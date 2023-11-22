21st Period
Semi-Annual Report
For the fiscal period ended July 31, 2023
AEON REIT Investment Corporation
https://www.aeon-jreit.co.jp/en/index.html
AEON REIT invests primarily in retail and related properties* that form the backbone of local communities.
Retail and related properties are an integral part of the communities in which they are located. We believe that these properties and facilities in which we invest form the backbone of local communities and their retail business infrastructure.
We also aim to ensure stable income and achieve steady portfolio growth over the medium-to-long term by investing in retail and related properties that contribute to the betterment of individual lives and local communities.
*Refers to retail facilities, logistics facilities and related facilities. Retail facilities refers to facilities containing retail businesses and other merchandising businesses, entertainment and amusement facilities and other facilities that attract customers (including parking lots and equipment and systems for logistics). Logistics facilities refers to warehouses and other storage facilities for distribution and transport of merchandise and other goods.
AEON MALL Wakayama
AEON REIT Characteristics
We invest primarily in the retail properties of the AEON Group.
Investment Focused on Large-Scale Retail Properties
We invest primarily in retail properties that are an integral part of the communities in which they are located. In this asset class, we are structuring a portfolio of large-scale retail properties that we expect to generate stable cash ﬂow over the medium-to-long term.
Investment Percentage*
Type
Domestic Real Estate
Overseas Real Estate
85% or more
15% or less
Large-scale
Super regional shopping centers (SRSC)
retail
Regional shopping centers (RSC)
80% or more
Retail
properties
Community shopping centers (CSC)
properties,
Other retail
Neighborhood shopping centers (NSC)
etc.
20% or less
properties
Supermarkets (SM)
Logistics facilities
10% or less
*Investment percentage is calculated on an acquisition price basis.
Share of large-scale
retail properties in our portfolio
Currently
93.4%
(As of July 31, 2023)
Collaboration with the AEON Group for Stability and Growth
We maintain stability with long-term sources of earnings by investing in retail properties operated by the AEON Group, a leading retailer and developer of large-scale retail properties throughout Japan. We also leverage the AEON Group's retail property expertise to generate growth.
Stable Finances
Group
Consolidated operating
revenue
¥9,116.8 billion
AEON Group employees
Approx. 570,000 (As of February 28, 2023)
Our conservative ﬁnancial management is based on clear ﬁnancial policies for target LTV and other matters. As a result, we have strong, stable relationships with ﬁnancial institutions, primarily megabanks. We have also received a long-term issuer rating of AA from Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
Highly Transparent Management
Japan Credit Rating
Agency, Ltd.
long-term issuer rating
AA
(Stable)
For asset acquisitions from the AEON Group or any other related-party transaction, the decision-making process includes a mechanism to incorporate the opinions of independent third parties having no relationship with the Aeon Group. This creates highly transparent management that ensures win-win relationships with both unitholders and the AEON Group. Please refer to page 18 for details.
Introduction of Cumulative Investment Unit Purchase Program
On May 1, 2014, we introduced a program that enables directors and employees of AEON REIT and the Asset Manager to acquire AEON REIT's investment units using a cumulative investment program through securities ﬁrms.
The program will help to further raise awareness toward enhancing the value of AEON REIT's investment unit price and improving business performance to provide greater ﬁnancial motivation in line with the interests of unitholders.
2
AEON REIT Investment Corporation
Initiatives on Sustainability
AEON REIT cares about Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues in all aspects of its operations and cooperates with its stakeholders for such purposes.
Sustainability Policy
1. Environmental Initiatives
- In order to achieve the realization of a low-carbon society, work to continuously improve energy effciency and reduce emis- sions of greenhouse gases through the use of renewal sources of energy.
- Promote peaceful coexistence with the natural environment by paying consideration to the conservation of ecosystems, and through tree planting activities and other real estate management initiatives.
- In order to achieve sustainable use of resources, work towards conservation and recycling of resources through the promotion of water saving and the 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) with regard to the use of resources.
- Observe and conform to environmental-related laws and regulations, etc., and endeavor to prevent environmental pollution.
2. Cooperation with Stakeholders
- By carrying out education and training with regard to environmental issues, endeavor to raise the environmental awareness of our corporate offcers and to pay care and attention to the diversity and work-life balance of our employees.
