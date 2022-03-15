Aeon Metals : Walford Creek Resource Upgrade

WALFORD CREEK RESOURCE UPGRADE

Highlights:

Walford Creek Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE) for Vardy and Marley updated to incorporate metallurgical and geotechnical drilling completed in 2021.

In-fill drilling confirms robustness of previous estimates and lifts overall classification confidence.

Approximately 97% of total Vardy/Marley MRE (over 38 Mt) now classified as higher confidence Measured & Indicated category (38% Measured, 59% Indicated).

New MRE for Vardy/Marley are:

Copper mineralisation: 20.1 Mt @ 1.08% Cu, 0.15% Co, 0.75% Zn, and 0.06% Ni

Cobalt peripheral mineralisation: 19.2 Mt @ 0.25% Cu, 0.10% Co, 1.11% Zn and 0.04% Ni

Total combined contained copper and cobalt increased by 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively (compared to April 2021 MRE).

Planning for 2022 drill program to test along strike extensions and new target areas

Aeon Metals Limited (ASX: AML) (Aeon or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the Mineral Resource (MRE) for the Walford Creek Project following the receipt and incorporation of final drilling data from the 2021 field program.

Aeon Managing Director and CEO, Dr Fred Hess, commented:

"Aeon is delighted to provide updated Mineral Resource estimates for the Vardy and Marley deposits following the finalisation of the 2021 drilling results. The results demonstrate the robust nature of the deposit with in-fill drilling providing an increase and upgrade to the existing resource base.

"Now having a Mineral Resource with almost 97% defined within the Measured and Indicated categories provides an outstanding foundation for the preparation of robust mine schedules and the development of the more detailed project PFS economic evaluation.

"The proposed 2022 drilling program delivers strong potential to yield further significant mineral resources updates towards year end. The almost six kilometres of strike length in the Le Mans and Amy sections, adjacent to the Fish River fault, already host a modest Inferred Mineral Resource estimate that is limited only by drilling. In addition, the impending acquisition of high resolution airborne electro-magnetic data will complement the existing high resolution magnetic and gravity data set to further refine our targeting of the previously identified new areas for drill testing. Our 2022 exploration program is designed to provide a defining step in the exceptional New Economy Minerals district emerging in North-West Queensland."