AEON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Additional Conclusion of Pipeline Support Agreement and Shopping Center Management Agreement with AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd.

(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 29, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

AEON REIT Investment Corporation

1-2-1, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director (Securities code: 3292)

Asset Manager:

AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director

and President

Inquiries: Tomohiro Itosaka, Managing Director

in charge of Finance and Administration

(TEL: +81-3-5283-6360)

Notice Concerning Additional Conclusion of Pipeline Support Agreement and Shopping Center Management Agreement with AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd.

AEON REIT Investment Corporation ("we" or the "Investment Corporation") and AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Manager") to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, hereby announce that the Investment Corporation and the Asset Manager have resolved to conclude the Pipeline Support Agreement and the Shopping Center Management Agreement (hereinafter collectively, the "Support Agreements") with AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd. Details are given as follows:

1. Background and Reason of the Conclusion of the Support Agreements：

The Investment Corporation considers acquiring properties from AEON Group companies to be a strategic pillar for external growth and has taken strategies to expand its asset size by obtaining information on properties from AEON Group companies and preferential negotiation rights regarding the retail and related properties operated by AEON Group.

AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd.was established on March 1, 2020, by integrating MAXVALU TOHOKU

CO., LTD. and food department of AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd. Tohoku Company, with the aim of becoming the No.1 food retailer in the Tohoku area and becoming "the supermarket company that contributes most to the Tohoku region by providing affluent lifestyles through food (culture)". In order to further unify the management structure in the Tohoku area and to shift to a structure that enables rapid decision-making and community-based response, the business is scheduled to be integrated with the Tohoku Business Division of AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd.

The aim to conclude the Support Agreements is based on the strategy to expand companies which provide support in order to enhance external growth of the Investment Corporation by utilizing AEON Group's integrated capabilities.

2. Name of the Support Agreements:

"Pipeline Support Agreement" and "Shopping Center Management Agreement"

3. Parties to the Support Agreements:

AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd., the Asset Manager and the Investment Corporation

