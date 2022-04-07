Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. AEON Mall Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8905   JP3131430005

AEON MALL CO., LTD.

(8905)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

AEON Mall : Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
April 7, 2022

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name:

Aeon Mall Co., Ltd.

Stock Code:

8905 (TSE Prime Market)

Representative:

Yasutsugu Iwamura, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Yokoyama, Managing Director and

General Manager of the Finance & Accounting

Division

TEL:

+81 43-212-6452

Notice Concerning Distribution of Retained Earnings

At a meeting held April 7, 2022, the AEON MALL Co., Ltd. board of directors resolved to distribute retained earnings as of the record date of February 28, 2022.

1. Distribution Details

Resolution Details

Most-Recent Dividend

Forecast

(April 8, 2021)

Prior-Year Dividend

Payment

(FYE February 2021)

Record Date

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2021

Dividend per

Share

¥25

¥20

¥20

Total Dividends

¥5,688 million

¥4,550 million

Effective Date

May 2, 2022

April 30, 2021

Source of Dividends

Retained Earnings

Retained Earnings

2. Reasons for dividend

AEON MALL recognizes that returning profits to shareholders through improving earnings power is a key management priority. Our basic policy on income distribution emphasizes steady dividend payments to shareholders, while using internal reserves to invest in structural business improvements, including investments in growth businesses, new businesses, and other areas that strengthen our operating foundation. Our policy is to maintain a consolidated payout ratio of at least 30%.

AEON MALL has resolved to pay a year-end dividend of ¥25 per share, as originally forecast. In combination with an interim dividend of ¥25 per share, the annual dividend for the fiscal year will amount to ¥50 per share. The Company plans to pay dividends of ¥50 per share for the next fiscal year, level with FY2021 dividends.

Under our articles of incorporation, distributions of retained earnings are subject to the approval of our board of director

(Reference) Annual Dividend Components

Dividends per Share (¥)

Record Date

Interim Dividend

Year-End Dividend

Annual Dividend

FY2020 Dividend (FYE February 2021)

¥20

¥20

¥40

FY 2021 Dividend

¥25

¥25

¥50

FY2022 Forecast

¥25

¥25

¥50

Disclaimer

Aeon Mall Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
