury stock at period-end

    • [3] Average number of shares during the period (quarterly cumulative)

Year ended February 28, 2022

227,548,939

Year ended February 28, 2021

227,545,839

Year ended February 28, 2022

3,997

Year ended February 28, 2021

3,265

Year ended February 28, 2022

227,544,377

Year ended February 28, 2021

227,533,220

*This summary of consolidated results is exempt from review procedures conducted by a certified public accountant or public accounting firm.

* Explanations and other special notes concerning the appropriate use of earnings projections

(Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements, etc.)

Earnings projections included in these materials and attachments are based on information available to the Company at the time and reflect certain assumptions the Company deems reasonable. Projections do not constitute a promise of future performance by the Company. Moreover, actual performance may vary considerably due to a variety of factors. For matters related to earnings projections, see (1) Analysis of Operating Results 2) Future Outlook on P.15.

(Procedures for obtaining supplementary information on financial results and accessing briefing materials)

The Company is scheduled to hold a briefing for institutional investors and analysts on April 8, 2022. The materials handed out at this briefing will be posted on the Company's website on April 7, 2022. An audio recording of the briefing will be made available on the Company's website soon after the briefing has ended.

Accompanying Materials Contents

1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position 2

(1) Analysis of Operating Results 2

(2) Consolidated Financial Position 16

(3) Basic Policy on Income Distribution, Dividends for Fiscal Years Ended February 2022 and February 2023 17

2. State of the Corporate Group 18

3. Management Policies 19

4. Policy on Selection of Accounting Standards 24

5. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes 25

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets 25

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 27

Consolidated Statements of Income 27

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income 29

(3) Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity 30

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 32

(5) Notes on Consolidated Financial Statements 34

Notes on the Going Concern Assumption 34

Important matters concerning the basis for preparing consolidated financial statements 34

Notes 37

Consolidated balance sheets 37

Consolidated statements of income 38

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income 41

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity 42

Consolidated statements of cash flows 44

Lease transactions 45

Business combinations 46

Rental property 47

Segment and other information 48

Per-share information 51

Significant subsequent events 51

Attachments

1. Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position

(1) Analysis of Operating Results

1) Overview of the consolidated fiscal year under review a. Explanation of consolidated results of operations

The Company has defined a long-term vision through the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026 (FY2025) by which we will pursue our management philosophy and achieve further business growth. We are working together with local communities to achieve sustainable growth by creating social, environmental, and economic value.

Our current medium-term management plan (FY2020-FY2022), which we launched in fiscal 2020, outlines four growth policies:(1) Achieve high profit growth overseas; (2) Achieve stable growth in Japan; (3) Pursue a financing mix and strengthen governance structures to support growth; and (4) Pursue ESG-based management.

In pursuing growth initiatives, we have established certain management issues and a vision for our future: (1) Achieve profit growth in overseas businesses and accelerate new mall openings; (2) Maximize the attractiveness of brick-and-mortar malls through customer experience (CX); (3) Build next-generation malls and pursue the urban shopping center business; (4) Pursue digital transformation (DX); and (5) Pursue medium-term strategies, while accelerating reform based on ESG perspectives. Through these efforts, we will continue to provide solutions to regional and social issues, establishing our position through social infrastructure functions to be a central facility for the local community.

During the consolidated fiscal year under review, COVID-19 infections remained uncontained, although differences were evident among various countries and regions. Certain of our malls in Japan and overseas were forced to shorten operating hours or close temporarily.

AEON MALL recorded higher revenue and income for the consolidated fiscal year ended February 28, 2022. Consolidated operating revenue for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2022 amounted to ¥316,813 million, an increase of 12.9% year on year. Operating income amounted to ¥38,228 million (+11.1%), ordinary income amounted to ¥32,540 million (+14.4%), and net income attributable to owners of parent amounted to ¥19,278 million (compared to net loss of ¥1,864 million in the previous consolidated fiscal year). Fixed costs for the fiscal year amounted to ¥4,075 million stemming from temporary closures and other factors (¥16,572 million in the previous consolidated fiscal year). We posted these costs as extraordinary losses due to COVID-19.

Operating revenue, operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company were -2.3%, -37.1%, -42.0%, and -43.7% compared to the results recorded for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2020 ("FY2019"), which was a period not impacted by COVID-19.

