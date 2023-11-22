portfolio size, one of our three key targets, has grown from ¥447.0 billion at the time of the announcement to ¥468.3 billion.

In addition, to build a system to constantly obtain information on properties of even higher quality, we concluded a new pipeline support agreement with United Super Markets Holdings Inc. (U.S.M.H.).

To date, AEON REIT has carefully selected and acquired properties managed by the Group that are competitive over the medium to long term to expand its portfolio size and grow its distributions. The conclusion of this new support agreement is based on the belief that securing a pipeline and expanding the number of support partners are crucial to increasing the probability of property acquisitions for future growth.

This brings the number of companies with pipeline support agreements to 13.

U.S.M.H. is a holding company that owns three operating companies with supermarkets in the Tokyo metropolitan area: "Maruetsu," "Kasumi" and "MaxValue Kanto." As of the end of February 2023, it had consolidated sales of approximately ¥690 billion and operated 529 stores.

Since information on properties will be centralized at the holding company, U.S.M.H. will serve as a contact point for AEON REIT to confrm the buying and selling needs of the operating companies under its control. Although AEON REIT can expect to expand its foundation with properties that have different characteristics from the past, it does not intend to immediately increase the number of small and medium-sized properties. However, we believe it is important for us to be able to diversify by con-