- By utilizing the total, comprehensive power of the AEON Group, endeavor to provide comfortable work environments to the employees of end tenants/associates as well as those of other partner companies, and work to build a sound and healthy cooperative relationships.
- In order to facilitate the advancement of ESG initiatives across the entire supply chain for our real estate operations, endeavor to implement a green procurement strategy.
- Provide support for volunteer activities and places/opportunities for people from local communities to gather for educational and information exchanges, and endeavor to cooperate with communities as a hub for reconstruction efforts in times of disasters.
- Proactively disclose information regarding ESG issues to investors and endeavor to communicate openly with them, and work continuously towards obtaining Green Building certifcation.
Establishment of Materiality (Key Issues)
AEON REIT has identifed 14 topics as its materiality (key issues) regarding sustainability issues, and selected 8 of them as priority themes.
Focus will be placed on the priority themes going forward to investigate specifc measures and setting of KPIs.
Priority themes
Environment
Social
Governance
Opportunities in green buildings
Local community engagement and
Corporate governance
sustainable development
Climate change
Safety and security of owned properties
Compliance and risk management
Biodiversity and land use
Human capital development
TCFD qualitative analysis disclosure
In August 2022, we add a climate change page to our website, where we disclosed our qualitative analysis in line with the TCFD recommendations.
3
To Our Unitholders
Nobuaki Seki
Representative Director and President
AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.
Q1
Can you give us an overview of the fiscal period ended July 2023
(February 1, 2023 to July 31, 2023)?
In the fscal period ended July 31, 2023, we implemented a number of initiatives to achieve the medium -term targets announced in September 2022.
First is our most important target, cash distribution under normal operations, which is
the level of distribution based on the original earning capacity of a proper- ty, excluding the impact of temporary increase or decrease in expenses associated with acquisition. Cash distribution under normal operations was ¥3,270 at the time of last year's announcement, but it has grown to ¥3,335 as of the end of this fscal period. This is mainly due to an increase in income from the acquisition of two properties in February, AEON MALL Wakayama and AEON
MALL Miyakonojo Ekimae. Both properties are "Community Infrastructure Assets" and are expected to contribute to earnings over the medium to long term. As a result of these two acquisitions, our
4
AEON REIT Investment Corporation
portfolio size, one of our three key targets, has grown from ¥447.0 billion at the time of the announcement to ¥468.3 billion.
In addition, to build a system to constantly obtain information on properties of even higher quality, we concluded a new pipeline support agreement with United Super Markets Holdings Inc. (U.S.M.H.).
To date, AEON REIT has carefully selected and acquired properties managed by the Group that are competitive over the medium to long term to expand its portfolio size and grow its distributions. The conclusion of this new support agreement is based on the belief that securing a pipeline and expanding the number of support partners are crucial to increasing the probability of property acquisitions for future growth.
This brings the number of companies with pipeline support agreements to 13.
U.S.M.H. is a holding company that owns three operating companies with supermarkets in the Tokyo metropolitan area: "Maruetsu," "Kasumi" and "MaxValue Kanto." As of the end of February 2023, it had consolidated sales of approximately ¥690 billion and operated 529 stores.
Since information on properties will be centralized at the holding company, U.S.M.H. will serve as a contact point for AEON REIT to confrm the buying and selling needs of the operating companies under its control. Although AEON REIT can expect to expand its foundation with properties that have different characteristics from the past, it does not intend to immediately increase the number of small and medium-sized properties. However, we believe it is important for us to be able to diversify by con-
AEON MALL Miyakonojo Ekimae
sidering properties with different characteristics, given the fact that sales tended to decline more in larger retail areas during the pandemic.
Next is our second key target, fnances. The Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR), an external rating agency, upgraded our long-term issuer credit rating from AA- (Positive) to AA (Stable) in June, thus achieving the medium-term target. Reasons included the fact that we have controlled our fnan- cial indicators appropriately as we have steadily increased our portfolio size since listing.
For example, we have kept the ratio of interest -bearing debt within an appropriate range in accordance with the current environment and have worked to extend the term of debt fnancing while keeping fundraising costs low. In addition, we have promoted diversifcation of sources and means of fundraising. I believe these efforts led to the upgrade.
