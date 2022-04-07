AEON Mall : Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings

April 7, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: Aeon Mall Co., Ltd. Stock Code: 8905 (TSE Prime Market) Representative: Yasutsugu Iwamura, President and CEO Inquiries: Hiroshi Yokoyama, Managing Director and General Manager of the Finance & Accounting Division TEL: +81 43-212-6452

Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings

At a meeting held April 7, 2022, the AEON MALL Co., Ltd. board of directors resolved to distribute retained earnings as of the record date of February 28, 2022.

1. Distribution Details

Resolution Details Most-Recent Dividend Forecast (April 8, 2021) Prior-Year Dividend Payment (FYE February 2021) Record Date February 28, 2022 February 28, 2022 February 28, 2021 Dividend per Share ¥25 ¥20 ¥20 Total Dividends ¥5,688 million － ¥4,550 million Effective Date May 2, 2022 － April 30, 2021 Source of Dividends Retained Earnings － Retained Earnings

2. Reasons for dividend

AEON MALL recognizes that returning profits to shareholders through improving earnings power is a key management priority. Our basic policy on income distribution emphasizes steady dividend payments to shareholders, while using internal reserves to invest in structural business improvements, including investments in growth businesses, new businesses, and other areas that strengthen our operating foundation. Our policy is to maintain a consolidated payout ratio of at least 30%.

AEON MALL has resolved to pay a year-end dividend of ¥25 per share, as originally forecast. In combination with an interim dividend of ¥25 per share, the annual dividend for the fiscal year will amount to ¥50 per share. The Company plans to pay dividends of ¥50 per share for the next fiscal year, level with FY2021 dividends.

Under our articles of incorporation, distributions of retained earnings are subject to the approval of our board of director

(Reference) Annual Dividend Components