Consolidated Earnings

(Million yen)

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

Change [Year on year]

Operating revenue

280,688

316,813

+36,125 [+12.9%]

Operating income

34,394

38,228

+3,834 [+11.1%]

Ordinary income

28,437

32,540

+4,103 [+14.4%]

Net income (loss) attributable to owners of parent

(1,864)

19,278

+21,142

[]

(Reference) Results vs. FY2019

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2020

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

Change (Vs. FY2019)

Operating revenue

324,138

316,813

(7,325) [-2.3%]

Operating income

60,794

38,228

(22,566) [-37.1%]

Ordinary income

56,117

32,540

(23,576) [-42.0%]

Net income attributable to owners of parent

34,239

19,278

(14,960) [-43.7%]

b. Explanation of business performance by segment Earnings by Segment

(Million yen)

Operating Revenue

Segment Income (Loss)

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

Change [Year on year]

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2021

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

Change [Year on year]

Japan

237,093

261,214

+24,121 [+10.2%]

30,597

31,945

+1,347 [+4.4%]

China

ASEAN

Overseas

31,353

43,139

+11,785 [+37.6%]

2,296

6,958

+4,662 [+203.0%]

12,241

12,459

+217 [+1.8%]

1,474

(701)

(2,175)

[]

43,594

55,598

+12,003 [+27.5%]

3,771

6,257

+2,486 [+65.9%]

Adjustment

[]

25

25

[+0.0%]

Total

280,688

316,813

+36,125 [+12.9%]

34,394

38,228

+3,834 [+11.1%]

(Reference) Results vs. FY2019

Operating Revenue

Segment Income (loss)

Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020

Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022

Change (Vs. FY2019)

Fiscal Year Ended February 29, 2020

Year Ended February 28, 2022

Change (Vs. FY2019)

Japan

274,999

261,214

(13,784) [-5.0%]

52,460

31,945

(20,515) [-39.1%]

China

ASEAN

Overseas

35,850

43,139

+7,288 [+20.3%]

5,622

6,958

+1,336 [+23.8%]

13,288

12,459

(829) [-6.2%]

2,686

(701)

(3,387)

[]

49,138

55,598

+6,459 [+13.1%]

8,308

6,257

(2,050) [-24.7%]

Adjustment

[]

25

25

[+0.0%]

Total

324,138

316,813

(7,325) [-2.3%]

60,794

38,228

(22,566) [-37.1%]

Overseas

The company recorded overseas operating revenue in the amount of ¥55,598 million (+27.5% year on year) and operating income in the amount of ¥6,257 million (+65.9%). Revenue and profit rose in China as specialty store sales grew during the consolidated fiscal year under review. In ASEAN, however, businesses in certain countries were forced to close temporarily during the consolidated third quarter (July to September) due to the spread of COVID-19 infections in Vietnam, which resulted higher

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeon Mall Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AEON MALL CO., LTD.
02:13aAEON MALL : Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings
PU
02:13aAEON MALL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended February 28, 2022 (Ja..
PU
02:03aAEON MALL : Presentation Material FY2021
PU
02/25AEON MALL CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/12Aeon Mall Turns to Black for First Nine Months of Fiscal 2022
MT
01/12TRANSCRIPT : AEON Mall Co., Ltd., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 12, 2022
CI
01/11AEON MALL : Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending..
PU
01/11AEON MALL : Presentation Material FY2021 1st Three Quaters
PU
01/11AEON MALL : FY2021 1st Three Quarters Financial Results
PU
01/11AEON Mall Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending February 28, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 318 B 2 566 M 2 566 M
Net income 2022 18 957 M 153 M 153 M
Net Debt 2022 552 B 4 461 M 4 461 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 377 B 3 050 M 3 050 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 656
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart AEON MALL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
AEON Mall Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AEON MALL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 659,00 JPY
Average target price 1 843,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yasutsugu Iwamura President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Yokoyama MD, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Masahiko Okamoto MD & General Manager-Administration
Masao Kawabata Independent Outside Director
Kunihiro Koshizuka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AEON MALL CO., LTD.1.10%3 050
SCENTRE GROUP-1.90%12 236
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-1.39%5 633
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY11.63%3 336
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.37.61%3 262
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.52%3 108