With this upgrade, we will consider maintaining and improving costs and further diversifying our sources to achieve more stable fundraising.
Finally, in sustainability, our third key target, we continued to obtain the highest rating of fve stars from the GRESB Real Estate Assessment, an external evaluation institution. Our MSCI ESG rating, another external evaluation institution, is currently BB, but we are actively working to achieve our medium-term target of A.
In addition, we obtained or reobtained third-party real estate sustainability certifcations for seven properties.
The three properties with new certifcations all achieved the equivalent of four stars or higher, while two of the four properties recertifying leveled
5
To Our Unitholders
Announcement of medium-term
21st FP
Medium-term target
targets (Sep. 2022)
Cash
distribution
¥3,600
under normal
¥3,270
¥3,335
operations
Period-end forecast
(Note)
Portfolio size
¥600.0 billion
¥447.0 billion
¥468.3 billion
GRESB Real Estate
5 stars
5 stars
5 stars
Assessment
MSCI ESG Rating
BB
BB
A
Sustainability
Third-party certifca-
80.4 %
82.5 %
Achieved
80 %+
tion rate (4+ stars)
Third-party certifca-
84.9 %
86.8 %
Achieved
85 %+
tion rate (3+ stars)
CO2 emissions
Promotion of CO2 emissions
reduction
reduction with Group
Long-term
AA- (Positive)
AA (Stable)
Achieved
AA
issuer credit
rating (JCR)
Note: The calculation is based on the forecast of distributions per unit for the fscal period ending July 31, 2024 (23rd fscal period).
up one rank from the previous evaluation to the highest rating.
While each property scored differently in the various categories, high scores were awarded for building energy conservation, disaster resilience and user convenience and comfort. As a result, our third-party real estate sustainability certifcation rate rose from
80.4% to 82.5% for four stars or higher and from 84.9% to 86.8% for three stars or higher, achieving our medium-term targets for both groupings.
However, our goal is not to acquire third-party certifcation but rather to continue our sustainability initiatives, so we will keep working to maintain our ratings.
Q2 Do you have a message for the unitholders?
While operational concerns like infation, surging energy prices, rising market interest rates will not disappear, these are also times when AEON REIT's strengths of stability and growth potential shine.
When operating costs increase, we can adapt our fundraising methods and ensure the stability of distributions by utilizing our distribution reserve and distributions in excess of earnings. In addition, we
intend to grow by leveraging our abundant pipeline and cash on hand.
AEON REIT will continue to make the most of its strengths to advance initiatives so that we can be highly evaluated by unitholders.
We would greatly appreciate your continued support of AEON REIT.
6
Environmental Certification and Assessment
AEON REIT Investment Corporation
AEON REIT aims to maximize unitholder value by setting medium-term sustainability targets and promoting further initiatives. We will continue to promote sustainability management together with the AEON Group.
Sustainability Targets
Aiming to be a top performer among J-REITs
GRESB Real Estate Assessment
MSCI ESG Rating
Third-party certification rate
Promotion of CO2 emissions
5 stars
A
4+ stars: 80%+ (3+ stars: 85%+)
reduction with Group
Third-Party Certification Rate
The properties operated by the AEON Group promote environmentally and socially friendly initiatives.
AEON REIT aims for a high rate of certifcation from third parties (external evaluation institutions) for the properties it owns.
Specifcally, this includes the DBJ Green Building Certifcation,
86.8%
Remain above
CASBEE certifcation and BELS certifcation.
In June 2023, AEON MALL Wakayama, AEON MALL Miya-
84.9%
84.9%
81.1%
85.0%
konojo Ekimae and AEON MALL Kasai-Hojo newly obtained
DBJ Green Building Certifcation, bringing our third-party
3+ stars 4+ stars
certifcation rate equivalent to three stars or higher from 84.9%
Remain
to 86.8%, and from 80.4% to 82.5% for four stars or higher,
80.4%
80.4%
76.8%
82.5%
above
80.0%
both achieving our medium-term targets. All three of the newly
acquired properties received ratings of four stars or higher, and
two of the four properties recertifed received the highest
19th
20th
After 7th public
21st
Medium-term
rating, up one rank from their previous ratings.
