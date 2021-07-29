Log in
    3292   JP3047650001

AEON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3292)
AEON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Additional Conclusion of Pipeline Support Agreement and Shopping Center Management Agreement with AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd.

07/29/2021 | 02:47am EDT
(Note) This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

July 29, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation:

AEON REIT Investment Corporation

1-2-1, Kanda Nishiki-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Executive Director (Securities code: 3292)

Asset Manager:

AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Nobuaki Seki, Representative Director

and President

Inquiries: Tomohiro Itosaka, Managing Director

in charge of Finance and Administration

(TEL: +81-3-5283-6360)

Notice Concerning Additional Conclusion of Pipeline Support Agreement and Shopping Center Management Agreement with AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd.

AEON REIT Investment Corporation ("we" or the "Investment Corporation") and AEON Reit Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Manager") to which the Investment Corporation entrusts the management of its assets, hereby announce that the Investment Corporation and the Asset Manager have resolved to conclude the Pipeline Support Agreement and the Shopping Center Management Agreement (hereinafter collectively, the "Support Agreements") with AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd. Details are given as follows:

1. Background and Reason of the Conclusion of the Support Agreements

The Investment Corporation considers acquiring properties from AEON Group companies to be a strategic pillar for external growth and has taken strategies to expand its asset size by obtaining information on properties from AEON Group companies and preferential negotiation rights regarding the retail and related properties operated by AEON Group.

AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd.was established on March 1, 2020, by integrating MAXVALU TOHOKU

CO., LTD. and food department of AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd. Tohoku Company, with the aim of becoming the No.1 food retailer in the Tohoku area and becoming "the supermarket company that contributes most to the Tohoku region by providing affluent lifestyles through food (culture)". In order to further unify the management structure in the Tohoku area and to shift to a structure that enables rapid decision-making and community-based response, the business is scheduled to be integrated with the Tohoku Business Division of AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd.

The aim to conclude the Support Agreements is based on the strategy to expand companies which provide support in order to enhance external growth of the Investment Corporation by utilizing AEON Group's integrated capabilities.

2. Name of the Support Agreements:

"Pipeline Support Agreement" and "Shopping Center Management Agreement"

3. Parties to the Support Agreements:

AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd., the Asset Manager and the Investment Corporation

1

  1. Planned Date of the Conclusion of the Support Agreements: August 6, 2021
  2. Future Prospects:

As of now detailed transaction by utilizing the Support Agreements is yet to be determined. Since there is no impact incurred to net asset, profit and loss of the Investment Corporation, we have not made any revisions to the forecasts of performance announced in the Distributions for the 16th Fiscal Period Ending March 17, 2021".

  1. Major terms of the Support Agreements:
  1. Pipeline Support Agreement:
    1. Provision of information on properties owned
    2. Grant of preferential negotiation rights on the retail and related properties operated by the Pipeline Support Companies (the "Support Companies")
    3. Provision of information on potential sales of properties owned by third parties
    4. Consideration of becoming a tenant of or providing leasing support for properties owned by the Investment Corporation
    5. Provision of warehousing services (temporary possession of properties to be acquired)
    6. Advice on investment strategy and property acquisition by the Support Companies
    7. Co-ownership(kyōyū) or quasi co-ownership (jun kyōyū) of properties with the Investment Corporation, and
    8. Cooperation to ensure sufficient human resources
  3. Shopping Center Management Agreement:
    1. Research on individual properties
    2. Advice and assistance services on the management of individual properties, and
    3. Consideration of activation and redevelopment of other individual properties in the medium to the long term
  1. Summary Information of the Agreement Party (as of June 30, 2021):

Name of the party

AEON TOHOKU Co., Ltd.

Location

1-6-25, Tsuchizaki minatokita, Akita City, Akita

Prefecture

Name and title of representative

Mr. Masanobu Tsuji, Representative Director and

President

Type of business

Retail business

Date of establishment

December 8, 1972

Capital stock

¥3,716 million

REIT share owned by companies (%)

Relationship with the Investment

Subsidiary of other affiliates

Corporation

(note) Prepared by the Asset Manager based on the list of shopping centers by prefecture on the website of the Japan Shopping Center Association and the list of properties on the website of AEON MALL Co.,Ltd.

2

8. Sponsor Support Structure to Utilize AEON Group's Integrated Capabilities:

The Investment Corporation and the Asset Manager have established support structure integrating AEON Group's capabilities to the Investment Corporation by concluding various support agreements with AEON Group companies. Through these agreements, we believe that we will be able to fully utilize the know-how and integrated capabilities in the development and operation of the retail and related properties that AEON Group has cultivated, and we will be aiming to expand our portfolio over the medium to long term.

9. Others

The master lease companies of AEON MALL Ishinomaki and AEON MALL Yamagata Minami will be changed from AEON RETAIL Co.,Ltd. to AEON TOHOKU Co.,Ltd. This change is due to the succession of the Master Lease agreement with AEON RETAIL Co., Ltd., and there will be no change in the agreements.

End

*The Investment Corporation's website: https://www.aeon-jreit.co.jp/en/index.html

3

Disclaimer

AEON REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