FP
FP
offering asset
FP
target
List of properties certified in the 21st Period
acquisition
Type of Certification
Property Name
Assessment Rank
AEON MALL Wakayama
Obtained 2023 ★★★★★ (highest rating)
New certification
AEON MALL Miyakonojo Ekimae
Obtained 2023 ★★★★
New certification
DBJ Green Building Certifcation
AEON MALL Kasai-Hojo
Obtained 2023 ★★★★
New certification
AEON MALL Tsuchiura
Obtained 2022 ★★★★★ (highest rating)
Recertification
AEON MALL Fukutsu
Obtained 2022 ★★★★★ (highest rating)
Recertification
AEON MALL Kahoku
Obtained 2022 ★★★★
Recertification
CASBEE for Building Certifcation
AEON MALL Kagoshima
S rank ★★★★★
Recertification
Initiatives to Reduce CO2 Emissions
Investment in facilities with high environmental performance
AEON REIT invests in the air-conditioning equipment in the properties it owns to reduce CO2 emissions by reducing the amount of energy used by the properties. We invested in AEON MALL Tomakomai in the 20th fscal period and AEON MALL Sapporo-Hiraoka in the 21st fscal period, reducing air conditioner electricity consumption at AEON MALL Tomakomai by 49%.
Air conditioner electricity consumption at AEON MALL Tomakomai (January-June total)
184,919kWh
49%(90,367kWh)
94,552kWh
Reduced electricity consumption
Initiatives to Improve External Evaluation
AEON REIT's MSCI ESG rating, which evaluates its ESG initiatives, was BB, the same as last year, but we will promote further initiatives and enhance disclosure in order to improve our rating. The results of our 2023 GRESB evaluation will be posted on our website as soon as they are fnalized.
Change in GRESB Real Estate Assessment and MSCI ESG Rating
GRESB Real Estate Assessment
5 star
5 star
5 star
5 star
3 star
MSCI ESG Rating
A
BBB
BB
BB
BB
BB
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 Medium-term
target
7
Financial Highlights
As of July 31, 2023
Although operating costs as well as interest rates continue to rise, AEON REIT was able to close its 21st fiscal period thanks to stable distributions and growth potential leveraging the Group's collective capability, two of our unique strengths.
In the 21st fiscal period, we acquired two properties, AEON MALL Wakayama and AEON MALL Miyakonojo Ekimae.Through this, we took another step toward achieving the medium-term targets announced last year (September 2022) for both cash distribution under normal operations and portfolio size.
On the financial side, we improved our long-term issuer credit rating from the Japan Credit Rating Agency from AA- (Positive) to AA (Stable) in recognition of past performance, and achieved our third-party certification rate target by obtaining new sustainability certifications for portfolio properties in recognition of building energy conservation, disaster resilience and user convenience and comfort.
We will continue to work toward achieving our medium-term targets and earning the appreciation of our unitholders. We would greatly appreciate your continued support of
AEON REIT.
Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director
20th Period Results
21st Period Results
22nd Period Forecast
23rd Period Forecast
August 1, 2022 to
February 1, 2023 to
August 1, 2023 to
February 1, 2024 to
January 31, 2023
July 31, 2023
January 31, 2024
July 31, 2024
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
Operating Revenue
19,987
21,008
20,976
20,997
Net Income
6,724
7,047
7,036
7,004
Total Assets
433,395
452,485
-
-
Net Assets
236,638
247,392
-
-
Net Assets per Unit (Yen)
115,745
116,477
-
-
Distribution per Unit (Yen)
3,283
3,350
3,350
3,335
Changes in Distribution per Unit
21st Period distribution per unit
¥3,350
(Yen)
3,500
3,047 3,074 3,178 3,184
3,200 3,315
3,274 3,283 3,350 3,350 3,335
3,019
2,926 3,029
2,956 3,066
3,000
2,724 2,790
2,500
2,461 2,473
2,000
1,500
1,450
(Note)
1,000
686
500
0
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th
10th
11th
12th
13th
14th
15th
16th
17th
18th
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Period
Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results Results
19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd Period Period Period Period Period Results Results Results ForecastForecast
Note: AEON REIT temporarily made cash distribution in excess of retained earnings using depreciation that was recorded for the 7th Period, avoiding the situation of paying no cash distribution for the 7th Period.
8
